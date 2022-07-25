Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022 on August 16, 2022

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the world’s leading cross-border end-to-end platform for brands and retailers, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before market open, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss these results.



The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-704-4453 International Toll: 1-201-389-0920

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e’s mission is to make global e-commerce “border-agnostic.” Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 650 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

