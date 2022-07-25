PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings of $3.2 Million, or $0.72 Per Share; Loans Expand 5.7% in Quarter

WAUSAU, Wis., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2022 of $0.72 per share on net income of $3.2 million, compared to earnings of $0.75 per share on net income of $3.3 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, and $0.48 per share on net income of $2.1 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. Prior year June 2021 quarterly net income was reduced $2.0 million by costs related to the acquisition of Sunset Bank & Savings, Waukesha, Wisconsin.



The Company’s second quarter 2022 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2022: (1) higher net interest income due to increased allocation to higher yielding loans with stable net interest margin; (2) higher salary and employee benefit expenses; and (3) lower noninterest income primarily due to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans. Loans grew 5.7% during the quarter ending June 30, 2022, reflecting increased seasonal lending demand and construction project draws with increased commercial customer line of credit usage and commercial real estate loan originations.

“During 2022, we expect to see continued net interest income growth from both recent loan demand and incrementally improving net interest margin. Our lending teams have done an excellent job growing the loan portfolio with a combination of existing customers as well as new customers being brought into the Bank. Additionally, credit quality continues to improve, and operating expenses are expected to remain well-controlled. We believe we will be able to continue to deliver above average returns on tangible equity through the remainder of 2022,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

June 30, 2022 Highlights:

Net interest income increased to $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $9.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and less than the $10.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. PPP loan fee accretion of $41,000, $313,000, and $1.0 million was recognized during the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.





Noninterest income declined slightly to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $2.0 million the previous quarter. The decline largely reflected a decline in the gain on sale of mortgage loans due to slower refinance origination activity in the rising interest rate environment.





Noninterest expense increased $259,000 for the second quarter of 2022, to $7.5 million from $7.2 million the prior quarter. The increase primarily related to increased salary and benefit costs associated with higher health benefit claims.





Loans receivable increased $50 million, or 5.7%, to $925 million at June 30, 2022 from $876 million one quarter earlier. At June 30, 2022, there were $1.0 million of PPP related loans yet outstanding. No loss losses provisions have yet been made during 2022.





Tangible book value declined to $21.10 per share at June 30, 2022, due primarily to the recording of unrealized losses on securities available for sale driven by actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase short-term interest rates and market expectations of future rate increases.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased to $1.31 billion at June 30, 2022, from $1.27 billion at March 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $39.4 million from $37.8 million one quarter earlier. Investment securities decreased $11.0 million to $278.7 million at June 30, 2022 from $289.7 million one quarter earlier. The decreased balance of investment securities reflects their lower fair value in today’s rising rate market and the use of available security liquidity to fund loan originations. At the beginning of the second quarter, the balance of the entire municipal investment portfolio was reclassified as held to maturity. It is expected the reclassification will limit future tangible book value impacts from changes in fair value of securities.

Total loans receivable increased to $925.3 million at June 30, 2022, from $875.6 million at March 31, 2022. Origination activity was robust during the quarter as seasonal loans increased during the warmer months. In addition to construction loan and commercial lines of credit draws during the quarter, loan growth reflected strong commercial real estate lending originations. PPP loans declined from $3.2 million at March 31, 2022, to $1.0 million at June 30, 2022. Heading into the third quarter, loan growth is expected to slow from the robust year to date pace and return toward historical levels with lower customer demand as economic uncertainty increases.

The allowance for loan losses decreased to 1.32% of gross loans at June 30, 2022, from 1.39% the prior quarter and 1.35% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans reflected a net recovery at 0.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets declined to 0.88% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.03% at March 31, 2022, and 1.07% at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, non-performing assets consisted of $6.0 million in non-accrual loans, $146,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.1 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $160,000 in foreclosed assets. A former branch location and other real estate owned related to the Sunset Bank acquisition were sold during the June 2022 quarter, reducing foreclosed assets.

Total deposits increased $24.1 million to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.09 billion at March 31, 2022, led by growth in non-interest bearing demand, money market and jumbo brokered deposits. At June 30, 2022, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 33.8% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.5%, money market deposits at 20.4%, and retail and local time deposits at 14.5%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 5.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, versus 4.1% at March 31, 2022. Brokered deposits have increased to support loan growth and to replace largely seasonal local deposit contraction.

FHLB advances increased to $67.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $47.0 million at March 31, 2022, while other borrowings increased to $4.6 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $4.3 million at March 31, 2022.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $9.7 million (on a net margin of 3.23%) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.24%) for the first quarter of 2022, and $10.2 million (on a net margin of 3.48%) for the second quarter of 2021. Earning asset yields increased 6 basis points to 3.57% during the second quarter of 2022, from 3.51% during the first quarter of 2022, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 9 basis points to 0.46% compared to 0.37% during the first quarter of 2022.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on investment securities during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Taxable security yields increased to 1.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 1.42% in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Loan yields decreased to 4.07% for the second quarter of 2022, from 4.12% for the first quarter of 2022. However, excluding SBA PPP loan origination income, loan yields were 4.05% in June 2022 compared to 3.98% in March 2022. Interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter from modest increases in core deposits along with greater use of brokered deposits at current market rates. Along with a further increase in asset yields, cost of deposits is expected to increase during 2022 as short-term market rates move higher.

Total noninterest income decreased for the second quarter of 2022, to $1.9 million from $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, due primarily to a decrease from gains on sale of mortgage loans. While mortgage loan originations have been negatively influenced by the rise in interest rates with less mortgage refinancing activity, mortgage loan servicing income has increased over the past year due in part to greater aggregate income association with the longer than previously expected servicing life. At June 30, 2022, the bank was servicing $391 million in secondary market mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expense increased to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 included increased salaries and employee benefit expenses related to higher health care benefit plan claims. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, and March 31, 2022, September 30, and June 30, 2021, unaudited, December 31, 2021 derived from audited financial statements Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,149 $ 18,322 $ 16,896 $ 20,813 $ 18,589 Interest-bearing deposits 3,545 5,158 6,579 1,044 906 Federal funds sold 16,689 14,356 30,068 43,637 52,643 Cash and cash equivalents 39,383 37,836 53,543 65,494 72,138 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 190,478 289,704 308,744 300,192 260,062 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $82,567, $0, $0, $0 and $0 respectively 88,216 - - - - Equity securities 1,781 1,720 1,701 1,661 1,623 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 245 245 245 245 245 Loans held for sale 270 - 3,061 214 1,756 Loans receivable, net 925,260 875,588 876,337 874,524 863,254 Accrued interest receivable 3,285 3,219 3,256 3,273 3,299 Foreclosed assets 160 1,103 1,103 2,398 1,984 Premises and equipment, net 12,981 12,906 12,695 12,725 13,241 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,711 1,770 1,714 1,702 1,696 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,646 2,646 2,646 2,646 2,646 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,608 24,455 24,305 24,154 24,001 Core deposit intangible 449 487 534 581 629 Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 Other assets 13,550 11,725 6,286 5,313 5,523 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,307,564 $ 1,265,945 $ 1,298,711 $ 1,297,663 $ 1,254,638 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 283,592 $ 272,611 $ 284,477 $ 291,440 $ 273,181 Interest-bearing deposits 829,867 816,794 820,763 791,601 758,445 Total deposits 1,113,459 1,089,405 1,105,240 1,083,041 1,031,626 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 67,000 47,000 47,000 62,000 67,000 Other borrowings 4,601 4,304 6,677 17,129 21,757 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 12,768 12,742 12,717 12,691 12,666 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,938 10,208 13,315 10,143 11,103 Total liabilities 1,211,266 1,166,159 1,187,449 1,187,504 1,146,652 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,423,037, 4,434,840, 4,440,329, 4,447,026 and 4,454,922 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,238 8,183 8,059 8,003 7,946 Retained earnings 120,043 117,957 114,627 112,502 108,863 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (19,423 ) (14,097 ) 628 1,530 2,869 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,067,761, 1,055,958, 1,050,469, 1,043,772 and 1,035,876 shares, respectively (14,390 ) (14,087 ) (13,882 ) (13,706 ) (13,522 ) Total stockholders' equity 96,298 99,786 111,262 110,159 107,986 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,307,564 $ 1,265,945 $ 1,298,711 $ 1,297,663 $ 1,254,638





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, except per share data - unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 9,295 $ 9,054 $ 8,918 $ 9,323 $ 9,972 Securities: Taxable 859 762 631 581 553 Tax-exempt 537 533 505 500 505 Other interest and dividends 52 42 31 45 40 Total interest and dividend income 10,743 10,391 10,085 10,449 11,070 Interest expense: Deposits 595 443 476 404 485 FHLB advances 234 169 192 220 221 Other borrowings 4 2 4 9 8 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 29 28 28 Junior subordinated debentures 179 166 165 165 165 Total interest expense 1,040 808 866 826 907 Net interest income 9,703 9,583 9,219 9,623 10,163 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,703 9,583 9,219 9,623 10,163 Noninterest income: Service fees 392 388 382 379 347 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 182 277 451 494 663 Mortgage loan servicing, net 117 176 114 111 9 Investment and insurance sales commissions 404 456 500 426 465 Net gain on sale of securities - - - - 113 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 152 150 151 153 148 Other noninterest income 686 531 646 563 554 Total noninterest income 1,933 1,978 2,244 2,126 2,299 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,548 4,390 4,669 4,099 3,915 Occupancy and facilities 629 665 596 614 647 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets - (6 ) (347 ) 28 23 Data processing and other office operations 912 861 855 828 1,499 Advertising and promotion 173 152 155 199 322 Core deposit intangible amortization 38 47 47 47 31 Other noninterest expenses 1,151 1,083 1,382 1,131 3,170 Total noninterest expense 7,451 7,192 7,357 6,946 9,607 Income before provision for income taxes 4,185 4,369 4,106 4,803 2,855 Provision for income taxes 993 1,039 960 1,165 718 Net income $ 3,192 $ 3,330 $ 3,146 $ 3,638 $ 2,137 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, June June except per share data - unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 9,295 $ 9,972 $ 18,349 $ 19,414 Securities: Taxable 859 553 1,621 1,060 Tax-exempt 537 505 1,070 1,007 Other interest and dividends 52 40 94 71 Total interest and dividend income 10,743 11,070 21,134 21,552 Interest expense: Deposits 595 485 1,038 1,032 FHLB advances 234 221 403 436 Other borrowings 4 8 6 15 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 56 56 Junior subordinated debentures 179 165 345 254 Total interest expense 1,040 907 1,848 1,793 Net interest income 9,703 10,163 19,286 19,759 Provision for loan losses - - - 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,703 10,163 19,286 18,759 Noninterest income: Service fees 392 347 780 679 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 182 663 459 1,815 Mortgage loan servicing, net 117 9 293 88 Investment and insurance sales commissions 404 465 860 1,060 Net gain on sale of securities - 113 - 134 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 152 148 302 256 Other noninterest income 686 554 1,217 1,016 Total noninterest income 1,933 2,299 3,911 5,048 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,548 3,915 8,938 7,375 Occupancy and facilities 629 647 1,294 1,216 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets - 23 (6 ) 153 Data processing and other office operations 912 1,499 1,773 2,193 Advertising and promotion 173 322 325 401 Core deposit intangible amortization 38 31 85 34 Other noninterest expenses 1,151 3,170 2,234 4,435 Total noninterest expense 7,451 9,607 14,643 15,807 Income before provision for income taxes 4,185 2,855 8,554 8,000 Provision for income taxes 993 718 2,032 1,967 Net income $ 3,192 $ 2,137 $ 6,522 $ 6,033 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.48 $ 1.47 $ 1.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.48 $ 1.47 $ 1.35





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Quarterly Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest income $ 10,743 $ 10,391 $ 10,085 $ 10,449 $ 11,070 Interest expense $ 1,040 $ 808 $ 866 $ 826 $ 907 Net interest income $ 9,703 $ 9,583 $ 9,219 $ 9,623 $ 10,163 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other noninterest income $ 1,933 $ 1,978 $ 2,244 $ 2,126 $ 2,299 Other noninterest expense $ 7,451 $ 7,192 $ 7,357 $ 6,946 $ 9,607 Net income $ 3,192 $ 3,330 $ 3,146 $ 3,638 $ 2,137 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 Dividends declared per share (3) $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.23 $ - $ 0.23 Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 21.10 $ 21.82 $ 24.36 $ 24.07 $ 23.53 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 16.96 % n/a 15.05 % n/a 17.04 % Average common shares outstanding 4,428,939 4,433,375 4,445,465 4,450,755 4,454,922 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 904,710 $ 878,979 $ 870,151 $ 862,555 $ 891,886 Assets $ 1,290,906 $ 1,278,565 $ 1,295,780 $ 1,292,369 $ 1,251,738 Deposits $ 1,099,314 $ 1,084,814 $ 1,092,872 $ 1,064,553 $ 1,023,229 Stockholders' equity $ 98,261 $ 108,803 $ 112,089 $ 110,388 $ 105,932 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.99 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.12 % 0.68 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 13.03 % 12.41 % 11.14 % 13.08 % 8.09 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 8.80 % 8.99 % 8.57 % 8.39 % 8.27 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) -0.02 % -0.05 % -0.10 % -0.08 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.21 % 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.31 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.88 % 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.07 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.35 % 1.35 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 11.04 % 12.10 % 11.58 % 12.87 % 11.71 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.23 % 3.24 % 3.01 % 3.15 % 3.48 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.11 % 3.14 % 2.89 % 3.04 % 3.37 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.51 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 15.25 % 15.99 % 18.20 % 16.91 % 17.20 % Efficiency ratio (2) 63.20 % 61.40 % 63.37 % 58.40 % 76.20 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.32 % 2.28 % 2.25 % 2.13 % 3.08 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.15 % 7.66 % 8.35 % 8.27 % 8.38 % Stock price information: High $ 26.35 $ 26.45 $ 27.00 $ 26.50 $ 26.50 Low $ 22.82 $ 25.80 $ 24.60 $ 24.52 $ 25.00 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 23.50 $ 26.00 $ 26.05 $ 24.95 $ 26.25 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Net income $ 3,192 $ 3,330 $ 3,146 $ 3,638 $ 2,137 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale (5,573 ) (14,847 ) (973 ) (1,374 ) 1,224 Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income - - - - (83 ) Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 176 - - - - Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 43 85 31 (5 ) (4 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 28 37 40 40 39 Other comprehensive income (loss) (5,326 ) (14,725 ) (902 ) (1,339 ) 1,176 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (2,134 ) $ (11,395 ) $ 2,244 $ 2,299 $ 3,313





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 6,036 $ 6,537 $ 6,425 $ 6,018 $ 5,208 Nonaccrual restructured loans 146 170 1,000 1,526 1,062 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 5,137 5,172 5,213 5,159 5,205 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 11,319 11,879 12,638 12,703 11,475 Other real estate owned 160 1,103 1,103 2,398 1,984 Total nonperforming assets $ 11,479 $ 12,982 $ 13,741 $ 15,101 $ 13,459 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.21 % 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.31 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.88 % 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.07 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 109.48 % 103.89 % 96.71 % 94.51 % 103.06 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves

At June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Hotel Restructured $ 4,668 $ 1 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual 3,069 1,327 Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 870 120 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 8,607 $ 1,448 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 11,479 $ 1,707 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 75 % 85 %





PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Residential real estate: One to four family $ 169,437 $ 168,083 $ 168,584 $ 166,728 $ 169,456 HELOC loans 17,776 16,709 17,198 18,011 18,263 Residential construction & development 22,462 21,590 23,093 25,162 24,385 Residential vacant land 1,599 1,697 1,763 6,629 2,172 Total Residential real estate 211,274 208,079 210,638 216,530 214,276 Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Owner occupied Commercial real estate 205,976 208,271 202,416 203,509 202,767 SBA commercial real estate 2,458 2,530 1,568 1,140 1,164 Agriculture real estate 3,583 3,651 3,716 4,046 4,188 Construction and land development 31,465 26,111 22,380 17,705 6,460 Commercial vacant land 5,351 5,194 3,529 3,572 6,490 Total Owner occupied 248,833 245,757 233,609 229,972 221,069 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 227,400 212,407 211,688 212,868 196,011 One to four family residential rental 61,749 56,305 52,437 49,542 47,097 SBA commercial real estate - - 1,010 682 703 Agricultural real estate - - - - - Construction and land development 25,086 23,080 25,899 29,618 30,057 Commercial vacant land 4,287 4,191 4,534 4,851 5,203 Total Non-owner occupied 318,522 295,983 295,568 297,561 279,071 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Municipal non-real estate 6,352 6,403 11,858 7,623 7,014 Commercial line 65,728 54,626 52,151 47,646 45,386 Other commercial non-real estate 76,065 64,260 61,115 54,481 55,002 SBA commercial non-real estate 3,926 6,068 17,527 25,933 47,245 Agricultural non-real estate 1,409 1,340 1,130 1,325 1,656 Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate 153,480 132,697 143,781 137,008 156,303 Consumer non-real estate: Consumer installment 4,305 4,201 4,054 4,369 4,399 Consumer line 493 486 480 477 436 Other consumer 123 118 117 125 130 Total Consumer non-real estate 4,921 4,805 4,651 4,971 4,965 Gross loans 937,030 887,321 888,247 886,042 875,684 Net deferred loan costs (fees) 503 423 107 (167 ) (738 ) Overdrafts 119 185 205 654 134 Allowance for loan losses (12,392 ) (12,341 ) (12,222 ) (12,005 ) (11,826 ) Total loans receivable $ 925,260 $ 875,588 $ 876,337 $ 874,524 $ 863,254





PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 283,592 25.5 % $ 272,611 25.0 % $ 284,477 25.7 % $ 291,440 26.9 % $ 273,181 26.5 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 376,150 33.8 % 382,829 35.1 % 413,522 37.4 % 388,725 35.9 % 366,563 35.4 % Money market deposits 226,907 20.4 % 221,982 20.4 % 219,145 19.8 % 215,772 19.9 % 212,285 20.6 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 136,230 12.1 % 138,821 12.8 % 140,443 12.8 % 142,439 13.2 % 140,895 13.7 % Total core deposits 1,022,879 91.8 % 1,016,243 93.3 % 1,057,587 95.7 % 1,038,376 95.9 % 992,924 96.2 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 26,882 2.4 % 28,754 2.6 % 28,659 2.6 % 24,824 2.3 % 25,834 2.5 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7,443 0.7 % 7,443 0.7 % 7,793 0.7 % 8,640 0.8 % 10,874 1.1 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,255 5.1 % 36,965 3.4 % 11,201 1.0 % 11,201 1.0 % 1,994 0.2 % Totals $ 1,113,459 100.0 % $ 1,089,405 100.0 % $ 1,105,240 100.0 % $ 1,083,041 100.0 % $ 1,031,626 100.0 %







PSB Holdings, Inc.

Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates

(dollars in thousands) Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Quarter ended March 31, 2022 Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 917,065 $ 9,305 4.07 % $ 891,257 $ 9,065 4.12 % $ 906,233 $ 9,983 4.42 % Taxable securities 205,040 859 1.68 % 216,965 762 1.42 % 153,960 553 1.44 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,936 680 3.41 % 87,719 675 3.12 % 84,593 639 3.03 % FHLB stock 2,650 16 2.42 % 2,646 34 5.21 % 2,625 23 3.51 % Other 20,651 36 0.70 % 20,448 8 0.16 % 42,253 17 0.16 % Total (2) 1,225,342 10,896 3.57 % 1,219,035 10,544 3.51 % 1,189,664 11,215 3.78 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,731 17,996 25,422 Premises and equipment, net 13,039 12,732 11,640 Cash surrender value ins 24,510 24,361 23,906 Other assets 21,639 16,719 16,004 Allowance for loan losses (12,355 ) (12,278 ) (11,816 ) Total $ 1,290,906 $ 1,278,565 $ 1,254,820 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 379,734 $ 122 0.13 % $ 396,261 $ 69 0.07 % $ 352,572 $ 65 0.07 % Money market deposits 217,639 121 0.22 % 218,367 89 0.17 % 213,122 96 0.18 % Time deposits 224,539 352 0.63 % 198,431 285 0.58 % 182,758 324 0.71 % FHLB borrowings 62,659 234 1.50 % 51,200 169 1.34 % 71,846 221 1.23 % Other borrowings 5,028 4 0.32 % 6,452 2 0.13 % 25,525 8 0.13 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.49 % 2,500 28 4.54 % 2,500 28 4.49 % Junior sub. debentures 12,755 179 5.63 % 12,730 166 5.29 % 11,827 165 5.60 % Total 904,854 1,040 0.46 % 885,941 808 0.37 % 860,150 907 0.42 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 277,402 271,755 274,777 Other liabilities 10,389 12,066 11,430 Stockholders' equity 98,261 108,803 108,463 Total $ 1,290,906 $ 1,278,565 $ 1,254,820 Net interest income $ 9,856 $ 9,736 $ 10,308 Rate spread 3.11 % 3.14 % 3.36 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.23 % 3.24 % 3.48 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates

(dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2021 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 904,232 $ 18,370 4.10 % $ 872,694 $ 19,438 4.49 % Taxable securities 210,968 1,621 1.55 % 148,280 1,060 1.44 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 83,808 1,354 3.26 % 84,407 1,275 3.05 % FHLB stock 2,648 50 3.81 % 2,455 44 3.61 % Other 20,326 44 0.44 % 32,702 27 0.17 % Total (2) 1,221,982 21,439 3.54 % 1,140,538 21,844 3.86 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,366 19,866 Premises and equipment, net 12,886 11,338 Cash surrender value ins 24,436 20,890 Other assets 19,192 13,401 Allowance for loan losses (12,316 ) (11,507 ) Total $ 1,284,546 $ 1,194,526 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 387,952 $ 191 0.10 % $ 343,009 $ 130 0.08 % Money market deposits 217,529 210 0.19 % 215,254 214 0.20 % Time deposits 211,557 637 0.61 % 160,887 688 0.86 % FHLB borrowings 56,961 403 1.43 % 66,950 436 1.31 % Other borrowings 5,736 6 0.21 % 22,263 15 0.14 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 56 4.52 % 2,500 56 4.52 % Junior sub. debentures 12,742 345 5.46 % 10,199 254 5.02 % Total 894,977 1,848 0.42 % 821,062 1,793 0.44 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 274,598 255,455 Other liabilities 11,400 11,108 Stockholders' equity 103,571 106,901 Total $ 1,284,546 $ 1,194,526 Net interest income $ 19,591 $ 20,051 Rate spread 3.12 % 3.42 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.23 % 3.55 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.

