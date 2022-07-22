South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.9 million, compared to $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.88, compared to $0.78 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.74 for the second quarter of 2021.

Average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2022 was 27 basis points, compared to 23 basis points for the first quarter of 2022 and 27 basis points for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company did not record a provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022, compared to negative provisions for loan losses of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Loans held for investment grew $126.9 million, or 20.8% annualized, during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to March 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.20% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.33% at March 31, 2022 and 0.37% at June 30, 2021.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2022 was 1.61% annualized, compared to 1.47% annualized for the first quarter of 2022 and 1.46% annualized for the second quarter of 2021.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $19.49 as of June 30, 2022, compared to $20.49 per share as of March 31, 2022 and $20.35 per share as of June 30, 2021.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results are a clear validation of our strategy designed to grow our commercial lending team in our major markets of Dallas, Houston and El Paso as we strive to put our excess liquidity to work in higher yielding loans while deliberately managing the decline in our mortgage business as we focus on growing the earnings power of the Company. During the quarter, we grew our loan portfolio 20.8% annualized with strength coming from commercial real estate loans in our major markets. We continue to benefit from our newly-hired commercial lenders who are building their loan portfolios more quickly than anticipated combined with our existing team’s continued focus on organic growth. Importantly, we believe our mortgage banking revenues have largely bottomed. This represents a true inflection point in our business as the financial benefits of our strong second quarter loan growth will drive improved earnings power as we look to the second half of the year and which, we believe, is not currently reflected in our share price. Given our view that our shares are trading below intrinsic value, we increased the pace of our share repurchases in the second quarter having repurchased approximately 257,000 shares as compared to 106,000 shares in the first quarter of 2022.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $37.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $29.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $29.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.02% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.33% for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.42% for the second quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans was 5.57% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 4.80% for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.97% for the second quarter of 2021. The average cost of deposits was 27 basis points for the second quarter of 2022, which is 4 basis points higher than the first quarter of 2022 and consistent with the second quarter of 2021.

Interest income was $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Interest income increased $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 from the first quarter of 2022, which was comprised of increases of $6.1 million in loan interest income and $1.6 million in interest income from securities and other interest-earning assets. The increase in loan interest income was primarily due to an increase of $66.7 million in average loans outstanding, the rising interest rate environment, and $4.4 million of interest income received related to four credits for the recovery of interest on previously charged-off credits, purchase discount principal recovery, and prepayment penalties during the second quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $898 thousand during the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the $4.4 million of large loan recoveries and prepayment penalties, the yield on loans was 4.88% during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 8 basis points from the first quarter of 2022, while net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.54% during the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.33% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in interest income on securities and other interest-earning assets was primarily due to securities purchases and rising rates. Interest income increased $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to the large loan recoveries and prepayment penalties noted above and an increase of average non-PPP loans of $319.3 million, partially offset by a decrease of $1.4 million of PPP loan interest and fees. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized $854 thousand in deferred PPP-related SBA fees. At June 30, 2022, the Company had $401 thousand of deferred PPP fees that have not been accreted to income, the majority of which are expected to be recognized as PPP loans continue to be forgiven by the SBA over the next several quarters.

Interest expense was $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense increased $514 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of rising interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being primarily comprised of interest expense on deposits. Interest expense increased $224 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2021, with interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposits remaining consistent.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $23.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $22.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease of $5.0 million in mortgage banking activities revenue. This decrease in mortgage banking revenues was mainly the result of the planned moderation of mortgage loan originations to more historical levels as mortgage loan originations declined $28.0 million, or 12%, partially offset by a $1.2 million positive fair value adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights portfolio. Additionally, there was increased income again during the second quarter of 2022 from an investment in a Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) of $940 thousand, consistent with $869 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decline of $5.0 million in mortgage banking activities revenue. This decrease was partially offset by the growth in bank card services and interchange fees, income from insurance activities, and the increased SBIC income noted above.

Noninterest expense was $36.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $37.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $36.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of a decrease of $1.3 million in mortgage commissions expense and related supporting personnel expense from the decline in mortgage loan originations, partially offset by higher costs for new hires in commercial lending and incentive-based compensation related to strong results during the quarter. Additionally, there was a decrease of $1.2 million in all other noninterest expenses, primarily from the decrease in non-personnel variable mortgage-based expenses and $362 thousand in loss on fixed asset disposals during the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by a $242 thousand increase in legal expenses. The decrease in noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by lower mortgage commissions and other variable mortgage-based expenses due to the reduction in mortgage loan originations, partially offset by additional commercial lenders hired as part of a planned initiative, and an increase of $1.1 million in legal expenses.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.58 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $2.30 billion as of June 30, 2021. The $126.9 million, or 20.8% annualized, increase during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of organic net loan growth of $148.2 million, partially offset by a decrease due to SBA forgiveness and repayments of $21.3 million in PPP loans during the second quarter of 2022. The organic loan growth remained relationship-focused and occurred primarily in commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, and consumer auto loans. As of June 30, 2022, loans held for investment increased $277.0 million, or 12.0% year over year, from June 30, 2021, attributable to strong organic loan growth, partially offset by SBA forgiveness or repayments of $107.1 million on PPP loans.

Agricultural production loans were $88.8 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $67.4 million as of March 31, 2022 and $96.2 million as of June 30, 2021. The increase of $21.4 million from the first quarter of 2022 is due to typical seasonal funding of these agricultural production loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.43 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $3.45 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $3.16 billion as of June 30, 2021. Deposits decreased by $24.3 million, or 2.8%, in the second quarter of 2022 from March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of large tax payments made during the quarter. As of June 30, 2022, deposits increased $267.3 million, or 8.5% year over year, from June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.20 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $1.13 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $998.9 million as of June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 34.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022. The increase in deposits noted above is primarily a result of organic growth.

Asset Quality

The Company did not record a provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022, compared to negative provisions for loan losses of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Overall, the Company continued to experience improving credit metrics in the loan portfolio during the second quarter of 2022, specifically in the hotel segment. The improving credit metrics, offset by the growth in the loan portfolio, resulted in no provision expense for the quarter. Additionally, subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company experienced a full payoff of an approximately $10 million classified hotel credit. Nevertheless, there is continued uncertainty about future economic conditions due to the rising interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels, and additional or reversal provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.54% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 1.62% as of March 31, 2022 and 1.87% as of June 30, 2021.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of June 30, 2022 was 0.20%, compared to 0.33% as of March 31, 2022 and 0.37% at June 30, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs were (0.02)% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.06% for the first quarter of 2022 and 0.01% for the second quarter of 2021.

Capital

Book value per share decreased to $20.90 at June 30, 2022, compared to $21.90 at March 31, 2022. The decline was mainly driven by a $30.5 million dollar decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”), partially offset by an increase of $14.0 million of net income after dividends paid. The decrease in AOCI was attributed to the decline in fair value of our available for sale securities and fair value hedges, net of tax, as a result of the rising interest rate environment.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results today, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events .

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13730416. The replay will be available until August 5, 2022.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 40,752 $ 33,080 $ 34,600 $ 34,438 $ 33,016 Interest expense 3,647 3,133 3,151 3,260 3,423 Net interest income 37,105 29,947 31,449 31,178 29,593 Provision for loan losses - (2,085 ) - - (2,007 ) Noninterest income 18,835 23,697 22,928 25,791 22,250 Noninterest expense 36,003 37,924 36,132 38,063 36,778 Income tax expense 4,001 3,527 3,631 3,716 3,422 Net income 15,936 14,278 14,614 15,190 13,650 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.91 0.81 0.82 0.85 0.76 Net earnings, diluted 0.88 0.78 0.79 0.82 0.74 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.11 0.11 0.09 0.09 0.07 Book value 20.90 21.90 22.94 22.34 21.81 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 19.49 20.49 21.51 20.90 20.35 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 17,490,706 17,716,136 17,777,542 17,931,174 18,039,553 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 18,020,548 18,392,397 18,433,038 18,463,697 18,553,050 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,417,094 17,673,407 17,760,243 17,824,094 18,014,398 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 375,690 528,612 486,821 327,600 383,949 Investment securities 763,943 793,404 724,504 752,562 777,613 Total loans held for investment 2,580,493 2,453,631 2,437,577 2,429,041 2,303,462 Allowance for loan losses 39,785 39,649 42,098 42,768 42,963 Total assets 3,974,772 3,999,744 3,901,855 3,774,175 3,712,915 Interest-bearing deposits 2,230,105 2,318,942 2,269,855 2,157,981 2,159,554 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,195,732 1,131,215 1,071,367 1,054,264 998,941 Total deposits 3,425,837 3,450,157 3,341,222 3,212,245 3,158,495 Borrowings 122,261 122,214 122,168 122,121 125,965 Total stockholders’ equity 364,026 387,068 407,427 398,276 392,815 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.61 % 1.47 % 1.50 % 1.61 % 1.46 % Return on average equity 17.02 % 14.58 % 14.39 % 15.24 % 14.27 % Net interest margin (1) 4.02 % 3.33 % 3.50 % 3.58 % 3.42 % Yield on loans 5.57 % 4.80 % 4.90 % 4.99 % 4.97 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.42 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.40 % Efficiency ratio 64.01 % 70.30 % 66.07 % 66.45 % 70.52 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 7,889 12,141 10,598 10,895 12,538 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.31 % 0.49 % 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.54 % Other real estate owned 59 1,141 1,032 1,081 1,146 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 1.54 % 1.62 % 1.73 % 1.76 % 1.87 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) (0.02 )% 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.01 %





As of and for the quarter ended June 30

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.16 % 9.68 % 10.44 % 10.55 % 10.58 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.59 % 9.11 % 9.85 % 9.94 % 9.94 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 12.24 % 12.86 % 12.91 % 12.68 % 13.14 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.93 % 10.78 % 10.77 % 10.83 % 10.54 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.32 % 18.22 % 18.40 % 18.21 % 18.95 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,531,085 $ 34,522 5.47 % $ 2,211,825 $ 27,084 4.91 % Loans - PPP 18,179 898 19.81 % 156,977 2,277 5.82 % Debt securities - taxable 637,814 3,538 2.22 % 543,527 2,377 1.75 % Debt securities - nontaxable 217,023 1,439 2.66 % 220,006 1,465 2.67 % Other interest-bearing assets 329,869 658 0.80 % 370,634 122 0.13 % Total interest-earning assets 3,733,970 41,055 4.41 % 3,502,969 33,325 3.82 % Noninterest-earning assets 238,575 255,093 Total assets $ 3,972,545 $ 3,758,062 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,903,452 1,357 0.29 % $ 1,873,699 1,150 0.25 % Time deposits 334,819 960 1.15 % 326,043 1,036 1.27 % Short-term borrowings 4 - 0.00 % 6,429 1 0.06 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % 4,121 3 0.29 % Subordinated debt securities 75,845 1,013 5.36 % 75,682 1,012 5.36 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 317 2.74 % 46,393 221 1.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,360,513 3,647 0.62 % 2,332,367 3,423 0.59 % Demand deposits 1,171,454 1,002,737 Other liabilities 65,031 39,215 Stockholders’ equity 375,547 383,743 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,972,545 $ 3,758,062 Net interest income $ 37,408 $ 29,902 Net interest margin (2) 4.02 % 3.42 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,489,048 $ 63,146 5.12 % $ 2,187,470 $ 53,367 4.92 % Loans - PPP 26,886 1,653 12.40 % 168,238 5,275 6.32 % Debt securities - taxable 579,243 5,892 2.05 % 544,761 4,809 1.78 % Debt securities - nontaxable 217,672 2,887 2.67 % 218,351 2,946 2.72 % Other interest-bearing assets 398,670 862 0.44 % 350,434 222 0.13 % Total interest-earning assets 3,711,519 74,440 4.04 % 3,469,253 66,619 3.87 % Noninterest-earning assets 250,376 262,351 Total assets $ 3,961,895 $ 3,731,604 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,920,608 2,268 0.24 % $ 1,840,831 2,254 0.25 % Time deposits 336,962 1,939 1.16 % 325,213 2,089 1.30 % Short-term borrowings 4 - 0.00 % 15,726 5 0.06 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % 39,283 38 0.20 % Subordinated debt securities 75,822 2,025 5.39 % 75,659 2,031 5.41 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 548 2.38 % 46,393 444 1.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,379,789 6,780 0.57 % 2,343,105 6,861 0.59 % Demand deposits 1,137,772 969,040 Other liabilities 57,936 41,408 Stockholders’ equity 386,398 378,051 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,961,895 $ 3,731,604 Net interest income $ 67,660 $ 59,758 Net interest margin (2) 3.68 % 3.47 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 67,127 $ 68,425 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 308,563 418,396 Federal funds sold — — Investment securities 763,943 724,504 Loans held for sale 37,949 76,507 Loans held for investment 2,580,493 2,437,577 Less: Allowance for loan losses (39,785 ) (42,098 ) Net loans held for investment 2,540,708 2,395,479 Premises and equipment, net 56,531 57,699 Goodwill 19,508 19,508 Intangible assets 5,112 5,895 Mortgage servicing assets 27,505 19,700 Other assets 147,826 115,742 Total assets $ 3,974,772 $ 3,901,855 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,195,732 $ 1,071,367 Interest-bearing deposits 2,230,105 2,269,855 Total deposits 3,425,837 3,341,222 Other borrowings - - Subordinated debt securities 75,868 75,775 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 62,648 31,038 Total liabilities 3,610,746 3,494,428 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 17,417 17,760 Additional paid-in capital 125,332 133,215 Retained earnings 268,109 242,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (46,832 ) 13,702 Total stockholders’ equity 364,026 407,427 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,974,772 $ 3,901,855

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 35,419 $ 29,360 $ 64,797 $ 58,640 Other 5,333 3,656 9,035 7,358 Total Interest income 40,752 33,016 73,832 65,998 Interest expense: Deposits 2,317 2,186 4,207 4,343 Subordinated debt securities 1,013 1,012 2,025 2,031 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 317 221 548 444 Other - 4 - 43 Total Interest expense 3,647 3,423 6,780 6,861 Net interest income 37,105 29,593 67,052 59,137 Provision for loan losses - (2,007 ) (2,085 ) (1,918 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 37,105 31,600 69,137 61,055 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,612 1,599 3,385 3,172 Income from insurance activities 1,577 1,240 3,147 2,352 Mortgage banking activities 8,669 13,711 22,306 32,527 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,478 3,073 6,700 5,715 Other 3,499 2,627 6,994 4,984 Total Noninterest income 18,835 22,250 42,532 48,750 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,990 23,377 44,693 47,695 Net occupancy expense 4,033 3,499 7,770 7,064 Professional services 2,647 1,522 5,272 3,095 Marketing and development 705 812 1,425 1,380 Other 6,628 7,568 14,767 14,601 Total noninterest expense 36,003 36,778 73,927 73,835 Income before income taxes 19,937 17,072 37,742 35,970 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,001 3,422 7,528 7,160 Net income $ 15,936 $ 13,650 $ 30,214 $ 28,810

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 806,538 $ 755,444 Commercial - Specialized 351,609 378,725 Commercial - General 483,964 460,024 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 407,881 387,690 Auto Loans 299,703 240,719 Other Consumer 78,124 68,113 Construction 152,674 146,862 Total loans held for investment $ 2,580,493 $ 2,437,577

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,195,732 $ 1,071,367 NOW & other transaction accounts 357,767 395,322 MMDA & other savings 1,532,139 1,534,795 Time deposits 340,199 339,738 Total deposits $ 3,425,837 $ 3,341,222

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the quarter ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 15,936 $ 14,278 $ 14,614 $ 15,190 $ 13,650 Income tax expense 4,001 3,527 3,631 3,716 3,422 Provision for loan losses - (2,085 ) - - (2,007 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 19,937 $ 15,720 $ 18,245 $ 18,906 $ 15,065

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)