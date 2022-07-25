Blank Rome Welcomes Intellectual Property Partner in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Hussein Akhavannik has joined the firm’s Intellectual Property & Technology practice group as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office. Hussein will focus on patent prosecution and portfolio management with an emphasis on bringing a global perspective to clients’ technology assets. Prior to joining Blank Rome, Hussein was a partner and co-leader of the Life Sciences team at BakerHostetler LLP.

“Hussein is a welcome addition to Blank Rome and our nationally recognized IP team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “His strong engineering background, insights as a technologist, and experiences as a former patent examiner helps him evaluate the evolving technology landscape in a unique way, which will be beneficial to our clients who are looking for diverse portfolio management and patent prosecution counsel.”

Hussein helps clients optimize their patent portfolios domestically and internationally. On the patent prosecution side, Hussein works closely with clients to institutionalize patent programs. He counsels inventors on strategically filing for patent protection, including international structuring, budgeting, and cost/value propositions. He also works with clients to ensure that their inventions do not infringe upon existing patents. Furthermore, Hussein conducts intellectual property due diligence for mergers and acquisitions, and assists clients with licensing, patent acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, performing freedom-to-operate studies, and optimizing patent portfolios for sale.

Hussein prosecutes patent applications for technologies pertaining to software, hardware, electrical, computer, semiconductor, medical, biomedical, pharmaceuticals, and artificial intelligence. Such technologies include robots, video surveillance, anti-coagulants, and vascular placement devices.

Early in his career, Hussein spent nearly four years at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) as a patent examiner and served as a legal intern for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and the Office of the Solicitor.

“Hussein’s knowledge of the inner workings of the USPTO is a tremendous asset when developing innovative solutions for clients who are seeking IP protection,” said David M. Perry, Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property & Technology practice group. “We are thrilled to have Hussein on our team to leverage his industry relationships and strong patent experience, which will help us facilitate an even more comprehensive approach to patent protection for clients and advance our Life Sciences practice and service offerings.”

“There were so many great reasons to join Blank Rome, and a key driver was the firm’s national platform,” added Hussein. “At Blank Rome, I will have an opportunity to expand my medical device practice and to leverage the firm’s service offerings and capabilities across its corporate, labor and employment, and life sciences practices for clients. Additionally, I am impressed by the firm’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and look forward to supporting the firm’s efforts through strategic recruiting and mentoring, firm-wide initiatives, and client programs.”

Hussein earned his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School, his M.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Johns Hopkins University, and his B.S. in Biomedical Engineering and Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He is a member of the American Intellectual Property Lawyers Association.

