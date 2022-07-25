Advantest to Feature Latest PCIe Gen. 5 CXL and NVMe Testing Solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest storage and memory test solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2022, the largest conference featuring memory and its storage applications, on August 2-4. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 conference will welcome in-person exhibitors and attendees back to the Santa Clara Convention Center. Advantest is a gold sponsor.

Product Displays

In booth #634, Advantest will showcase the MPT3000 solid state drive (SSD) test systems as well as interface solutions that address test requirements associated with PCI Express fifth generation (PCIe Gen. 5), Compute Express Link (CXL) and NVMe SSDs. Advantest also will showcase their all-in-one, turnkey NAND test solutions featuring the T5851-STM16G tester capable of nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) system-level test, T5835 high-speed memory test solution and T5221 NAND/NVM multi wafer-test solution.

Technical Participation

In addition to product exhibits, Kean-Yau Chaw, an application engineer at Advantest, will present “Challenges in Zoned Namespace Testing” during the ZNS: An Endurance Architecture – Part 1 track at 8:35 a.m. on August 2nd, while Justin Treon, an application engineer at Advantest, will present a paper on “Challenges in PCIe Gen 5 CXL Testing” during the TEST-302-1: Testing Part 1 track at 1:25 p.m. on August 4th.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

