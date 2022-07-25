DNO ASA: DNO03 Bond Buyback

Oslo, 25 July 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has completed buybacks in the DNO03 bond (ISIN: NO0010852643) totaling USD 25.2 million. The purchased bonds will be cancelled. Following cancellation, the outstanding amount of the DNO03 bond will be USD 150.9 million. The buybacks do not change the fixed maturity date of the DNO03 bond.

–

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

–

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to disclosure pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 6.2.2 (2) of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.