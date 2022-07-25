ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|18-Jul-22
|26,530
|€473.57
|€12,563,788.22
|19-Jul-22
|26,791
|€468.90
|€12,562,423.14
|20-Jul-22
|-
|-
|-
|21-Jul-22
|30,231
|€516.84
|€15,624,647
|22-Jul-22
|29,552
|€528.71
|€15,624,577
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
