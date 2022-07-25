Vivid Seats to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://investors.vividseats.com/.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

