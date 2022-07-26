Medela Introduces Buy One, Give One Campaign Benefitting Breastfeeding Families Through Partnership with Good+Foundation

McHenry, Ill., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the most trusted breast pump brand** , announced today a buy one, give one campaign beginning August 1, 2022, to benefit breastfeeding families in recognition of World Breastfeeding Week. For every item purchased on Medela’s Amazon store between August 1 through August 15, Medela will donate one new mom essential item* to Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization and long-time Medela partner, dedicated to providing essential equipment, products, clothing, and educational services to families in need across the country.

World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is a global public health campaign recognized each year between August 1-7 to raise awareness and inspire action on themes related to breastfeeding. This year’s theme is “step up for breastfeeding with education and support.” In addition to the buy one, give one campaign, Medela has also introduced a limited-episode podcast – The Amazing Science of Mother’s Milk– to share the value of mother’s milk. These initiatives reflect Medela’s ongoing commitment to supporting new parents, from pregnancy through the breastfeeding journey.

“We must do our part to provide expecting and new parents with the support they need so they understand the benefits that breast milk offers,” said Jeff Castillo, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. “Through our Medela Cares program, we are committed to contributing to solutions that improve infant and maternal health outcomes, and we are thrilled to advance the important work Good+ is doing for families across America through this buy one, give one model to benefit the families they serve.”

According to Good+, one in every four children served annually by Good+ donations are under the age of one, making donations of tools that support breastfeeding critical to their mission. “With all the pressures that come with raising an infant, the last thing mothers should have to worry about is the cost of the supplies that help them safely breastfeed their child,” explains Katherine Snider, CEO, Good+Foundation. “Medela’s donation will greatly benefit Good+ moms and help make breastfeeding a more relaxed bonding experience with their little ones. We are grateful to Medela for making this contribution in honor of mothers from coast to coast.”

Medela is focused on expanding the support available to new parents, introducing new accessory and apparel items to extend the breastfeeding journey. This season, Medela received two Parent Tested, Parent Approved awards for the Medela Baby pacifier collection, supporting newborns through 18 months and beyond, and their newest apparel design, the Medela Hands-free™ Pumping Bustier, which features a seamless, strapless design and a snug fit to support hands-free pumping. New this July, Medela introduced the 3-in-1 Pumping Bra for nursing, hands-free pumping, and in-bra pumping. These items are all available on Medela’s Amazon store, and for any item purchased through August 15, Medela will donate one new mom essential item* to benefit parents in need.

Medela and its sister brands have donated more than $3.6 million of in-kind product donations to Good+Foundation since 2010. This buy one, give one campaign is a part of Medela Cares, the company’s corporate social responsibility program, which focuses on solutions for global issues, including maternal and infant health amidst critical transitions such as coming home from the hospital, fostering the mother-baby bond in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or the return to work. Earlier this year, Medela introduced the #MomsUnite4Milk campaign to provide families across the USA and Canada with donor breast milk. For more information about Medela Cares and its initiatives, visit MedelaCares.com.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, and the most trusted breast pump brand in North America**, Medela provides the leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.us.

About Good+Foundation

Founded in 2001, Good+Foundation is a leading national non-profit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers, and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. The organization partners with a national network of social service programs to pair goods – such as cribs, car seats, and diapers – with counseling, employment assistance, financial literacy, coparenting classes and more. With offices and warehouses in NY and LA, Good+ has provided over $80 million worth of essential children’s products. Since 2020, the organization has also provided more than $585,000 in microgrants to parents who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. In 2021, 90 percent of expenses went directly to Good+ programs. Visit www.goodplusfoundation.org for more information.

*A minimum of 54,183 pieces of apparel and pacifiers will be provided

**Voted most trusted breast pump brand by United States and Canadian shoppers based on the 2022 BrandSpark® American and Canadian Trust Studies

