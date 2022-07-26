Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $1,518,113, or $.38 per share compared to second quarter 2021 net income of $1,411,813, or $.36 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.23% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 13.15% for the second quarter of 2021.
For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $386,000, or 9.5% compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher interest-earning assets as well as from the recovery of interest on non-accrual loan payoffs. Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $25.9 million, or 6.7% when comparing June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2021. Non-interest income decreased by $106,000, or 17.6% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income, partially offset by higher debit card fees. Operating expenses increased by $172,000, or 5.8% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense.
Total assets were $625 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $587.6 million at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings. At June 30, 2022, PPP loans outstanding were approximately $1.8 million compared to $60 million at June 30, 2021.
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.
|Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Return on Equity (ROE)
|14.23%
|13.15%
|20.51%
|14.76%
|Return on Assets (ROA)
|0.97%
|0.97%
|1.47%
|1.11%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.02%
|2.99%
|3.68%
|3.17%
|June 30,
|2022
|2021
|Non-performing Assets Ratio
|0.11%
|0.84%
|Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)
|8.49%
|8.79%
|Total Risk-based Capital(1)
|14.84%
|15.89%
|Book Value Per Share
|$9.81
|$10.87
|Market Value Per Share
|$11.44
|$10.75
|(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest Income
|$
|5,043,640
|$
|4,680,835
|$
|11,920,195
|$
|9,663,400
|Interest Expense
|585,202
|608,648
|1,117,064
|1,248,522
|Net Interest Income
|4,458,438
|4,072,187
|10,803,131
|8,414,878
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-interest income
|496,982
|603,232
|1,075,857
|1,185,915
|Operating Expenses
|3,127,307
|2,955,606
|6,274,612
|5,779,458
|Income before taxes
|1,828,113
|1,719,813
|5,604,376
|3,821,335
|Income tax expense
|310,000
|308,000
|1,036,000
|698,000
|Net Income
|$
|1,518,113
|$
|1,411,813
|$
|4,568,376
|$
|3,123,335
|Net Income per share - diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.15
|$
|0.79
|Dividends declared
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|June 30,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|68,922,849
|$
|51,343,114
|Time deposits with other banks
|11,450,000
|20,854,000
|Securities
|103,209,588
|44,822,995
|Loans
|412,037,495
|444,406,884
|Allowance for loan losses
|(3,831,495
|)
|(4,238,164
|)
|Loans, net
|408,206,000
|440,168,720
|Premises and equipment, net
|8,595,466
|8,134,522
|Other assets
|24,602,640
|22,308,977
|Total Assets
|$
|624,986,543
|$
|587,632,328
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|545,892,457
|$
|492,885,149
|FHLB borrowings
|24,000,000
|35,400,000
|Trust preferred
|13,403,000
|13,403,000
|Other liabilities
|2,792,569
|2,842,747
|Total Liabilities
|586,088,026
|544,530,896
|Equity
|Total Equity
|38,898,517
|43,101,432
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|624,986,543
|$
|587,632,328
