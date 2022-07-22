The Vita Coco Company to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.



To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI813976ffef31411f8968a56ad7257b57 and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

