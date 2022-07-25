SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.



Second quarter 2022 highlights over prior-year second quarter include:

Net income of $2.8 million; diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.40 or a 23.1 percent decrease

Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights (“OMSR”) recapture of $0.2 million was $2.6 million, with EPS of $0.37

Mortgage origination volume of $95.5 million, reflects a decrease of $69.4 million, or 42.1 percent



Six months ended June 30, 2022, highlights over prior-year six months include:

Net income of $5.6 million and diluted EPS of $0.79, compared to $10.8 million, or $1.49 per share or a 47.0 percent decrease

Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR activity of $4.8 million, down $4.0 million or 45.9 percent

Second quarter 2022 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $79.3 million, or 9.7 percent from the prior year

Deposits decreased by $19.3 million, or 1.8 percent to $1.07 billion at quarter end

Mortgage origination volume of $472.1 million; servicing portfolio of $1.37 billion, which is up $0.05 billion, or 3.5 percent

Highlights Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 2022 Jun. 2021 % Change Jun. 2022 Jun. 2021 % Change Operating revenue $ 14,266 $ 15,694 -9.1 % $ 28,545 $ 36,241 -21.2 % Interest income 10,474 10,163 3.1 % 19,869 20,868 -4.8 % Interest expense 881 1,006 -12.4 % 1,799 2,086 -13.8 % Net interest income 9,593 9,157 4.8 % 18,070 18,782 -3.8 % Provision for loan losses - - 0.0 % - 750 -100.0 % Noninterest income 4,673 6,537 -28.5 % 10,475 17,459 -40.0 % Noninterest expense 10,802 11,076 -2.5 % 21,661 21,985 -1.5 % Net income 2,834 3,761 -24.6 % 5,647 10,842 -47.9 % Earnings per diluted share 0.40 0.52 -23.1 % 0.79 1.49 -47.0 % Return on average assets 0.87 % 1.13 % -23.0 % 0.85 % 1.66 % -48.8 % Return on average equity 8.88 % 10.42 % -14.8 % 8.46 % 15.09 % -43.9 % Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted net income $ 2,643 $ 3,840 -31.2 % $ 4,754 $ 8,783 -45.9 % Adjusted diluted EPS 0.37 0.53 -30.2 % 0.67 1.21 -44.6 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.81 % 1.16 % -30.2 % 0.78 % 1.50 % -48.0 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income 3,223 4,717 -31.7 % 5,754 10,900 -47.2 %

“We had very strong loan growth this quarter of $45 million, which is in addition to the $28 million in growth we achieved in Q1,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. “For the first half of 2022 we have grown our loan balances by 8.9 percent over 2021 year end. This growth was across all categories and we had positive growth from nearly all of our regions. The prime rate increases coupled with the loan growth resulted in interest income increasing over 11 percent from the linked quarter.”



RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 9.1 percent from the second quarter of 2021, and flat from the linked quarter.

Net interest income was up from the year-ago quarter by 4.8 percent, and up 13.2 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was up from both year-ago and linked quarters by 23 and 49 basis points, respectively, as loan balances were up $44.9 million from the linked quarter. Net of PPP, our net interest margin is higher by 34 basis points compared to the prior year.

Noninterest income was down 29 and 19 percent from the year ago and linked quarters, respectively, due to lower mortgage volume and OMSR recapture.



Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the second quarter of 2022 were $95.5 million, down $69.4 million, or 42.1 percent, from the year-ago quarter; likewise, total sales of originated loans were $49.9 million, down $69.1 million, or 58.1 percent. For the first six months of 2022, SB Financial had total volume of $192.8 million, of which $141.4 million (73 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $33.0 million was external refinance (17 percent), and the remaining $18.4 million (10 percent) was internal refinance.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.0 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2022 was a positive $0.2 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022, the recapture of servicing rights was $1.1 million compared to a recapture of $2.6 million for the prior year six months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $0.3 million. The servicing portfolio at June 30, 2022, was $1.37 billion, up $0.05 billion, or 3.5 percent, from $1.32 billion at June 30, 2021.

Mr. Klein noted, “With fixed rate saleable mortgage rates above 5 percent for most of the quarter, we have continued to be flexible by originating more portfolio product with a special emphasis on the Private Client segment. We continue to look for ways to improve our efficiency in the mortgage business line and are committed to adding additional originators to capture market share and balance the entire business-line ecosystem.”

Mortgage Banking ($ in thousands) Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mortgage originations $ 95,454 $ 97,394 $ 126,611 $ 152,623 $ 164,883 Mortgage sales 49,915 72,154 110,543 123,083 119,064 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,369,732 1,375,554 1,362,962 1,341,439 1,323,804 Mortgage servicing rights 13,408 13,135 12,034 11,194 10,678 Mortgage servicing revenue Loan servicing fees 863 861 850 850 830 OMSR amortization (496 ) (547 ) (807 ) (943 ) (948 ) Net administrative fees 367 314 43 (93 ) (118 ) OMSR valuation adjustment 239 890 581 248 (99 ) Net loan servicing fees 606 1,204 624 155 (217 ) Gain on sale of mortgages 1,196 1,676 3,194 3,947 4,255 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,802 $ 2,880 $ 3,818 $ 4,102 $ 4,038

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense



SB Financial’s noninterest income for the quarter was down from the prior year and the linked quarter by 29 and 19 percent, respectively. Gain on sale yields on mortgage loan sales were down over 100 basis points from the prior year and the total dollars of sales were down over $69 million. Wealth management revenue was flat from the prior year as our retention efforts and new sales offset general market declines. SB Financial’s title agency, Peak Title, continued to transition to serving all of the Company’s needs by increasing commercial volume and with our new market expansions; as a result, revenue was up 31 percent compared to the prior year.

For the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense of $10.8 million was down $0.3 million or 2.5 percent compared to the prior year. Decreased mortgage volume has been the main driver of lower operating expenses.

Mr. Klein stated, “We are committed to lowering our operating costs in both the Mortgage and Retail business lines to reflect not only lower volumes but also the change in consumer behavior of a more robust adoption of digital banking solutions.”

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 4,673 $ 5,802 $ 6,589 $ 6,649 $ 6,537 NII / Total Revenue 32.8 % 40.6 % 42.1 % 39.9 % 41.7 % NII / Average Assets 1.4 % 1.7 % 2.0 % 2.0 % 2.0 % Total Revenue Growth -9.1 % -46.9 % -13.7 % -15.3 % -10.3 % Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,802 $ 10,859 $ 11,567 $ 11,256 $ 11,076 Efficiency Ratio 75.6 % 75.9 % 73.7 % 67.4 % 70.5 % NIE / Average Assets 3.3 % 3.2 % 3.5 % 3.4 % 3.3 % Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.9 % -1.5 % -1.5 % -1.4 % -1.4 % Total Expense Growth -2.5 % -0.5 % 8.3 % -0.7 % -5.0 %

Balance Sheet



Total assets as of June 30, 2022, were $1.29 billion, down $0.02 billion, or 1.4 percent, from the year ago quarter due to declining deposit levels as the consumer began to put their excess liquidity to use in the economy. Total shareholders’ equity as of June 30, 2022, was $124.6 million, down 13.5 percent from a year ago due to the valuation adjustment on the Company’s bond portfolio. Absent that negative impact, equity increased $3.2 million or 2.3 percent. SB Financial bought back 94,211 shares of our stock in the quarter at an average price of $18.08 or 122 percent of tangible book value.

Total loans held for investment were $895.6 million at June 30, 2022, up $45.1 million, or 5.3 percent, from June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $79.3 million, or 9.7 percent.

The investment portfolio of $271.5 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 21.0 percent of assets at June 30, 2022, and was up 25.1 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.07 billion at June 30, 2022, decreased by $0.02 billion, or 1.8 percent, since June 30, 2021.

Mr. Klein continued, “Loan growth from the linked quarter met and exceeded our expectations and we remain very positive about the loan pipelines in all of our markets. The consumer and our small business clients began to utilize their liquidity as we saw deposit and cash levels decline this quarter.”

Loan Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Annual

Growth Commercial $ 127,711 $ 124,857 $ 122,373 $ 138,085 $ 149,998 $ (22,287 ) % of Total 14.3 % 14.7 % 14.9 % 16.3 % 17.6 % -14.9 % Commercial RE 404,260 400,101 381,387 387,858 389,287 14,973 % of Total 45.1 % 47.0 % 46.4 % 45.8 % 45.8 % 3.8 % Agriculture 60,586 55,741 57,473 57,374 50,895 9,691 % of Total 6.8 % 6.6 % 7.0 % 6.8 % 6.0 % 19.0 % Residential RE 241,614 214,015 206,324 207,571 203,294 38,320 % of Total 27.0 % 25.2 % 25.1 % 24.5 % 23.9 % 18.8 % Consumer & Other 61,440 55,957 55,157 55,660 57,039 4,401 % of Total 6.9 % 6.6 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 6.7 % 7.7 % Total Loans $ 895,611 $ 850,671 $ 822,714 $ 846,548 $ 850,513 $ 45,098 Total Growth Percentage 5.3 % Deposit Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA $ 239,676 $ 252,273 $ 247,044 $ 258,857 $ 240,572 $ (896 ) % of Total 22.4 % 22.2 % 22.2 % 23.3 % 22.0 % -0.4 % Interest DDA 198,286 211,152 195,464 189,130 187,023 11,263 % of Total 18.5 % 18.6 % 17.6 % 17.0 % 17.1 % 6.0 % Savings 215,285 236,394 237,571 246,414 235,231 (19,946 ) % of Total 20.1 % 20.8 % 21.3 % 22.2 % 21.6 % -8.5 % Money Market 276,274 289,699 276,462 258,741 255,512 20,762 % of Total 25.8 % 25.5 % 24.8 % 23.3 % 23.4 % 8.1 % Time Deposits 142,258 148,553 156,504 158,518 172,696 (30,438 ) % of Total 13.3 % 13.1 % 14.1 % 14.3 % 15.8 % -17.6 % Total Deposits $ 1,071,779 $ 1,138,071 $ 1,113,045 $ 1,111,660 $ 1,091,034 $ (19,255 ) Total Growth Percentage -1.8 %

Asset Quality



SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $5.4 million as of June 30, 2022, down $0.6 million or 9.5 percent from the year-ago quarter. The Company took minimal charge-offs in the quarter, and for the year, had just $4,000 in net charge-offs. The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 290 percent at June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets

($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Annual

Change Commercial & Agriculture $ 140 $ 142 $ 143 $ 144 $ 375 $ (235 ) % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.19 % -62.7 % Commercial RE 359 544 554 566 1,026 (667 ) % of Total CRE loans 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.26 % -65.0 % Residential RE 3,176 3,198 2,484 2,056 1,751 1,425 % of Total Res. RE loans 1.31 % 1.49 % 1.20 % 0.99 % 0.86 % 81.4 % Consumer & Other 323 409 471 422 463 (140 ) % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.53 % 0.73 % 0.85 % 0.76 % 0.81 % -30.2 % Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,998 4,293 3,652 3,188 3,615 383 % of Total loans 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.38 % 0.43 % 10.6 % Accruing Restructured Loans 683 762 725 805 758 (75 ) Total Change (%) -9.9 % Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 4,681 5,055 4,377 3,993 4,373 308 % of Total loans 0.52 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 7.0 % Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 730 527 2,104 1,601 1,603 (873 ) Total Change (%) -54.5 % Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,411 $ 5,582 $ 6,481 $ 5,594 $ 5,976 $ (565 ) % of Total assets 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.49 % 0.42 % 0.46 % -9.5 %

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “SBFG”.

In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. “Bank Honor Roll” of superior performers that consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or five percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited) June March December September June ($ in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,567 $ 130,003 $ 149,511 $ 138,015 $ 154,993 Interest bearing time deposits 1,691 1,894 2,643 2,651 2,906 Available-for-sale securities 266,162 265,311 263,259 248,815 211,756 Loans held for sale 4,242 4,737 7,472 10,335 8,731 Loans, net of unearned income 895,611 850,671 822,714 846,548 850,513 Allowance for loan losses (13,801 ) (13,804 ) (13,805 ) (13,812 ) (13,306 ) Premises and equipment, net 23,122 23,039 23,212 23,874 24,343 Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 5,303 5,303 5,303 5,303 5,303 Foreclosed assets and other assets 730 527 2,104 1,601 1,603 Interest receivable 3,256 2,815 2,920 2,954 3,000 Goodwill 23,239 23,239 23,191 22,091 22,091 Cash value of life insurance 28,556 17,932 17,867 17,795 17,721 Mortgage servicing rights 13,408 13,135 12,034 11,194 10,678 Other assets 12,886 10,328 12,430 12,361 12,175 Total assets $ 1,293,972 $ 1,335,130 $ 1,330,855 $ 1,329,725 $ 1,312,507 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non interest bearing demand $ 239,676 $ 252,273 $ 247,044 $ 258,857 $ 240,572 Interest bearing demand 198,286 211,152 195,464 189,130 187,023 Savings 215,285 236,394 237,571 246,414 235,231 Money market 276,274 289,699 276,462 258,741 255,512 Time deposits 142,258 148,553 156,504 158,518 172,696 Total deposits 1,071,779 1,138,071 1,113,045 1,111,660 1,091,034 Short-term borrowings 30,772 19,035 15,320 20,771 25,096 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,000 5,500 5,500 5,500 5,500 Trust preferred securities 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Subordinated debt net of issuance costs 19,570 19,558 19,546 19,534 19,522 Interest payable 307 536 299 576 417 Other liabilities 11,678 9,483 21,906 17,082 16,611 Total liabilities 1,169,416 1,202,493 1,185,926 1,185,433 1,168,490 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 61,319 61,319 54,463 54,463 54,463 Additional paid-in capital 15,069 14,872 14,944 14,875 14,906 Retained earnings 96,809 94,833 99,716 97,183 93,851 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (22,210 ) (13,659 ) (1,845 ) (699 ) 499 Treasury stock (26,431 ) (24,728 ) (22,349 ) (21,530 ) (19,702 ) Total shareholders' equity 124,556 132,637 144,929 144,292 144,017 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,293,972 $ 1,335,130 $ 1,330,855 $ 1,329,725 $ 1,312,507







SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June March December September June June June Interest income 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Loans Taxable $ 8,880 $ 8,052 $ 8,889 $ 9,948 $ 9,196 $ 16,932 $ 19,122 Tax exempt 73 61 59 52 47 134 95 Securities Taxable 1,469 1,235 969 939 835 2,704 1,478 Tax exempt 52 47 86 94 85 99 173 Total interest income 10,474 9,395 10,003 11,033 10,163 19,869 20,868 Interest expense Deposits 567 618 640 709 818 1,185 1,780 Repurchase agreements & other 11 13 7 12 12 24 23 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38 39 41 40 51 77 107 Trust preferred securities 71 53 49 49 50 124 101 Subordinated debt 194 195 188 199 75 389 75 Total interest expense 881 918 925 1,009 1,006 1,799 2,086 Net interest income 9,593 8,477 9,078 10,024 9,157 18,070 18,782 Provision for loan losses - - - 300 - - 750 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,593 8,477 9,078 9,724 9,157 18,070 18,032 Noninterest income Wealth management fees 936 955 988 959 955 1,891 1,867 Customer service fees 860 794 827 812 820 1,654 1,578 Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 1,196 1,676 3,194 3,947 4,255 2,872 10,114 Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 606 1,204 624 155 (217 ) 1,810 2,161 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 167 169 44 52 45 336 62 Title insurance revenue 697 602 528 508 532 1,299 1,053 Gain (loss) on sale of assets - 55 1 1 2 55 - Other 211 347 383 215 145 558 624 Total noninterest income 4,673 5,802 6,589 6,649 6,537 10,475 17,459 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,418 6,189 6,648 6,689 6,881 12,607 13,501 Net occupancy expense 719 742 846 714 748 1,461 1,488 Equipment expense 827 854 899 872 778 1,681 1,510 Data processing fees 643 576 721 671 653 1,219 1,187 Professional fees 760 950 872 817 574 1,710 1,338 Marketing expense 222 231 228 201 220 453 355 Telephone and communication expense 105 111 148 140 139 216 293 Postage and delivery expense 110 116 106 100 97 226 208 State, local and other taxes 277 278 288 286 278 555 601 Employee expense 175 136 163 186 161 311 314 Other expenses 546 676 648 580 547 1,222 1,190 Total noninterest expense 10,802 10,859 11,567 11,256 11,076 21,661 21,985 Income before income tax expense 3,464 3,420 4,100 5,117 4,618 6,884 13,506 Income tax expense 630 607 768 1,014 857 1,237 2,664 Net income $ 2,834 $ 2,813 $ 3,332 $ 4,103 $ 3,761 $ 5,647 $ 10,842 Common share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.49 $ 0.59 $ 0.53 $ 0.80 $ 1.50 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.49 $ 0.58 $ 0.52 $ 0.79 $ 1.49 Average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic: 7,075 7,035 6,906 6,966 7,148 7,055 7,232 Diluted: 7,149 7,100 6,970 7,017 7,200 7,116 7,256







SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June March December September June June June SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 9,593 $ 8,477 $ 9,078 $ 10,024 $ 9,157 $ 18,070 $ 18,782 Tax-equivalent adjustment 33 29 39 39 35 62 71 Tax-equivalent net interest income 9,626 8,506 9,117 10,063 9,192 18,132 18,853 Provision for loan loss - - - 300 - - 750 Noninterest income 4,673 5,802 6,589 6,649 6,537 10,475 17,459 Total operating revenue 14,266 14,279 15,667 16,673 15,694 28,545 36,241 Noninterest expense 10,802 10,859 11,567 11,256 11,076 21,661 21,985 Pre-tax pre-provision income 3,464 3,420 4,100 5,417 4,618 6,884 14,256 Pretax income 3,464 3,420 4,100 5,117 4,618 6,884 13,506 Net income 2,834 2,813 3,332 4,103 3,761 5,647 10,842 PER SHARE INFORMATION: Basic earnings per share (EPS) 0.40 0.40 0.49 0.59 0.53 0.80 1.50 Diluted earnings per share 0.40 0.40 0.49 0.58 0.52 0.79 1.49 Common dividends 0.120 0.115 0.115 0.110 0.110 0.235 0.215 Book value per common share 17.75 18.65 21.05 20.83 20.49 17.75 20.49 Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 14.36 15.31 17.60 17.55 17.25 14.36 17.25 Market price per common share 17.26 19.91 19.67 18.18 18.50 17.26 18.50 Market price to TBV 120.2 % 130.1 % 111.8 % 103.6 % 107.2 % 120.2 % 107.2 % Market price to trailing 12 month EPS 9.3 10.0 7.7 6.7 6.5 9.3 6.5 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.87 % 0.83 % 0.99 % 1.23 % 1.13 % 0.85 % 1.66 % Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.06 % 1.01 % 1.22 % 1.63 % 1.39 % 1.11 % 2.32 % Return on average equity 8.89 % 8.08 % 9.21 % 11.35 % 10.42 % 8.46 % 15.09 % Return on average tangible equity 10.93 % 9.75 % 10.92 % 13.47 % 12.37 % 10.30 % 17.92 % Efficiency ratio 75.60 % 75.93 % 73.72 % 67.40 % 70.46 % 75.76 % 60.56 % Earning asset yield 3.45 % 2.96 % 3.17 % 3.25 % 3.56 % 3.20 % 3.40 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.38 % 0.47 % Net interest margin 3.15 % 2.67 % 2.87 % 3.20 % 2.93 % 2.91 % 3.06 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.16 % 2.68 % 2.89 % 3.21 % 2.94 % 2.92 % 3.07 % Non interest income/Average assets 1.43 % 1.72 % 1.96 % 1.99 % 1.97 % 1.58 % 2.67 % Non interest expense/Average assets 3.31 % 3.22 % 3.45 % 3.38 % 3.33 % 3.26 % 3.37 % Net noninterest expense/Average assets -1.88 % -1.50 % -1.48 % -1.38 % -1.37 % -1.68 % -0.70 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Gross charge-offs 9 9 34 24 26 18 78 Recoveries 6 8 27 230 6 14 60 Net charge-offs 3 1 7 (206 ) 20 4 18 Nonaccruing loans/Total loans 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.38 % 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.43 % Nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.52 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO 0.60 % 0.66 % 0.79 % 0.66 % 0.70 % 0.60 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.49 % 0.42 % 0.46 % 0.42 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans 294.83 % 273.08 % 315.40 % 345.91 % 304.28 % 294.83 % 304.28 % Allowance for loan loss/Total loans 1.54 % 1.62 % 1.68 % 1.63 % 1.56 % 1.54 % 1.56 % Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.10 %) 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS: Loans/ Deposits 83.56 % 74.75 % 73.92 % 76.15 % 77.95 % 83.56 % 77.95 % Equity/ Assets 9.63 % 9.93 % 10.89 % 10.85 % 10.97 % 9.63 % 10.97 % Tangible equity/Tangible assets 7.93 % 8.30 % 9.27 % 9.30 % 9.41 % 7.93 % 9.41 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 14.08 % 13.71 % 13.94 % 13.23 % 13.11 % 14.08 % 13.11 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total assets 1,293,972 1,335,130 1,330,855 1,329,725 1,312,507 1,293,972 1,312,507 Total loans 895,611 850,671 822,714 846,548 850,513 895,611 850,513 Deposits 1,071,779 1,138,071 1,113,045 1,111,660 1,091,034 1,071,779 1,091,034 Stockholders equity 124,556 132,637 144,929 144,292 144,017 124,556 144,017 Goodwill and intangibles 23,804 23,804 23,774 22,692 22,710 23,804 22,710 Tangible equity 100,752 108,833 121,155 121,600 121,307 100,752 121,307 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,369,732 1,375,554 1,362,962 1,341,439 1,323,804 1,369,732 1,323,804 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care 500,487 560,698 618,279 588,319 600,904 500,487 600,904 Total assets under care 3,164,191 3,271,382 3,312,096 3,259,483 3,237,215 3,164,191 3,237,215 Full-time equivalent employees 267 256 269 264 256 267 256 Period end common shares outstanding 7,017 7,111 6,884 6,927 7,027 7,017 7,027 Market capitalization (all) 121,105 141,575 135,415 125,935 130,000 121,105 130,000 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets 1,305,815 1,350,982 1,342,202 1,333,369 1,329,348 1,328,216 1,306,355 Total earning assets 1,216,124 1,270,218 1,263,431 1,253,722 1,251,213 1,243,017 1,227,359 Total loans 870,439 832,825 845,078 856,486 853,794 851,736 858,321 Deposits 1,108,890 1,134,234 1,123,843 1,109,491 1,115,186 1,121,373 1,094,269 Stockholders equity 127,519 139,214 144,749 144,565 144,315 133,471 143,709 Goodwill and intangibles 23,796 23,801 22,701 22,701 22,718 23,798 22,727 Tangible equity 103,723 115,413 122,048 121,864 121,597 109,673 120,982 Average basic shares outstanding 7,075 7,035 6,906 6,966 7,148 7,055 7,232 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,149 7,100 6,970 7,017 7,200 7,116 7,256





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited) For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022 Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities/cash $ 337,226 $ 1,469 1.74 % $ 390,036 $ 835 0.86 % Nontaxable securities 8,459 52 2.46 % 7,383 85 4.61 % Loans, net 870,439 8,953 4.11 % 853,794 9,243 4.33 % Total earning assets 1,216,124 10,474 3.45 % 1,251,213 10,163 3.25 % Cash and due from banks 7,177 6,992 Allowance for loan losses (13,803 ) (13,565 ) Premises and equipment 23,741 23,988 Other assets 72,576 60,720 Total assets $ 1,305,815 $ 1,329,348 Liabilities Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 713,367 $ 353 0.20 % $ 672,803 $ 464 0.28 % Time deposits 145,694 214 0.59 % 183,138 354 0.77 % Repurchase agreements & other 18,671 11 0.24 % 23,607 12 0.20 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 3,989 38 3.81 % 7,066 51 2.89 % Trust preferred securities 10,310 71 2.75 % 10,310 50 1.94 % Subordinated debt 19,564 194 3.97 % 9,880 75 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities 911,595 881 0.39 % 906,804 1,006 0.44 % Non interest bearing demand 249,829 - 259,245 - Total funding 1,161,424 0.30 % 1,166,049 0.35 % Other liabilities 16,872 18,984 Total liabilities 1,178,296 1,185,033 Equity 127,519 144,315 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,305,815 $ 1,329,348 Net interest income $ 9,593 $ 9,157 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.155 % 2.93 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.164 % 2.94 % - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022 Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities/cash $ 383,272 $ 2,704 1.41 % $ 361,566 $ 1,478 0.82 % Nontaxable securities 8,009 99 2.47 % 7,472 173 4.63 % Loans, net 851,736 17,066 4.01 % 858,321 19,217 4.48 % Total earning assets 1,243,017 19,869 3.20 % 1,227,359 20,868 3.40 % Cash and due from banks 7,593 7,769 Allowance for loan losses (13,805 ) (13,206 ) Premises and equipment 24,522 23,743 Other assets 66,889 60,690 Total assets $ 1,328,216 $ 1,306,355 Liabilities Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 723,176 $ 751 0.21 % $ 643,962 $ 972 0.30 % Time deposits 156,268 435 0.56 % 194,955 808 0.83 % Repurchase agreements & Other 21,876 24 0.22 % 23,869 23 0.19 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 4,740 77 3.25 % 7,530 107 2.84 % Trust preferred securities 10,310 124 2.41 % 10,310 101 1.96 % Subordinated debt 19,558 389 3.98 % 5,646 75 2.66 % Total interest bearing liabilities 935,928 1,799 0.38 % 886,272 2,086 0.47 % Non interest bearing demand 241,929 0.31 % 255,352 0.37 % Total funding 1,177,857 1,141,624 Other liabilities 16,888 21,022 Total liabilities 1,194,745 1,162,646 Equity 133,471 143,709 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,328,216 $ 1,306,355 Net interest income $ 18,070 $ 18,782 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 2.91 % 3.06 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 2.92 % 3.07 % - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis





Non-GAAP reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Total Operating Revenue $ 14,266 $ 15,694 $ 28,545 $ 36,241 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment* (239 ) 99 (1,128 ) (2,606 ) Adjusted Total Operating Revenue 14,027 15,793 27,417 33,635 Income before Income Taxes 3,464 4,618 6,884 13,506 Adjustment for OMSR (239 ) 99 (1,128 ) (2,606 ) Adjusted Income before Income Taxes 3,225 4,717 5,756 10,900 Provision for Income Taxes 630 857 1,237 2,664 Adjustment for OMSR ** (50 ) 21 (237 ) (547 ) Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes 580 878 1,000 2,118 Net Income 2,834 3,761 5,647 10,842 Adjustment for OMSR (189 ) 79 (891 ) (2,059 ) Adjusted Net Income 2,645 3,840 4,756 8,783 Diluted Earnings per Share 0.40 0.52 0.79 1.49 Adjustment for OMSR (0.03 ) 0.01 (0.13 ) (0.28 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.53 $ 0.67 $ 1.21 Return on Average Assets 0.87 % 1.13 % 0.85 % 1.66 % Adjustment for OMSR -0.06 % 0.02 % -0.07 % -0.16 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets 0.81 % 1.15 % 0.78 % 1.50 % *valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights **tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate



