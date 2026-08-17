Blank Rome Further Expands Construction, Infrastructure, and Energy Platform with Partner Tarek F. Abdalla

Pittsburgh, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Tarek F. Abdalla has joined the firm as a partner in its Business Litigation group, Construction & Infrastructure practice, and Energy industry team. Tarek joins a growing Construction & Infrastructure team that recently added partners Patrick D. Harder and Brandon J. Davis in Los Angeles and Justin N. Leonelli in Pittsburgh. He and Patrick will co-chair the firm’s Construction & Infrastructure practice. Tarek comes to Blank Rome from Jones Day.

“We are excited to welcome Tarek to our national Construction & Infrastructure practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Tarek brings exactly the kind of sophisticated construction and energy experience our clients need as they invest in increasingly complex infrastructure and energy projects. His ability to guide clients through every stage of a project—from development and execution to dispute avoidance and resolution—will be a tremendous asset. With Tarek and Patrick Harder serving as co-chairs, our Construction & Infrastructure practice is well positioned for continued momentum.”

Throughout his career, Tarek has had extensive involvement in large-cap public and private projects in the energy and construction industries in the United States and abroad, including power plants, pipelines, industrial and manufacturing facilities, municipal infrastructure, roads, bridges, data centers, and other commercial developments. He advises clients on structuring and implementing major capital projects, guiding them through every stage of the project lifecycle, from development and execution to dispute avoidance and resolution when necessary. Much of his current practice is focused on the energy sector, where significant capital investment and development activity continue to accelerate. Tarek will work closely with clients and colleagues across Blank Rome’s offices, including in Pittsburgh and Houston, strengthening the firm’s reach across two of the nation’s most significant energy and infrastructure markets.

A respected construction lawyer and recently appointed American Arbitration Association ("AAA") construction arbitrator, Tarek has also represented clients in international arbitration proceedings before the International Chamber of Commerce, the Abu Dhabi Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration Centre, the Dubai International Arbitration Centre, the London Court of International Arbitration, and the International Centre for Dispute Resolution.

“Tarek’s arrival is another exciting step in the continued growth of our national Construction & Infrastructure practice and our broader energy and infrastructure capabilities,” said Amy Joseph Coles, partner and co-chair of Blank Rome’s Pittsburgh office. “I have long admired Tarek’s practical, business-minded approach and the confidence clients place in him on significant project matters. His experience will further strengthen the synergies between our Pittsburgh and Houston offices, and will be an immediate benefit to clients pursuing sophisticated projects in today’s active construction, infrastructure, and energy markets.”

“Blank Rome’s demonstrated commitment to the construction and infrastructure sector, reflected in its strategic growth and the strength of its existing team, made this an exceptional opportunity,” said Tarek. “I have known Amy Coles for years and I am also excited to reunite with Jamye Butcher, Roy Arnold, and Bob Zinn, among others. Those relationships, combined with the synergies I see between my practice and Blank Rome’s international trade and government contracts capabilities, create a powerful opportunity to deliver value for clients pursuing complex energy and infrastructure projects. I look forward to co-chairing the Construction & Infrastructure practice with Patrick Harder, continuing to grow the team, and helping clients achieve their goals.”

Tarek is recognized by Best Lawyers in America for construction law and construction litigation (2019–present), including “Lawyer of the Year” for construction law (2023, 2025), and is recognized in Chambers USA (Pennsylvania – Band 1) and The Legal 500 for construction law. Clients have praised Tarek for his commercial approach to complex matters. Tarek lectures frequently on construction and energy topics and has authored articles in national and international publications.

Tarek earned his J.D. from West Virginia University, where he served as Lead Articles Editor of the West Virginia Law Review and was elected to the Order of the Barristers for excellence in trial advocacy, and his B.A. from Duke University.

About Blank Rome LLP

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

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