Wilsonart® Announces Expansion of HPL Commercial and Traceless™ Laminate Collections

TEMPLE, Texas, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of engineered surfaces, announced today its latest innovations aimed at revolutionizing commercial interior design with the tandem launch of new offerings across the Wilsonart® HPL Commercial Collection and the Wilsonart® Traceless™ Laminate Collection. Wilsonart’s latest designs highlight the material mixology trend which effortlessly blends new sophisticated textures and ultra-matte surfaces to create authentic spaces using materials engineered to outperform veneers, metals and more. A focal point of the new offerings is the Aligned Walnut Finish, which was designed to pair seamlessly with four beautiful new colors to create stunning, realistic walnut designs that outperform the real thing.



“As we return to commercial environments, there is a desire for spaces that are sophisticated yet casual and comfortable. The material mixology trend helps designers achieve this by mixing and layering materials like woods, metals and fabrics,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “Our latest introductions of authentic woodgrains, metal looks, stones, and textiles provide designers with a toolbox of material replacements in High Pressure Laminate. Combined with the enhanced design finishes, superior print technology and performance expected from Wilsonart, these new designs unlock endless possibilities for multidimensional spaces that create unforgettable experiences.”

Wilsonart’s latest surface innovations are suited for any environment and are ready to inspire tactile perfection and an array of unique pairing possibilities:

Wilsonart ® HPL Commercial Collection 2022

Rooted in the design preferences of today’s end users, the new Wilsonart® HPL Commercial Collection features an extensive color range from moody browns and greys to nostalgic pops of bright color. Wilsonart HPL’s 27 new decors offer architects, designers, fabricators, and manufacturers high-performance surfaces that exceed expectations in readily available material replacements that offer cost-effective value without compromise.

The new HPL lineup highlights Aligned Walnut – Wilsonart® HD® Premium Finish, a beautiful and realistic matte wood texture that mimics natural walnut by aligning the design and finish to create an updated take on a classic wood species. The grain is simultaneously distinctive, modern, retro, and luxe, bringing a fresh lightness to the finish that makes an artistic statement and blends seamlessly with four beautiful new colors:

Raleigh Walnut : A design reminiscent of raw and natural walnut veneer with a soothing, light tone.

: A design reminiscent of raw and natural walnut veneer with a soothing, light tone. Cumberland Walnut : A classic woodgrain look featuring a high contrast of auburn, bronze, and cinnamon.

: A classic woodgrain look featuring a high contrast of auburn, bronze, and cinnamon. Hartley Walnut : A soft, low-contrast contemporary take on walnut that blends warm grey tones.

: A soft, low-contrast contemporary take on walnut that blends warm grey tones. Solano Walnut: A realistic woodgrain enhanced by a smoky, subdued mix of deep greys and black.

In addition to Aligned Walnut, the collection also features two additional matte finishes offering impeccably realistic features:

Timbergrain : An ultra-realistic, low-sheen matte wood finish with dimensional, realistic ticking and natural variation across the surface, much like natural veneer.

: An ultra-realistic, low-sheen matte wood finish with dimensional, realistic ticking and natural variation across the surface, much like natural veneer. Fieldstone: A textured matte sheen that is less reflective than other stone surfaces, offering a more casual look with authentic characteristics and veining details.

The collection is an excellent, low-maintenance solution for commercial applications, and both the Wilsonart® HD® and Premium Laminate designs feature AEON™ Enhanced Scratch & Scruff-Resistant Performance Technology. The advantage of AEON™ is that it dramatically outperforms traditional laminate on wear resistance, as well as scratch, scuff, and mar resistance and is more durable than competitive laminates by a factor of 3-5 times with similar finishes — meaning the surface keeps its good looks and performs longer.

Additionally, Wilsonart HPL products lead the laminate category in sustainable transparency as the first laminate manufacturer to earn the Declare label. On average, Wilsonart HPL uses 23% post-consumer recycled content (PCRC)—2X more than any other leading laminate brand—making it one of the most innovative and environmentally-friendly decorative surface materials on the market.

Wilsonart ® Traceless™ Laminate Collection

Complementing the brand’s HPL offerings, Wilsonart has unveiled 10 new, ultra-matte, soft-to-the-touch solid-color designs for its Traceless™ Laminate collection. The new Traceless collection is ideal for commercial and residential applications with its velvety, nature-inspired tones and range of color and design values that offer maximum coordination. Traditional and earthy neutrals support trending biophilic colors such as blue and green. The ultra-matte finish provides an organic and sophisticated, luxurious look and feel for cabinets, doors and countertops defining the perfect multi-sensory experience.

Wilsonart® Traceless™ Laminate features unique fingerprint-resistant technology engineered to eliminate the look of fingerprints, smudges, smears, and streaks in high-traffic areas. Like all Wilsonart Traceless Laminates, the new designs are stain-resistant, remarkably durable, repairable if light scratches occur, and easy to clean. This collection’s look and performance features make it the perfect upgrade from traditional paint.

The Wilsonart HPL Commercial and Wilsonart Traceless Laminate collections are manufactured in the USA, and are GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality.

“These new offerings are not only designed to inspire, but to provide the flexibility and depth for commercial designers to create elevated environments everywhere,” Mikesell added.

For more information about Wilsonart products, visit www.wilsonart.com.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

