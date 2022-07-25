New York, USA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liver Cancer Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trial Research Evaluation Report

DelveInsight’s liver cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for liver cancer treatment.

DelveInsight’s 'Liver Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline liver cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the liver cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Liver Cancer Pipeline Report

Key liver cancer companies such as Genentech, Virogin Biotech, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Mina Alpha Limited, Amgen, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd, Medivir, Glaxo SmithKline, Teclison, Genoscience Pharma, Eureka Therapeutics Inc., Qurient Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lion TCR Pte. Ltd., Leap Therapeutics, TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., Highlight Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Eisai Inc., GenVivo, Inc., Tvardi Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Takeda, Bavarian Nordic, Intensity Therapeutics, Arbele Pty Ltd, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Klus Pharma, Nanobiotix, Takara Bio Inc., TaiRx, Inc., Can Fite Biopharma, Sirnaomics, Blueprint Medicines Corporation,Surface Oncology, Yiviva Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., TCM Biotech International, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., T-ACE Medical Co., Ltd, Beijing Syngentech Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Abivax S.A., Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc, Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd, Polaris Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Virogin Biotech Canada Ltd, Vaxcell Bio, Co., Ltd., Chugai Pharmaceutical, BeiGene, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Antengene Corporation, Beijing Shenogen Biomedical Co., Ltd, PharmaEssentia, CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Nanjing Legend Biotech Co., and others are evaluating novel liver cancer drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising liver cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Tiragolumab, VG161, IM83, MTL-CEBPA, IBR900, Talimogene Laherparepvec, SHR-1210, ABSK-011, MIV-818, TSR-022, Tirapazamine, GNS561, ET140203, Q702, Relatlimab, LioCyx-M, DKN-01, SD-101, BO-112, RO7119929, PV-10, PF-07263689, E7386, GEN2, TTI-101, MRG002, TAK-500, TAEK-VAC-HerBy, INT230-6, ARB202, QBS10072S, A166, NBTXR3, TBI-1301, CVM-1118, Namodenoson, STP705, BLU-554, SRF388, YIV-906, Tivozanib, KN046, DNAJB1-PRKACA, PTX-9908, SHR-8068, T-ACE Oil, SynOV1.1, SCT-I10A, ABX196, GT90001, ABSK-011, ADI-PEG20, HLX07, VG161, Vax NK/HCC, ERY974, Ociperlimab, HX008, CS1003, ATG-008, Icaritin, P1101, CT0181, LCAR-H93T Cells, and others.

In June 2022, Teclison announced the peer-reviewed publication of a study demonstrating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of its trans-arterial tirapazamine chemoembolization (TATE) therapy in patients with unresectable early- and intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), also known as liver cancer. Tirapazamine (TPZ) with conventional trans-arterial chemoembolization had a good safety profile and promising efficacy signals in early- and intermediate-stage liver cancer, including in patients who had progression or recurrence after standard therapy.

In May 2022, SRF388 demonstrated clinical activity in multiple solid tumor types with three confirmed partial responses across NSCLC, RCC, and HCC. Confirmed partial responses (PR) were observed in two patients who received SRF388 monotherapy treatment: one in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (previously reported) and one in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In addition, a PR was observed in a patient who was treated with SRF388 in combination with pembrolizumab for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In May 2022, Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited announced the first patient dosing in the United States of its multi-regional phase II clinical trial (NCT05178043) of ALK-1 antibody (GT90001) and Nivolumab (Opdivo) combination therapy for the treatment of advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC).

In April 2022, Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. announced that its lead product, TTI-101, had been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In January 2022, MiNA Therapeutics Limited announced that it has dosed the first patient in a global Phase 2 clinical trial (OUTREACH-2) of MTL-CEBPA in combination with second line standard of care sorafenib (a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)) in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC or liver cancer).

In January 2022, Abivax SA announced the detailed results of the dose escalation phase of its clinical phase 1/2 study conducted with ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). In this study, heavily pre-treated hepatocellular cancer (HCC) patients were administered ABX196 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, including patients who were previously exposed to checkpoint inhibitor treatments. These results support the further clinical development of ABX196 in the HCC setting.

In December 2021, Medivir AB announced that the first patient with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) had been dosed with MIV-818 in a phase 1b/2a combination study with the company's candidate drug MIV-818. In the study, MIV-818 will be given in combination with two other medicines, either with Lenvima®, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor or with Keytruda®, an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. Lenvima® and Keytruda®, respectively, are currently approved as monotherapy treatments for HCC.

In November 2021, Eureka Therapeutics, Inc., announced the initiation of ARYA-2, a Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalation clinical trial of ET140203 ARTEMIS® T-cell therapy in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory hepatoblastoma (HB), hepatocellular neoplasm not otherwise specified (HCN-NOS), or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The liver cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage liver cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the liver cancer pipeline landscape.

Liver Cancer Overview

Liver cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the liver. It is a dangerous tumor that commonly occurs in the context of chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Primary liver cancer, also known as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is the fifth most prevalent cancer in men, the seventh most common cancer in women, and the third-largest cause of cancer death globally. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common kind of liver cancer, is formed from hepatocytes and accounts for more than 80% of all occurrences of liver cancer. The 5-year liver cancer survival rate for persons who receive a liver transplant is in the 60-70% range.

Most persons have no symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer; most persons have no symptoms. When signs and liver cancer symptoms do occur, they may include loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal swelling, white, chalky stools, and others. Liver cancer causes are sometimes known, such as chronic hepatitis infections. However, liver cancer can occur in persons with no underlying diseases, and it is unknown what causes it. Several tests and procedures such as blood tests, imaging tests, and biopsy are used for liver cancer diagnosis.

A snapshot of the Liver Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA ADI-PEG20 Polaris Group Phase III Arginine deiminase replacement Intramuscular SRF388 Surface Oncology Phase II NA Intravenous MTL-CEBPA MiNA Therapeutics Phase II RNA interference Intravenous VG161 Virogin Biotech Ltd. Phase II Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitor Intratumoural ET140203 Eureka Therapeutics Phase I/II T lymphocyte replacement Parenteral Fostroxacitabine bralpamide Medivir Phase I/II DNA synthesis inhibitor Oral ABSK 011 Abbisko Therapeutics Phase II Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist Oral TAK-500 Takeda Phase I MPYS protein stimulant Intravenous PTX-9908 TCM Biotech International Corp. Phase I/II CXCR4 receptor modulator Intravenous

Liver Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The liver cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the liver cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Liver Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibodies, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Immunotherapy

: Monoclonal antibodies, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Immunotherapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: RNA interference, Angiogenesis inhibitors, APEX1 protein inhibitors, DNA apurinic apyrimidinic site lyase inhibitors, DNA synthesis inhibitors, Arginine deiminase replacements, Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists

Key Liver Cancer Companies: Genentech, Virogin Biotech, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Mina Alpha Limited, Amgen, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd, Medivir, GlaxoSmithKlinevh, Teclison, Genoscience Pharma, Eureka Therapeutics Inc., Qurient Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lion TCR Pte. Ltd., Leap Therapeutics, TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., Highlight Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Eisai Inc., GenVivo, Inc., Tvardi Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Takeda, Bavarian Nordic, Intensity Therapeutics, Arbele Pty Ltd, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Klus Pharma, Nanobiotix, Takara Bio Inc., TaiRx, Inc., Can Fite Biopharma, Sirnaomics, Blueprint Medicines Corporation,Surface Oncology, Yiviva Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., TCM Biotech International, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., T-ACE Medical Co., Ltd, Beijing Syngentech Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Abivax S.A., Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc, Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd, Polaris Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Virogin Biotech Canada Ltd, Vaxcell Bio, Co., Ltd., Chugai Pharmaceutical, BeiGene, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Antengene Corporation, Beijing Shenogen Biomedical Co., Ltd, PharmaEssentia, CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Nanjing Legend Biotech Co., and others

: Genentech, Virogin Biotech, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Mina Alpha Limited, Amgen, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd, Medivir, GlaxoSmithKlinevh, Teclison, Genoscience Pharma, Eureka Therapeutics Inc., Qurient Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lion TCR Pte. Ltd., Leap Therapeutics, TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., Highlight Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Eisai Inc., GenVivo, Inc., Tvardi Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Takeda, Bavarian Nordic, Intensity Therapeutics, Arbele Pty Ltd, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Klus Pharma, Nanobiotix, Takara Bio Inc., TaiRx, Inc., Can Fite Biopharma, Sirnaomics, Blueprint Medicines Corporation,Surface Oncology, Yiviva Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., TCM Biotech International, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., T-ACE Medical Co., Ltd, Beijing Syngentech Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Abivax S.A., Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical Inc, Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd, Polaris Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Virogin Biotech Canada Ltd, Vaxcell Bio, Co., Ltd., Chugai Pharmaceutical, BeiGene, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Antengene Corporation, Beijing Shenogen Biomedical Co., Ltd, PharmaEssentia, CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Nanjing Legend Biotech Co., and others Key Liver Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Tiragolumab, VG161, IM83, MTL-CEBPA, IBR900, Talimogene Laherparepvec, SHR-1210, ABSK-011, MIV-818, TSR-022, Tirapazamine, GNS561, ET140203, Q702, Relatlimab, LioCyx-M, DKN-01, SD-101, BO-112, RO7119929, PV-10, PF-07263689, E7386, GEN2, TTI-101, MRG002, TAK-500, TAEK-VAC-HerBy, INT230-6, ARB202, QBS10072S, A166, NBTXR3, TBI-1301, CVM-1118, Namodenoson, STP705, BLU-554, SRF388, YIV-906, Tivozanib, KN046, DNAJB1-PRKACA, PTX-9908, SHR-8068, T-ACE Oil, SynOV1.1, SCT-I10A, ABX196, GT90001, ABSK-011, ADI-PEG20, HLX07, VG161, Vax NK/HCC, ERY974, Ociperlimab, HX008, CS1003, ATG-008, Icaritin, P1101, CT0181, LCAR-H93T Cells, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Liver Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Liver Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Liver Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Liver Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Liver Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Liver Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 ADI-PEG20: Polaris Group 8. Liver Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 SRF388: Surface Oncology 9. Liver Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 TAK-500: Takeda 10. Liver Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Liver Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Liver Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

