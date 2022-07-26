NEXGEL Launches MEDAGEL Hydroliner Pro Pads for Eyelash Protection During Cosmetic Extensions Service

The Company's Proprietary Hydrogel Technology Protects Lower Lashes and Allows for Gentle Removal

LANGHORNE, Pa., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, announced today that the Company has launched its new MEDAGEL Hydroliner Pro pads for protecting eyelashes during cosmetic extension and lift and tint services. These under-eye pads provide powerful, yet skin-friendly adhesion aimed at isolating the lower lashes.

Hydroliner Pro represents NEXGEL’s first patented business-to-business product application. NEXGEL’s proprietary hydrogel base stays in place while being breathable, flexible and easily removable, all of which ensures maximum client comfort throughout the entire process. NEXGEL designed the patches to provide an ultra-hydrating experience to soothe the often puffy, sensitive under-eye areas and are lint- and paraben-free.

“While eyelash extensions and lash lifts have become popular services to enhance a person’s natural eyelashes, the unfortunate truth is that cosmetologists have been forced to choose between using under-eye pads that either slide around during the service — disrupting lower lash protection — or pads that are so sticky they tug at the delicate under-eye skin and are painful to remove,” said Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, NEXGEL. “We designed the Hydroliner Pro to make the eyelash extensions process as comfortable and seamless as possible for everyone. Although they function as adhesives, the pads can also be gently removed and replaced. If you’re looking to create a relaxing, high-end spa experience for your clients, this product is a must-have.”

To purchase NEXGEL’s MEDAGEL Hydroliner patches, please visit Medagel.com.

​​About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/ .

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto / Adam Holdsworth

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254 / 917.497.9287

valter@kcsa.com / aholdsworth@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:

Raquel Cona / Michaela Fawcett

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1204 / 978.995.4683

rcona@kcsa.com / mfawcett@kcsa.com

###