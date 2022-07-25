PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings of $3.2 Million, or $0.72 Per Share; Loans Expand 5.7% in Quarter

WAUSAU, Wis., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2022 of $0.72 per share on net income of $3.2 million, compared to earnings of $0.75 per share on net income of $3.3 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, and $0.48 per share on net income of $2.1 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. Prior year June 2021 quarterly net income was reduced $2.0 million by costs related to the acquisition of Sunset Bank & Savings, Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The Company’s second quarter 2022 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2022: (1) higher net interest income due to increased allocation to higher yielding loans with stable net interest margin; (2) higher salary and employee benefit expenses; and (3) lower noninterest income primarily due to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans.   Loans grew 5.7% during the quarter ending June 30, 2022, reflecting increased seasonal lending demand and construction project draws with increased commercial customer line of credit usage and commercial real estate loan originations.

“During 2022, we expect to see continued net interest income growth from both recent loan demand and incrementally improving net interest margin. Our lending teams have done an excellent job growing the loan portfolio with a combination of existing customers as well as new customers being brought into the Bank. Additionally, credit quality continues to improve, and operating expenses are expected to remain well-controlled. We believe we will be able to continue to deliver above average returns on tangible equity through the remainder of 2022,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

June 30, 2022 Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased to $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $9.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and less than the $10.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. PPP loan fee accretion of $41,000, $313,000, and $1.0 million was recognized during the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

  • Noninterest income declined slightly to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $2.0 million the previous quarter. The decline largely reflected a decline in the gain on sale of mortgage loans due to slower refinance origination activity in the rising interest rate environment.

  • Noninterest expense increased $259,000 for the second quarter of 2022, to $7.5 million from $7.2 million the prior quarter. The increase primarily related to increased salary and benefit costs associated with higher health benefit claims.

  • Loans receivable increased $50 million, or 5.7%, to $925 million at June 30, 2022 from $876 million one quarter earlier. At June 30, 2022, there were $1.0 million of PPP related loans yet outstanding. No loss losses provisions have yet been made during 2022.

  • Tangible book value declined to $21.10 per share at June 30, 2022, due primarily to the recording of unrealized losses on securities available for sale driven by actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase short-term interest rates and market expectations of future rate increases.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased to $1.31 billion at June 30, 2022, from $1.27 billion at March 31, 2022.   Cash and cash equivalents increased to $39.4 million from $37.8 million one quarter earlier. Investment securities decreased $11.0 million to $278.7 million at June 30, 2022 from $289.7 million one quarter earlier. The decreased balance of investment securities reflects their lower fair value in today’s rising rate market and the use of available security liquidity to fund loan originations. At the beginning of the second quarter, the balance of the entire municipal investment portfolio was reclassified as held to maturity. It is expected the reclassification will limit future tangible book value impacts from changes in fair value of securities.

Total loans receivable increased to $925.3 million at June 30, 2022, from $875.6 million at March 31, 2022.   Origination activity was robust during the quarter as seasonal loans increased during the warmer months. In addition to construction loan and commercial lines of credit draws during the quarter, loan growth reflected strong commercial real estate lending originations. PPP loans declined from $3.2 million at March 31, 2022, to $1.0 million at June 30, 2022. Heading into the third quarter, loan growth is expected to slow from the robust year to date pace and return toward historical levels with lower customer demand as economic uncertainty increases.

The allowance for loan losses decreased to 1.32% of gross loans at June 30, 2022, from 1.39% the prior quarter and 1.35% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans reflected a net recovery at 0.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets declined to 0.88% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.03% at March 31, 2022, and 1.07% at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, non-performing assets consisted of $6.0 million in non-accrual loans, $146,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.1 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $160,000 in foreclosed assets. A former branch location and other real estate owned related to the Sunset Bank acquisition were sold during the June 2022 quarter, reducing foreclosed assets.

Total deposits increased $24.1 million to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.09 billion at March 31, 2022, led by growth in non-interest bearing demand, money market and jumbo brokered deposits. At June 30, 2022, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 33.8% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.5%, money market deposits at 20.4%, and retail and local time deposits at 14.5%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 5.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, versus 4.1% at March 31, 2022. Brokered deposits have increased to support loan growth and to replace largely seasonal local deposit contraction.

FHLB advances increased to $67.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $47.0 million at March 31, 2022, while other borrowings increased to $4.6 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $4.3 million at March 31, 2022.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $9.7 million (on a net margin of 3.23%) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.24%) for the first quarter of 2022, and $10.2 million (on a net margin of 3.48%) for the second quarter of 2021. Earning asset yields increased 6 basis points to 3.57% during the second quarter of 2022, from 3.51% during the first quarter of 2022, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 9 basis points to 0.46% compared to 0.37% during the first quarter of 2022.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on investment securities during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.   Taxable security yields increased to 1.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 1.42% in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Loan yields decreased to 4.07% for the second quarter of 2022, from 4.12% for the first quarter of 2022.   However, excluding SBA PPP loan origination income, loan yields were 4.05% in June 2022 compared to 3.98% in March 2022. Interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter from modest increases in core deposits along with greater use of brokered deposits at current market rates. Along with a further increase in asset yields, cost of deposits is expected to increase during 2022 as short-term market rates move higher.

Total noninterest income decreased for the second quarter of 2022, to $1.9 million from $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, due primarily to a decrease from gains on sale of mortgage loans. While mortgage loan originations have been negatively influenced by the rise in interest rates with less mortgage refinancing activity, mortgage loan servicing income has increased over the past year due in part to greater aggregate income association with the longer than previously expected servicing life. At June 30, 2022, the bank was servicing $391 million in secondary market mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expense increased to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 included increased salaries and employee benefit expenses related to higher health care benefit plan claims. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, and March 31, 2022, September 30, and June 30, 2021, unaudited, December 31, 2021 derived from audited financial statements
      
 Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)20222022202120212021
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$19,149 $18,322 $16,896 $20,813 $18,589 
Interest-bearing deposits 3,545  5,158  6,579  1,044  906 
Federal funds sold 16,689  14,356  30,068  43,637  52,643 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 39,383  37,836  53,543  65,494  72,138 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 190,478  289,704  308,744  300,192  260,062 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $82,567, $0, $0, $0 and     
$0 respectively 88,216  -  -  -  - 
Equity securities 1,781  1,720  1,701  1,661  1,623 
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 245  245  245  245  245 
Loans held for sale 270  -  3,061  214  1,756 
Loans receivable, net 925,260  875,588  876,337  874,524  863,254 
Accrued interest receivable 3,285  3,219  3,256  3,273  3,299 
Foreclosed assets 160  1,103  1,103  2,398  1,984 
Premises and equipment, net 12,981  12,906  12,695  12,725  13,241 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,711  1,770  1,714  1,702  1,696 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,646  2,646  2,646  2,646  2,646 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,608  24,455  24,305  24,154  24,001 
Core deposit intangible 449  487  534  581  629 
Goodwill 2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541 
Other assets 13,550  11,725  6,286  5,313  5,523 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$1,307,564 $1,265,945 $1,298,711 $1,297,663 $1,254,638 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$283,592 $272,611 $284,477 $291,440 $273,181 
Interest-bearing deposits 829,867  816,794  820,763  791,601  758,445 
      
Total deposits 1,113,459  1,089,405  1,105,240  1,083,041  1,031,626 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 67,000  47,000  47,000  62,000  67,000 
Other borrowings 4,601  4,304  6,677  17,129  21,757 
Senior subordinated notes 2,500  2,500  2,500  2,500  2,500 
Junior subordinated debentures 12,768  12,742  12,717  12,691  12,666 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,938  10,208  13,315  10,143  11,103 
      
Total liabilities 1,211,266  1,166,159  1,187,449  1,187,504  1,146,652 
      
Stockholders' equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding -  -  -  -  - 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
Outstanding - 4,423,037, 4,434,840, 4,440,329, 4,447,026 and     
4,454,922 shares, respectively 1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital 8,238  8,183  8,059  8,003  7,946 
Retained earnings 120,043  117,957  114,627  112,502  108,863 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (19,423) (14,097) 628  1,530  2,869 
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,067,761, 1,055,958, 1,050,469, 1,043,772 and    
1,035,876 shares, respectively (14,390) (14,087) (13,882) (13,706) (13,522)
      
Total stockholders' equity 96,298  99,786  111,262  110,159  107,986 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,307,564 $1,265,945 $1,298,711 $1,297,663 $1,254,638 
      


 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
 Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
except per share data - unaudited)20222022202120212021
      
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$9,295 $9,054 $8,918 $9,323 $9,972 
Securities:     
Taxable 859  762  631  581  553 
Tax-exempt 537  533  505  500  505 
Other interest and dividends 52  42  31  45  40 
      
Total interest and dividend income 10,743  10,391  10,085  10,449  11,070 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 595  443  476  404  485 
FHLB advances 234  169  192  220  221 
Other borrowings 4  2  4  9  8 
Senior subordinated notes 28  28  29  28  28 
Junior subordinated debentures 179  166  165  165  165 
      
Total interest expense 1,040  808  866  826  907 
      
Net interest income 9,703  9,583  9,219  9,623  10,163 
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  -  - 
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,703  9,583  9,219  9,623  10,163 
      
Noninterest income:     
Service fees 392  388  382  379  347 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 182  277  451  494  663 
Mortgage loan servicing, net 117  176  114  111  9 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 404  456  500  426  465 
Net gain on sale of securities -  -  -  -  113 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 152  150  151  153  148 
Other noninterest income 686  531  646  563  554 
      
Total noninterest income 1,933  1,978  2,244  2,126  2,299 
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits 4,548  4,390  4,669  4,099  3,915 
Occupancy and facilities 629  665  596  614  647 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets -  (6) (347) 28  23 
Data processing and other office operations 912  861  855  828  1,499 
Advertising and promotion 173  152  155  199  322 
Core deposit intangible amortization 38  47  47  47  31 
Other noninterest expenses 1,151  1,083  1,382  1,131  3,170 
      
Total noninterest expense 7,451  7,192  7,357  6,946  9,607 
      
Income before provision for income taxes 4,185  4,369  4,106  4,803  2,855 
Provision for income taxes 993  1,039  960  1,165  718 
      
Net income$3,192 $3,330 $3,146 $3,638 $2,137 
Basic earnings per share$0.72 $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 $0.48 
Diluted earnings per share$0.72 $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 $0.48 
      


 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands,June June
except per share data - unaudited)20222021 20222021
      
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$9,295 $9,972  $18,349 $19,414 
Securities:     
Taxable 859  553   1,621  1,060 
Tax-exempt 537  505   1,070  1,007 
Other interest and dividends 52  40   94  71 
      
Total interest and dividend income 10,743  11,070   21,134  21,552 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 595  485   1,038  1,032 
FHLB advances 234  221   403  436 
Other borrowings 4  8   6  15 
Senior subordinated notes 28  28   56  56 
Junior subordinated debentures 179  165   345  254 
      
Total interest expense 1,040  907   1,848  1,793 
      
Net interest income 9,703  10,163   19,286  19,759 
Provision for loan losses -  -   -  1,000 
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,703  10,163   19,286  18,759 
      
Noninterest income:     
Service fees 392  347   780  679 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 182  663   459  1,815 
Mortgage loan servicing, net 117  9   293  88 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 404  465   860  1,060 
Net gain on sale of securities -  113   -  134 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 152  148   302  256 
Other noninterest income 686  554   1,217  1,016 
      
Total noninterest income 1,933  2,299   3,911  5,048 
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits 4,548  3,915   8,938  7,375 
Occupancy and facilities 629  647   1,294  1,216 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets -  23   (6) 153 
Data processing and other office operations 912  1,499   1,773  2,193 
Advertising and promotion 173  322   325  401 
Core deposit intangible amortization 38  31   85  34 
Other noninterest expenses 1,151  3,170   2,234  4,435 
      
Total noninterest expense 7,451  9,607   14,643  15,807 
      
Income before provision for income taxes 4,185  2,855   8,554  8,000 
Provision for income taxes 993  718   2,032  1,967 
      
Net income$3,192 $2,137  $6,522 $6,033 
Basic earnings per share$0.72 $0.48  $1.47 $1.35 
Diluted earnings per share$0.72 $0.48  $1.47 $1.35 
      


 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
  Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
Earnings and dividends:20222022202120212021
       
 Interest income$10,743 $10,391 $10,085 $10,449 $11,070 
 Interest expense$1,040 $808 $866 $826 $907 
 Net interest income$9,703 $9,583 $9,219 $9,623 $10,163 
 Provision for loan losses$- $- $- $- $- 
 Other noninterest income$1,933 $1,978 $2,244 $2,126 $2,299 
 Other noninterest expense$7,451 $7,192 $7,357 $6,946 $9,607 
 Net income$3,192 $3,330 $3,146 $3,638 $2,137 
       
 Basic earnings per share (3)$0.72 $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 $0.48 
 Diluted earnings per share (3)$0.72 $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 $0.48 
 Dividends declared per share (3)$0.25 $- $0.23 $- $0.23 
 Tangible net book value per share (4)$21.10 $21.82 $24.36 $24.07 $23.53 
       
 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 16.96%n/a  15.05%n/a  17.04%
 Average common shares outstanding 4,428,939  4,433,375  4,445,465  4,450,755  4,454,922 
       
Balance sheet - average balances:     
       
 Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss$904,710 $878,979 $870,151 $862,555 $891,886 
 Assets$1,290,906 $1,278,565 $1,295,780 $1,292,369 $1,251,738 
 Deposits$1,099,314 $1,084,814 $1,092,872 $1,064,553 $1,023,229 
 Stockholders' equity$98,261 $108,803 $112,089 $110,388 $105,932 
       
Performance ratios:     
       
 Return on average assets (1) 0.99% 1.06% 0.96% 1.12% 0.68%
 Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 13.03% 12.41% 11.14% 13.08% 8.09%
 Average stockholders' equity less accumulated    
 other comprehensive income (loss) to     
 average assets 8.80% 8.99% 8.57% 8.39% 8.27%
 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) -0.02% -0.05% -0.10% -0.08% 0.00%
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.21% 1.34% 1.42% 1.43% 1.31%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.88% 1.03% 1.06% 1.16% 1.07%
 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.32% 1.39% 1.38% 1.35% 1.35%
 Nonperforming assets to tangible equity     
 plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 11.04% 12.10% 11.58% 12.87% 11.71%
 Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.23% 3.24% 3.01% 3.15% 3.48%
 Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.11% 3.14% 2.89% 3.04% 3.37%
 Service fee revenue as a percent of     
 average demand deposits (1) 0.57% 0.58% 0.52% 0.53% 0.51%
 Noninterest income as a percent     
 of gross revenue 15.25% 15.99% 18.20% 16.91% 17.20%
 Efficiency ratio (2) 63.20% 61.40% 63.37% 58.40% 76.20%
 Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.32% 2.28% 2.25% 2.13% 3.08%
 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.15% 7.66% 8.35% 8.27% 8.38%
       
Stock price information:     
       
 High$26.35 $26.45 $27.00 $26.50 $26.50 
 Low$22.82 $25.80 $24.60 $24.52 $25.00 
 Last trade value at quarter-end$23.50 $26.00 $26.05 $24.95 $26.25 
       
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.
 


 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
        
   Quarter Ended
   Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)20222022202120212021
        
Net income$3,192 $3,330 $3,146 $3,638 $2,137 
        
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:     
        
 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available    
  for sale (5,573) (14,847) (973) (1,374) 1,224 
        
 Reclassification adjustment for security     
  gain included in net income -  -  -  -  (83)
        
 Amortization of unrealized loss included in net    
  income on securities available for sale     
  transferred to securities held to maturity 176  -  -  -  - 
        
 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 43  85  31  (5) (4)
        
 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate     
  swap settlements included in earnings 28  37  40  40  39 
        
        
Other comprehensive income (loss) (5,326) (14,725) (902) (1,339) 1,176 
        
Comprehensive income (loss)$(2,134)$(11,395)$2,244 $2,299 $3,313 
        


 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets as of:
 Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,
(dollars in thousands)20222022202120212021
      
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$6,036 $6,537 $6,425 $6,018 $5,208 
Nonaccrual restructured loans 146  170  1,000  1,526  1,062 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 5,137  5,172  5,213  5,159  5,205 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming loans 11,319  11,879  12,638  12,703  11,475 
Other real estate owned 160  1,103  1,103  2,398  1,984 
      
Total nonperforming assets$11,479 $12,982 $13,741 $15,101 $13,459 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.21% 1.34% 1.42% 1.43% 1.31%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.88% 1.03% 1.06% 1.16% 1.07%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 109.48% 103.89% 96.71% 94.51% 103.06%
      


 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At June 30, 2022   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate - HotelRestructured$4,668 $1 
Real estate - Buffet Style RestaurantNonaccrual 3,069  1,327 
Real estate - Independent Auto RepairNonaccrual 870  120 
    
    
Total listed nonperforming assets $8,607 $1,448 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $11,479 $1,707 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  75% 85%
    


 
PSB Holding, Inc.
Loan Composition by Purpose
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2022		Mar 31,
2022		Dec 31,
2021		Sep 30,
2021		Jun 30,
2021
      
Residential real estate:     
      
One to four family$169,437 $168,083 $168,584 $166,728 $169,456 
HELOC loans 17,776  16,709  17,198  18,011  18,263 
Residential construction & development 22,462  21,590  23,093  25,162  24,385 
Residential vacant land 1,599  1,697  1,763  6,629  2,172 
      
Total Residential real estate 211,274  208,079  210,638  216,530  214,276 
      
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:     
      
Owner occupied     
Commercial real estate 205,976  208,271  202,416  203,509  202,767 
SBA commercial real estate 2,458  2,530  1,568  1,140  1,164 
Agriculture real estate 3,583  3,651  3,716  4,046  4,188 
Construction and land development 31,465  26,111  22,380  17,705  6,460 
Commercial vacant land 5,351  5,194  3,529  3,572  6,490 
      
Total Owner occupied 248,833  245,757  233,609  229,972  221,069 
      
Non-owner occupied     
Commercial real estate 227,400  212,407  211,688  212,868  196,011 
One to four family residential rental 61,749  56,305  52,437  49,542  47,097 
SBA commercial real estate -  -  1,010  682  703 
Agricultural real estate -  -  -  -  - 
Construction and land development 25,086  23,080  25,899  29,618  30,057 
Commercial vacant land 4,287  4,191  4,534  4,851  5,203 
      
Total Non-owner occupied 318,522  295,983  295,568  297,561  279,071 
      
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:     
      
Municipal non-real estate 6,352  6,403  11,858  7,623  7,014 
Commercial line 65,728  54,626  52,151  47,646  45,386 
Other commercial non-real estate 76,065  64,260  61,115  54,481  55,002 
SBA commercial non-real estate 3,926  6,068  17,527  25,933  47,245 
Agricultural non-real estate 1,409  1,340  1,130  1,325  1,656 
      
Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate 153,480  132,697  143,781  137,008  156,303 
      
Consumer non-real estate:     
      
Consumer installment 4,305  4,201  4,054  4,369  4,399 
Consumer line 493  486  480  477  436 
Other consumer 123  118  117  125  130 
      
Total Consumer non-real estate 4,921  4,805  4,651  4,971  4,965 
      
Gross loans 937,030  887,321  888,247  886,042  875,684 
Net deferred loan costs (fees) 503  423  107  (167) (738)
Overdrafts 119  185  205  654  134 
Allowance for loan losses (12,392) (12,341) (12,222) (12,005) (11,826)
      
Total loans receivable$925,260 $875,588 $876,337 $874,524 $863,254 
      


 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
 $% $% $% $% $%
               
Non-interest bearing demand$283,59225.5% $272,61125.0% $284,47725.7% $291,44026.9% $273,18126.5%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 376,15033.8%  382,82935.1%  413,52237.4%  388,72535.9%  366,56335.4%
Money market deposits 226,90720.4%  221,98220.4%  219,14519.8%  215,77219.9%  212,28520.6%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 136,23012.1%  138,82112.8%  140,44312.8%  142,43913.2%  140,89513.7%
               
Total core deposits 1,022,87991.8%  1,016,24393.3%  1,057,58795.7%  1,038,37695.9%  992,92496.2%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 26,8822.4%  28,7542.6%  28,6592.6%  24,8242.3%  25,8342.5%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7,4430.7%  7,4430.7%  7,7930.7%  8,6400.8%  10,8741.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,2555.1%  36,9653.4%  11,2011.0%  11,2011.0%  1,9940.2%
               
Totals$1,113,459100.0% $1,089,405100.0% $1,105,240100.0% $1,083,041100.0% $1,031,626100.0%
               



 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
            
            
 Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Quarter ended March 31, 2022 Quarter ended June 30, 2021
 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1)(2)$917,065 $9,305 4.07% $891,257 $9,065 4.12% $906,233 $9,983 4.42%
Taxable securities 205,040  859 1.68%  216,965  762 1.42%  153,960  553 1.44%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,936  680 3.41%  87,719  675 3.12%  84,593  639 3.03%
FHLB stock 2,650  16 2.42%  2,646  34 5.21%  2,625  23 3.51%
Other 20,651  36 0.70%  20,448  8 0.16%  42,253  17 0.16%
            
Total (2) 1,225,342  10,896 3.57%  1,219,035  10,544 3.51%  1,189,664  11,215 3.78%
            
Non-interest-earning assets:             
Cash and due from banks 18,731     17,996     25,422   
Premises and equipment,          
net 13,039     12,732     11,640   
Cash surrender value ins 24,510     24,361     23,906   
Other assets 21,639     16,719     16,004   
Allowance for loan           
losses (12,355)    (12,278)    (11,816)  
            
Total$1,290,906      $1,278,565      $1,254,820     
            
Liabilities & stockholders' equity             
Interest-bearing liabilities:             
Savings and demand           
deposits$379,734 $122 0.13% $396,261 $69 0.07% $352,572 $65 0.07%
Money market deposits 217,639  121 0.22%  218,367  89 0.17%  213,122  96 0.18%
Time deposits 224,539  352 0.63%  198,431  285 0.58%  182,758  324 0.71%
FHLB borrowings 62,659  234 1.50%  51,200  169 1.34%  71,846  221 1.23%
Other borrowings 5,028  4 0.32%  6,452  2 0.13%  25,525  8 0.13%
Senior sub. notes 2,500  28 4.49%  2,500  28 4.54%  2,500  28 4.49%
Junior sub. debentures 12,755  179 5.63%  12,730  166 5.29%  11,827  165 5.60%
            
Total 904,854  1,040 0.46%  885,941  808 0.37%  860,150  907 0.42%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Demand deposits 277,402     271,755     274,777   
Other liabilities 10,389     12,066     11,430   
Stockholders' equity 98,261     108,803     108,463   
            
Total$1,290,906      $1,278,565      $1,254,820     
            
Net interest income $9,856    $9,736    $10,308  
Rate spread  3.11%   3.14%   3.36%
Net yield on interest-earning assets    3.23%   3.24%   3.48%
            
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
            


 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2021
 Average Yield/ Average Yield/
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets       
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans (1)(2)$904,232 $18,370 4.10% $872,694 $19,438 4.49%
Taxable securities 210,968  1,621 1.55%  148,280  1,060 1.44%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 83,808  1,354 3.26%  84,407  1,275 3.05%
FHLB stock 2,648  50 3.81%  2,455  44 3.61%
Other 20,326  44 0.44%  32,702  27 0.17%
        
Total (2) 1,221,982  21,439 3.54%  1,140,538  21,844 3.86%
        
Non-interest-earning assets:       
Cash and due from banks 18,366     19,866   
Premises and equipment,       
net 12,886     11,338   
Cash surrender value ins 24,436     20,890   
Other assets 19,192     13,401   
Allowance for loan       
losses (12,316)    (11,507)  
        
Total$1,284,546      $1,194,526     
        
Liabilities & stockholders' equity      
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Savings and demand       
deposits$387,952 $191 0.10% $343,009 $130 0.08%
Money market deposits 217,529  210 0.19%  215,254  214 0.20%
Time deposits 211,557  637 0.61%  160,887  688 0.86%
FHLB borrowings 56,961  403 1.43%  66,950  436 1.31%
Other borrowings 5,736  6 0.21%  22,263  15 0.14%
Senior sub. notes 2,500  56 4.52%  2,500  56 4.52%
Junior sub. debentures 12,742  345 5.46%  10,199  254 5.02%
        
Total 894,977  1,848 0.42%  821,062  1,793 0.44%
        
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
Demand deposits 274,598     255,455   
Other liabilities 11,400     11,108   
Stockholders' equity 103,571     106,901   
        
Total$1,284,546      $1,194,526     
        
Net interest income $19,591    $20,051  
Rate spread  3.12%   3.42%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.23%   3.55%
        
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
        

