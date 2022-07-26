SERVPRO Convention Golf Tournament Raises $25,000 for First Responders Children’s Foundation

Gallatin, Tennessee, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time since its inception in 1990, the SERVPRO Annual Convention Golf Tournament raised funds to benefit a nonprofit, raising $25,000 for brand partner First Responder Children’s Foundation (FRCF).

More than 110 golfers from across the SERVPRO franchise system participated in the event at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas. The tournament preceded the 53rd SERVPRO Annual Convention, the one time each year entrepreneurs from the 2,000-plus franchise system come together to train, collaborate, and re-energize with fellow owners and members of the SERVPRO family.

“Each year, the Convention Golf Tournament is a great way to kick off the week by reconnecting and fellowshipping with members of the SERVPRO system,” said SERVPRO CEO Rick Isaacson. “Add in the competition, the camaraderie, and the fact that it was all for a great cause, and this year’s tournament was one of the best yet.”

In addition to funds raised from tournament registration, players had several opportunities to donate to FRCF on the course to improve their team’s score. Golfers could purchase “Like it never even happened” mulligans, “buy up drives” to tee off closer to the green, or they could “cheat for charity” on the course’s longest par 5, subtracting strokes from their score up to a hole-in-one.

“Since partnering with First Responders Children’s Foundation, we have seen the great work they do for first responder families and their communities. We are committed to doing anything we can to help their mission and support their goals.”

In 2021, SERVPRO made an initial $100,000 contribution to FRCF which it used to provide scholarships to children of first responders who were killed in the line of duty and to provide holiday toys at several “Toy Express” events across the country.

Two scholarship recipients, Annie Rule and Avyn McDuffie, joined the players on the course. Annie spoke before the event to share how important the scholarships have been to their lives since losing her father, Deputy Constable Caleb Rule, in May 2020.

“Being a part of the First Responders Children’s Foundation since 2021 has been incredible beyond belief,” Rule said. “It has given me the opportunity to talk about my dad as well as my educational endeavors – something I would have never been able to do without this scholarship opportunity.

“I was able to speak with individuals about their businesses and accomplishments while gaining life advice from them. Losing my dad is a pain I will never be able to fill, but participating in events such as this and knowing I have so many people in my corner makes that pain a little easier to bear.”

To donate, text “SERVPRO” to 24365 or visit the First Responders Children’s Foundation donation page. Check the “Give Local” box to ensure your funds go to support the families of first responders in your community.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to both children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances. The Foundation also supports educational activities and programs operated by first responder agencies whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,000 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

Attachments