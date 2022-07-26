Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $1,518,113, or $.38 per share compared to second quarter 2021 net income of $1,411,813, or $.36 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.23% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 13.15% for the second quarter of 2021.



For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $386,000, or 9.5% compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher interest-earning assets as well as from the recovery of interest on non-accrual loan payoffs. Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $25.9 million, or 6.7% when comparing June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2021. Non-interest income decreased by $106,000, or 17.6% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income, partially offset by higher debit card fees. Operating expenses increased by $172,000, or 5.8% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $625 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $587.6 million at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings. At June 30, 2022, PPP loans outstanding were approximately $1.8 million compared to $60 million at June 30, 2021.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on Equity (ROE) 14.23% 13.15% 20.51% 14.76% Return on Assets (ROA) 0.97% 0.97% 1.47% 1.11% Net Interest Margin 3.02% 2.99% 3.68% 3.17% June 30, 2022 2021 Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.11% 0.84% Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 8.49% 8.79% Total Risk-based Capital(1) 14.84% 15.89% Book Value Per Share $9.81 $10.87 Market Value Per Share $11.44 $10.75 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income $ 5,043,640 $ 4,680,835 $ 11,920,195 $ 9,663,400 Interest Expense 585,202 608,648 1,117,064 1,248,522 Net Interest Income 4,458,438 4,072,187 10,803,131 8,414,878 Provision for loan losses - - - - Non-interest income 496,982 603,232 1,075,857 1,185,915 Operating Expenses 3,127,307 2,955,606 6,274,612 5,779,458 Income before taxes 1,828,113 1,719,813 5,604,376 3,821,335 Income tax expense 310,000 308,000 1,036,000 698,000 Net Income $ 1,518,113 $ 1,411,813 $ 4,568,376 $ 3,123,335 Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 1.15 $ 0.79 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): June 30, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,922,849 $ 51,343,114 Time deposits with other banks 11,450,000 20,854,000 Securities 103,209,588 44,822,995 Loans 412,037,495 444,406,884 Allowance for loan losses (3,831,495 ) (4,238,164 ) Loans, net 408,206,000 440,168,720 Premises and equipment, net 8,595,466 8,134,522 Other assets 24,602,640 22,308,977 Total Assets $ 624,986,543 $ 587,632,328 Liabilities Deposits $ 545,892,457 $ 492,885,149 FHLB borrowings 24,000,000 35,400,000 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 2,792,569 2,842,747 Total Liabilities 586,088,026 544,530,896 Equity Total Equity 38,898,517 43,101,432 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 624,986,543 $ 587,632,328