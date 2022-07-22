Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Establishes “Eos Ingenuity Lab” at Edison, NJ Headquarters

EDISON, N.J., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced the dedication of the “Eos Ingenuity Lab,” a site focused on expanding the Company’s R&D capacity as it designs future generations of its Znyth™ aqueous battery and forges a path toward rapid manufacturing and deployment of its energy storage systems. Located at Eos’ corporate headquarters in Edison, NJ, the Eos Ingenuity Lab provides the space and resources to continue evolving Eos’ safe, flexible zinc battery technology as part of the Company’s mission to accelerate the shift to clean energy.



“The launch of the Ingenuity Lab underscores our commitment to building the energy storage solutions of the future,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. “We have always prioritized innovation and continuous improvement as part of our company identity, but to have a designated site where this can be fostered will help accelerate adoption of energy storage and its critical role in the renewable energy transition.”

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. of New Jersey, will make his second visit to Eos’ Edison facility for the unveiling of the Eos Ingenuity Lab on July 25. Eos has pledged to add as many as 25 jobs to the 6th district of New Jersey and foster partnerships with educational institutions and local leaders to support economic growth and clean energy innovation within the community.

A focus of the Lab will be to refine and optimize Eos’ current technology while creating prototypes for future designs that can be tested under a variety of conditions. The current model has a wide operability range from 3 to 12 hour discharge durations. Development and testing of new modular containers to transport and house the batteries as well as advanced manufacturing processes will also be studied.

Customers and partners are encouraged to contact Eos if interested in scheduling a tour of the Edison “Eos Ingenuity Lab” or its manufacturing plant in Turtle Creek, PA outside Pittsburgh. The unveiling of the Eos Ingenuity Lab on July 25, 2022 will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET and be open to the press.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

