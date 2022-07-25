Tactile Medical Introduces New ComfortEase™ Flexitouch® Plus Garments and Kylee™ Mobile Application

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, announced today the full market release of its new ComfortEase™ garments, part of the Flexitouch® Plus system. In addition, Tactile Medical is putting the power of lymphedema health tracking in the palm of patients’ hands with the launch of its Kylee™ mobile application.



Enhancing the Patient Experience with ComfortEase

Leveraging over 18,000 points of feedback from patients and therapists, Tactile Medical redesigned the Flexitouch Plus garments to be easier to use, better fitting and more comfortable, all intended to improve patient experience and satisfaction. Together with the Flexitouch Plus controller, the ComfortEase garments provide patients with an effective system for at-home therapy and symptom relief of lymphedema, a condition which requires diligent daily management.

Empowering Patients Through Digital Health Monitoring

Patients using the Flexitouch Plus system, as well as those who are undiagnosed and concerned about their swelling, now have access to the Kylee mobile application. This application expands Tactile Medical’s ability to serve patients on their journey to diagnosis. Kylee, a personal lymphedema assistant, is available on both the iOS and Android platforms, and is intended to help educate, manage symptoms and support patients to help them get the most out of their therapies. The app enables users to record their symptoms and treatments, and upload photos to track changes over time. Kylee app users may also show their progress to their doctor, which can lead to more informed conversations. The free app includes Flexitouch Plus and Entre shipment and order tracking, product tutorial videos and an education library which provides helpful information about lymphedema and symptom management.

“At Tactile Medical, we are driven to treat patients with underserved chronic conditions and help them care for themselves at home. The release of the ComfortEase garments and the Kylee app marks an important step in furthering our Mission,” said Kristie Burns, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Clinical Affairs.

Learn more about the ComfortEase garments here and Kylee app here.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “project,” “goals,” “look forward,” “poised,” “designed,” “plan,” “return,” “focused,” “prospects” or “remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations and the Company’s inability mitigate such impacts; the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity to pursue its business objectives; the Company’s ability to obtain reimbursement from third party payers for its products; loss or retirement of key executives, including prior to identifying a successor; adverse economic conditions or intense competition; loss of a key supplier; entry of new competitors and products; adverse federal, state and local government regulation; technological obsolescence of the Company’s products; technical problems with the Company’s research and products; the Company’s ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; price increases for supplies and components; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.