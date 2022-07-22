DELTA DRONE
Half-year balance sheet of the liquidity contract
entrusted to Louis Capital Markets
Dardilly, July 22 , 2022 – 6:00 pm
As of 30/06/2022, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 60 Delta Drone titles
- 882.18 EUR in cash
During the1st semester 2022, a total of:
|PURCHASE
|576,889 shares
|689. 65 EUR
|217 transactions
|SALE
|335,079 shares
|352.34 EUR
|197 transactions
- Number of old shares converted: 262,237 into 26 new shares
- Number of old shares converted: 77,950 into 7 new shares
It is recalled that during the half-year balance sheet of 31/12/2021, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 20,456 Delta Drone titles
- 352.90 EUR in cash
It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 05/03/2019, the following means were made available:
- 38,660 Delta Drone titles
- 2,384.33 EUR in cash
About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0014009LP0
BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
Investor Contact:
|AELIUM
|Jerome Gacoin
|+33 1 75 77 54 65
|jgacoin@aelium.fr
