English French

DELTA DRONE

Half-year balance sheet of the liquidity contract

entrusted to Louis Capital Markets

Dardilly, July 22 , 2022 – 6:00 pm

As of 30/06/2022, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

60 Delta Drone titles

882.18 EUR in cash

During the1st semester 2022, a total of:

PURCHASE 576,889 shares 689. 65 EUR 217 transactions SALE 335,079 shares 352.34 EUR 197 transactions

- Number of old shares converted: 262,237 into 26 new shares

- Number of old shares converted: 77,950 into 7 new shares

It is recalled that during the half-year balance sheet of 31/12/2021, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

20,456 Delta Drone titles

352.90 EUR in cash

It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 05/03/2019, the following means were made available:

38,660 Delta Drone titles

2,384.33 EUR in cash

About Delta Drone : Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0014009LP0

BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

Investor Contact:

AELIUM Jerome Gacoin +33 1 75 77 54 65 jgacoin@aelium.fr

Attachment