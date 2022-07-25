International Money Express, Inc. to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership Forum

MIAMI, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), (“Intermex” or the “Company”), the nation’s preferred omnichannel money transfer service to Latin America, announced the Company will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, CO on Monday, August 8, 2022. The presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/5:00 p.m. ET and will include comments from Bob Lisy, chairman, chief executive officer, and president.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the presentation via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, International Money Express applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 16 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada; through Company-operated stores; digitally online through a mobile app; and via the Company’s website. Transactions are executed and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

Investor Relations:

Mike Gallentine

Vice President of Investor Relations

tel: 305-671-8005

mgallentine@intermexusa.com



