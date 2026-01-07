Blank Rome Welcomes Leading Finance and Derivatives Attorney David H. Kaufman as Senior Counsel in New York

New York, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that David H. Kaufman has joined the firm’s New York office as senior counsel in the Finance, Restructuring, and Bankruptcy group. David will also be a member of the Financial Services and Energy industry teams, drawing from extensive experience in U.S. derivatives, financial, and energy matters. He focuses his practice on the commodity, equity, fixed income, and credit derivative markets, along with a strong emphasis on structuring credit extension transactions. David joins Blank Rome from Morrison & Foerster LLP.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our New York office and national finance practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “David’s deep experience with structured commodity and derivatives transactions, combined with his knowledge of margin lending and distressed finance, strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, market-driven solutions for clients navigating complex financial and regulatory challenges. David’s arrival underscores our commitment to expanding capabilities that matter most to our clients.”

In the commodities space, David’s practice spans transactional and regulatory work, including structured physical commodity deals that serve to provide credit to commercial entities, commodities-based revolving and term loan facilities, and documentation for bespoke swaps, options, and other derivatives often using International Swaps and Derivatives Association (“ISDA”) and other industry forms. This work often involves the Commodity Exchange Act and the regulatory administration of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”), as well as other agencies and frameworks like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, and the California Air Resources Board.

On the equity side, David advises on a wide range of capital markets and derivative transactions, from margin loans secured by public or private securities to call spreads and capped calls executed in connection with convertible note offerings. His additional capabilities include accelerated share repurchase and other share buyback transactions, at-the-market offerings for public companies, registered forward transactions, and equity monetization or hedging transactions, frequently leveraging ISDA-based documentation.

“David’s arrival reflects Blank Rome’s ongoing commitment to attracting top talent that can provide clients with sophisticated solutions in today’s dynamic markets,” said Lawrence F. Flick, vice chair and chair of the Financial Services industry team. “His hands-on work with sophisticated assets in the derivatives market, together with his background in capital market and structured credit transactions, makes him an outstanding addition to our group. We are excited about the collaborative opportunities his practice creates and the value it will bring to clients across industries.”

Beyond derivatives, David has deep experience in structured credit transactions that use special purpose vehicle structures, as well as insolvency and restructuring matters across industries, including energy and telecommunications. Recent engagements include complex Chapter 11 proceedings and innovative financing structures for global asset managers. This breadth of experience positions David to deliver sophisticated solutions for clients navigating today’s financial landscape.

“Blank Rome’s national platform and strong culture make it a perfect fit for my practice,” said David. “I’m excited to join colleagues I know and respect, including David Kronenberg, and to collaborate in an area where relatively few practitioners operate. The firm’s strong presence in markets important to my practice like Houston and Chicago, together with its leading energy and project finance teams, creates meaningful opportunities to work across disciplines to provide exceptional client service. These strengths naturally complement my work in structured credit transactions and derivatives, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued growth.”

In addition to his legal practice, David is deeply committed to public service and professional engagement. He serves as chairman of the board for Concrete Safaris, a youth development nonprofit in East Harlem, and is a member of the Lawyers Advisory Council for the NYC Urban Debate League. David is also an active member of the International Institute of Strategic Studies, a London-based foreign policy group with a strong U.S. presence, and he has participated in a wide range of pro bono initiatives throughout his career.

David earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his B.A. from the University of Rochester.

