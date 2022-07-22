BeyondTrust Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management

For the fourth year, BeyondTrust is named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Company recognized among leading cybersecurity businesses in development of advanced PAM solutions

ATLANTA, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced it has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. This is the fourth year BeyondTrust has received this recognition.

Attacks on privileged identities and access are relentless, and nearly every cyberattack involves privileged access and identities, either to gain initial access, or to move laterally within an environment. BeyondTrust’s integrated platform and solutions protect all identities, access, and endpoints across the entire environment, enabling identity and access security that is monitored, managed, secured, and just-in-time.

“We believe the continued recognition as a PAM Leader validates BeyondTrust’s strengths in this market, focused on platform breadth, solution depth, integrations, and value,” said Janine Seebeck, CEO of BeyondTrust. “We take our mission seriously to protect our customer’s identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world.”

Customers around the globe have praised BeyondTrust’s solutions through verified ratings and reviews on Gartner® Peer Insights™, including:

"Working with BeyondTrust is always a pleasurable experience. The BeyondTrust technical and customer success teams take any challenge thrown their way in strides. We love working with BeyondTrust for their strong focus on ensuring customer success and satisfaction." Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation, Aerospace Industry ( read full review ).

“BeyondTrust Endpoint Privilege Management adds major security for your company. Setting it up took some time, but was not as difficult as we suspected. Implementing allowed developers to have the privileges they needed without making them a local admin. Our tech admin team now uses their regular user IDs for all but the most sensitive admin tasks. We have no local admins on workstations or servers. This has created much better security and helped us pass government audits." Associate Director Systems Engineering, Finance Industry (read full review).

“BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access has allowed us to enable conditional access to certain systems that were previously nearly impossible to operate. With BeyondTrust users can do whatever they want to do to have a more secure environment and a perfect privileged access management solution in their organization. It can efficiently manage and remove unused rights without jeopardizing the user's ability to execute their job. Truly a reliable system that delivers on its promises.”—Knowledge Specialist, Finance Industry ( read full review ).

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, By Michael Kelley, etc., 19 July 2022.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

Follow BeyondTrust:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust: