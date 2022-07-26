First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $38.5 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $.63, compared to $55.6 million and $1.03 in the second quarter of 2021, and $48.6 million and $.91 in the first quarter of 2022.

Completed legal closing on the acquisition of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) on April 1, 2022.

Adjusted net income 1 was $60.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 totaled $1.01, compared to $48.2 million and $.89 in the second quarter of 2021, and $47.3 million and $.88 in the first quarter of 2022.

Total loans grew $2.0 billion during the second quarter which included $1.6 billion from the acquisition of Level One. Excluding the forgiveness of $59.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, organic loan growth totaled $468.3 million or 20.1% annualized on a linked quarter basis.

Total deposits grew $1.7 billion during the second quarter which included $1.9 billion from the acquisition of Level One reflecting a decline in deposit balances of $265.9 million or 8.2% annualized on a linked quarter basis.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $46.0 million compared to $42.7 million on a linked quarter basis

Net interest income totaled $128.7 million, an increase of $26.4 million or 25.8% on a linked quarter basis



Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “First Merchants is encouraged by second quarter annualized organic loan growth of 20 percent combined with core margin expansion of 22 basis points. The legal close of Level One was a key accomplishment of our second quarter improving our prospects for future growth.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) has reported second quarter 2022 net income available to common stockholders of $38.5 million compared to $55.6 million during the same period in 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $.63 per share compared to the second quarter of 2021 result of $1.03 per share. Current quarter results included acquisition costs of $29.3 million resulting in a reduction of $.38 of diluted earnings per common share. The acquisition costs primarily consist of employee retention bonuses and severance, contract termination charges, professional fees, and current expected credit losses (“CECL”) Day 1 provision expense.

Total assets equaled $17.8 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $11.4 billion. Total loans increased $2.3 billion during the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.6 billion of loans. Excluding acquired loans, the Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $1.1 billion, or 12.1 percent, during the past twelve months. This was offset by the forgiveness of PPP loans of $426.4 million. PPP loans accounted for $32.9 million of the period end loan portfolio balance. Investments increased $481.7 million, or 11.6 percent, during the last twelve months and now total $4.6 billion.

Total deposits equaled $14.6 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $2.4 billion over the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.9 billion in deposits resulting in $436.7 million or 3.6% in organic deposit growth. The balance sheet growth mix resulted in an increase in the loan to deposit ratio of 3.4% over the past twelve months with the current quarter ratio ending at 78.3 percent.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $226.3 million as of quarter-end, or 1.98 percent of total loans, an increase of $30.3 million over prior quarter due to the acquisition of Level One. The ACL increased $16.6 million for CECL Day 1 purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans and provision expense of $14.0 million was recorded for CECL Day 1 non-PCD loans. Additionally, provision expense of $2.8 million was recorded for CECL Day 1 unfunded commitments, which increased other liabilities. Net loan charge-offs for the quarter totaled $0.3 million. No provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the last twelve months other than CECL Day 1 expense. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.30% for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of nine basis points compared to 0.39% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net-interest income totaling $128.7 million for the quarter, continued to grow with an increase of $26.4 million, or 25.8 percent, over prior quarter, and an increase of $24.4 million, or 23.4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.28 percent, increased by 25 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 and six basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021. Net-interest margin excluding the impact of fair value accretion and PPP loans totaled 3.19%, an increase of 22 basis points compared to 2.97% for the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. During the quarter, net-interest margin expanded 35 basis points from growth in the loan portfolio and higher loan and investment portfolio yields offset by a 10 basis point increase in funding costs.

Non-interest income, totaling $28.3 million for the quarter, increased $2.4 million or 9.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by higher services charges on deposits, gains on the sales of loans and derivative hedge fees. Non-interest income declined $2.6 million from the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to a decline on gains on the sale of loans driven by lower origination volume.

Non-interest expense totaled $97.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $25.0 million from the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of $28.0 million over the second quarter of 2021. Acquisition costs totaling $12.5 million were incurred during the quarter of which $10.0 million were one-time charges, $3.0 million reflected in salaries and benefits and $7.0 million in professional and other outside services.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 12.73 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 10.27 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 7.04 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a second quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: ( https://register.vevent.com/register/BI36331b98cb7441deb05fe5de007c8125 )

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to ( https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/944s4zom ) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until July 26, 2023.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors and Level One Bank (as divisions of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 212,559 $ 167,596 Interest-bearing deposits 136,702 438,863 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 4,630,030 4,148,314 Loans held for sale 9,060 18,582 Loans 11,397,417 9,121,250 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (226,275 ) (199,775 ) Net loans 11,171,142 8,921,475 Premises and equipment 117,757 103,822 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,111 28,736 Interest receivable 68,728 54,173 Goodwill and other intangibles 753,649 573,786 Cash surrender value of life insurance 323,013 294,462 Other real estate owned 6,521 601 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 114,965 36,924 Other assets 198,255 135,763 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,780,492 $ 14,923,097 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,435,331 $ 2,479,853 Interest-bearing 11,135,538 9,723,547 Total Deposits 14,570,869 12,203,400 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 100,000 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 186,468 146,904 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 598,865 334,243 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,299 118,498 Total Borrowings 1,036,632 599,645 Interest payable 2,978 2,929 Other liabilities 192,372 245,323 Total Liabilities 15,802,851 13,051,297 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 — Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 59,059,866 and 53,972,386 shares 7,383 6,747 Additional paid-in capital 1,226,378 1,009,182 Retained earnings 917,311 795,666 Accumulated other comprehensive income (198,556 ) 60,080 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,977,641 1,871,800 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,780,492 $ 14,923,097









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 106,787 $ 87,002 $ 185,862 $ 172,107 Tax-exempt 5,990 5,545 11,694 10,884 Investment securities: Taxable 10,372 7,440 18,882 14,135 Tax-exempt 17,212 13,071 33,087 25,456 Deposits with financial institutions 610 129 840 243 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 175 88 321 266 Total Interest Income 141,146 113,275 250,686 223,091 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,485 5,823 12,779 12,023 Federal funds purchased 76 2 76 4 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 134 75 223 162 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,774 1,452 2,992 2,894 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,016 1,659 3,675 3,316 Total Interest Expense 12,485 9,011 19,745 18,399 NET INTEREST INCOME 128,661 104,264 230,941 204,692 Provision for credit losses - loans 16,755 — 16,755 — NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 111,906 104,264 214,186 204,692 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,690 5,596 14,109 10,860 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,634 7,510 14,966 13,932 Card payment fees 5,175 4,159 10,898 8,526 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,226 8,325 5,425 12,311 Derivative hedge fees 1,444 943 2,362 1,260 Other customer fees 662 368 1,072 736 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,308 1,205 3,004 2,541 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 90 1,761 656 3,560 Other income 1,048 1,017 1,682 1,249 Total Other Income 28,277 30,884 54,174 54,975 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 56,041 42,438 98,560 81,249 Net occupancy 6,648 5,615 12,835 12,106 Equipment 6,720 4,848 11,800 9,878 Marketing 1,414 1,122 2,150 2,246 Outside data processing fees 4,881 4,698 9,244 8,942 Printing and office supplies 381 313 726 596 Intangible asset amortization 2,303 1,464 3,669 2,821 FDIC assessments 2,924 1,461 5,116 2,829 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses (266 ) 178 298 912 Professional and other outside services 10,267 2,976 13,220 5,519 Other expenses 6,000 4,182 12,020 8,295 Total Other Expenses 97,313 69,295 169,638 135,393 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 42,870 65,853 98,722 124,274 Income tax expense 3,879 10,294 11,145 19,246 NET INCOME 38,991 55,559 87,577 105,028 Preferred stock dividends 469 — 469 — NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 38,522 $ 55,559 $ 87,108 $ 105,028 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.64 $ 1.03 $ 1.55 $ 1.95 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.63 $ 1.03 $ 1.54 $ 1.94 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.61 $ 0.55 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,308 54,184 56,516 54,159









FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 263 $ 1,307 $ (324 ) $ 4,928 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 17,778,221 $ 14,758,597 $ 16,627,804 $ 14,503,087 Total Loans 11,175,188 9,282,524 10,220,860 9,259,600 Total Earning Assets 16,435,747 13,558,956 15,355,265 13,292,617 Total Deposits 14,809,528 12,125,153 13,819,111 11,848,075 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,021,123 1,846,037 1,956,532 1,843,250 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 0.88 % 1.51 % 1.05 % 1.45 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.62 12.04 8.90 11.40 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 7.72 12.04 8.96 11.40 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.45 91.87 92.35 91.65 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.98 2.19 1.98 2.19 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.01 0.06 (0.01 ) 0.11 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.37 12.51 11.77 12.71 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.58 3.49 3.42 3.51 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.30 0.27 0.26 0.28 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.28 3.22 3.16 3.23 Efficiency Ratio 58.45 48.91 55.90 49.54 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 20.45 $ 24.15 $ 20.45 $ 24.15









NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Non-Accrual Loans $ 45,970 $ 42,698 $ 43,062 $ 51,502 $ 57,556 Renegotiated Loans 233 141 329 439 629 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 46,203 42,839 43,391 51,941 58,185 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 6,521 6,271 558 698 601 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 52,724 49,110 43,949 52,639 58,786 90+ Days Delinquent 592 2,085 963 157 183 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 53,316 $ 51,195 $ 44,912 $ 52,796 $ 58,969 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 226,275 $ 195,984 $ 195,397 $ 199,972 $ 199,775 Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 263 (587 ) 4,575 (197 ) 1,307 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.35 % 0.39 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.40 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.47 % 0.58 % 0.64 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.98 % 2.09 % 2.11 % 2.21 % 2.19 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.01 % (0.03 )% 0.20 % (0.01 )% 0.06 %









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 212,559 $ 148,277 $ 167,146 $ 169,261 $ 167,596 Interest-bearing deposits 136,702 395,262 474,154 369,447 438,863 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 4,630,030 4,489,263 4,524,353 4,445,516 4,148,314 Loans held for sale 9,060 3,938 11,187 5,990 18,582 Loans 11,397,417 9,356,241 9,241,861 9,041,576 9,121,250 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (226,275 ) (195,984 ) (195,397 ) (199,972 ) (199,775 ) Net loans 11,171,142 9,160,257 9,046,464 8,841,604 8,921,475 Premises and equipment 117,757 105,883 105,655 104,814 103,822 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,111 26,422 28,736 28,736 28,736 Interest receivable 68,728 56,081 57,187 53,079 54,173 Goodwill and other intangibles 753,649 569,494 570,860 572,323 573,786 Cash surrender value of life insurance 323,013 291,881 291,041 291,825 294,462 Other real estate owned 6,521 6,271 558 698 601 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 114,965 73,422 35,641 39,504 36,924 Other assets 198,255 138,807 140,167 137,928 135,763 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,780,492 $ 15,465,258 $ 15,453,149 $ 15,060,725 $ 14,923,097 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,435,331 $ 2,745,235 $ 2,709,646 $ 2,554,323 $ 2,479,853 Interest-bearing 11,135,538 10,160,718 10,022,931 9,794,366 9,723,547 Total Deposits 14,570,869 12,905,953 12,732,577 12,348,689 12,203,400 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 100,000 — — — — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 186,468 169,697 181,577 183,589 146,904 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 598,865 308,960 334,055 334,149 334,243 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,299 118,677 118,618 118,558 118,498 Total Borrowings 1,036,632 597,334 634,250 636,296 599,645 Interest payable 2,978 3,589 2,762 3,736 2,929 Other liabilities 192,372 150,749 170,989 203,914 245,323 Total Liabilities 15,802,851 13,657,625 13,540,578 13,192,635 13,051,297 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 — — — — Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,383 6,678 6,676 6,689 6,747 Additional paid-in capital 1,226,378 987,404 985,818 988,659 1,009,182 Retained earnings 917,311 897,818 864,839 832,728 795,666 Accumulated other comprehensive income (198,556 ) (84,392 ) 55,113 39,889 60,080 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,977,641 1,807,633 1,912,571 1,868,090 1,871,800 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,780,492 $ 15,465,258 $ 15,453,149 $ 15,060,725 $ 14,923,097









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 106,787 $ 79,075 $ 80,583 $ 85,319 $ 87,002 Tax-exempt 5,990 5,704 5,635 5,591 5,545 Investment securities: Taxable 10,372 8,510 8,028 7,788 7,440 Tax-exempt 17,212 15,875 15,411 14,464 13,071 Deposits with financial institutions 610 230 173 218 129 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 175 146 163 168 88 Total Interest Income 141,146 109,540 109,993 113,548 113,275 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,485 4,294 5,589 5,707 5,823 Federal funds purchased 76 — 1 — 2 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 134 89 75 77 75 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,774 1,218 1,389 1,389 1,452 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,016 1,659 1,666 1,660 1,659 Total Interest Expense 12,485 7,260 8,720 8,833 9,011 NET INTEREST INCOME 128,661 102,280 101,273 104,715 104,264 Provision for credit losses - loans 16,755 — — — — NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 111,906 102,280 101,273 104,715 104,264 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,690 6,419 6,462 6,249 5,596 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,634 7,332 7,078 7,352 7,510 Card payment fees 5,175 5,723 3,937 4,156 4,159 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,226 2,199 3,423 3,955 8,325 Derivative hedge fees 1,444 918 1,562 1,028 943 Other customer fees 662 410 361 393 368 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,308 1,696 2,051 2,468 1,205 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 90 566 358 1,756 1,761 Other income 1,048 634 615 1,144 1,017 Total Other Income 28,277 25,897 25,847 28,501 30,884 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 56,041 42,519 42,432 43,314 42,438 Net occupancy 6,648 6,187 5,644 5,576 5,615 Equipment 6,720 5,080 4,994 4,529 4,848 Marketing 1,414 736 1,840 1,676 1,122 Outside data processing fees 4,881 4,363 4,581 4,794 4,698 Printing and office supplies 381 345 356 265 313 Intangible asset amortization 2,303 1,366 1,463 1,463 1,464 FDIC assessments 2,924 2,192 1,862 1,552 1,461 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses (266 ) 564 171 (91 ) 178 Professional and other outside services 10,267 2,953 3,627 2,767 2,976 Other expenses 6,000 6,020 5,466 5,539 4,182 Total Other Expenses 97,313 72,325 72,436 71,384 69,295 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 42,870 55,852 54,684 61,832 65,853 Income tax expense 3,879 7,266 6,951 9,062 10,294 NET INCOME 38,991 48,586 47,733 52,770 55,559 Preferred stock dividends 469 — — — — NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 38,522 $ 48,586 $ 47,733 $ 52,770 $ 55,559 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.64 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 $ 0.98 $ 1.03 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.63 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 $ 0.98 $ 1.03 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,308 53,616 53,660 53,960 54,184 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 0.88 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.41 % 1.51 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.62 10.28 10.10 11.17 12.04 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 7.72 10.28 10.10 11.17 12.04 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.45 92.23 91.86 91.57 91.87 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.98 2.09 2.11 2.21 2.19 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.20 (0.01 ) 0.06 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.37 12.23 12.36 12.59 12.51 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.58 3.23 3.29 3.46 3.49 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.30 0.20 0.25 0.26 0.27 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.28 3.03 3.04 3.20 3.22 Efficiency Ratio 58.45 52.79 53.49 51.18 48.91 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 20.45 $ 23.26 $ 25.21 $ 24.31 $ 24.15





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,297,477 $ 2,826,660 $ 2,714,565 $ 2,573,615 $ 2,671,076 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 214,904 209,077 246,442 240,686 235,020 Real estate loans: Construction 745,983 552,975 523,066 521,889 491,200 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,423,185 2,073,197 2,135,459 2,150,387 2,263,497 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,264,563 974,521 986,720 952,441 953,501 Residential 1,813,297 1,226,695 1,159,127 1,154,373 1,127,442 Home equity 586,108 512,641 523,754 531,307 489,997 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 157,264 147,593 146,092 135,093 130,819 Public finance and other commercial loans 894,636 832,882 806,636 781,785 758,698 Loans 11,397,417 9,356,241 9,241,861 9,041,576 9,121,250 Allowance for credit losses - loans (226,275 ) (195,984 ) (195,397 ) (199,972 ) (199,775 ) NET LOANS $ 11,171,142 $ 9,160,257 $ 9,046,464 $ 8,841,604 $ 8,921,475





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Demand deposits $ 8,785,889 $ 7,806,033 $ 7,704,190 $ 7,317,399 $ 7,261,603 Savings deposits 4,875,880 4,444,417 4,334,802 4,301,483 4,157,552 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 436,942 252,033 273,379 283,396 304,394 Other certificates and time deposits 446,973 380,293 389,752 404,010 423,922 Brokered deposits 25,185 23,177 30,454 42,401 55,929 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,570,869 $ 12,905,953 $ 12,732,577 $ 12,348,689 $ 12,203,400





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 329,626 $ 610 0.74 % $ 545,752 $ 129 0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,111 175 1.84 28,736 88 1.22 Investment Securities:(1) Taxable 2,189,193 10,372 1.90 1,732,367 7,440 1.72 Tax-Exempt(2) 2,703,629 21,788 3.22 1,969,577 16,546 3.36 Total Investment Securities 4,892,822 32,160 2.63 3,701,944 23,986 2.59 Loans held for sale 28,491 315 4.42 25,039 237 3.79 Loans:(3) Commercial 8,134,050 85,867 4.22 6,953,227 70,886 4.08 Real Estate Mortgage 1,458,317 12,657 3.47 912,662 9,488 4.16 Installment 772,610 7,948 4.11 659,515 6,391 3.88 Tax-Exempt(2) 781,720 7,582 3.88 732,081 7,019 3.84 Total Loans 11,175,188 114,369 4.09 9,282,524 94,021 4.05 Total Earning Assets 16,435,747 147,314 3.58 % 13,558,956 118,224 3.49 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,342,474 1,199,641 Total Assets $ 17,778,221 $ 14,758,597 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,372,474 $ 4,569 0.34 % $ 4,745,181 $ 3,560 0.30 % Money market deposits 3,024,560 2,130 0.28 2,337,143 796 0.14 Savings deposits 1,966,054 916 0.19 1,740,233 462 0.11 Certificates and other time deposits 948,799 870 0.37 812,370 1,005 0.49 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 11,311,887 8,485 0.30 9,634,927 5,823 0.24 Borrowings 818,851 4,000 1.95 644,702 3,188 1.98 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 12,130,738 12,485 0.41 10,279,629 9,011 0.35 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,497,641 2,490,226 Other liabilities 128,719 142,705 Total Liabilities 15,757,098 12,912,560 Stockholders' Equity 2,021,123 1,846,037 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,778,221 12,485 $ 14,758,597 9,011 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 134,829 $ 109,213 Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 3.17 % 3.14 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.58 % 3.49 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.30 % 0.27 % Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.28 % 3.22 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $6,168 and $4,949 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.









CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 406,698 $ 840 0.41 % $ 493,791 $ 243 0.10 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 33,040 321 1.94 28,736 266 1.85 Investment Securities:(1) Taxable 2,074,074 18,882 1.82 1,613,847 14,135 1.75 Tax-Exempt(2) 2,620,593 41,882 3.20 1,896,643 32,223 3.40 Total Investment Securities 4,694,667 60,764 2.59 3,510,490 46,358 2.64 Loans held for sale 18,181 355 3.91 20,572 393 3.82 Loans:(3) Commercial 7,504,740 150,545 4.01 6,915,234 140,060 4.05 Real Estate Mortgage 1,191,075 20,497 3.44 943,830 18,774 3.98 Installment 741,994 14,465 3.90 666,870 12,880 3.86 Tax-Exempt(2) 764,870 14,803 3.87 713,094 13,777 3.86 Total Loans 10,220,860 200,665 3.93 9,259,600 185,884 4.01 Total Earning Assets 15,355,265 262,590 3.42 % 13,292,617 232,751 3.51 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,272,539 1,210,470 Total Assets $ 16,627,804 $ 14,503,087 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,200,923 $ 6,977 0.27 % $ 4,681,439 $ 7,269 0.31 % Money market deposits 2,770,904 3,002 0.22 2,212,425 1,631 0.15 Savings deposits 1,917,005 1,357 0.14 1,700,601 938 0.11 Certificates and other time deposits 813,482 1,443 0.35 835,722 2,185 0.52 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 10,702,314 12,779 0.24 9,430,187 12,023 0.25 Borrowings 718,270 6,966 1.94 659,826 6,376 1.93 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 11,420,584 19,745 0.35 10,090,013 18,399 0.36 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,116,797 2,417,888 Other liabilities 133,891 151,936 Total Liabilities 14,671,272 12,659,837 Stockholders' Equity 1,956,532 1,843,250 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 16,627,804 19,745 $ 14,503,087 18,399 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 242,845 $ 214,352 Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 3.07 % 3.15 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.42 % 3.51 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.26 % 0.28 % Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.16 % 3.23 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $11,904 and $9,660 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.









ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ("PPP") AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders - GAAP $ 38,522 $ 48,586 $ 47,733 $ 52,770 $ 55,559 $ 87,108 $ 105,028 Adjustments: PPP loan income (891 ) (1,884 ) (3,721 ) (8,211 ) (9,725 ) (2,775 ) (18,968 ) Acquisition-related expenses 12,549 152 — — — 12,701 — Acquisition-related provision expense 16,755 — — — — 16,755 — Tax on adjustment (6,967 ) 425 912 2,013 2,385 (6,542 ) 4,651 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 59,968 $ 47,279 $ 44,924 $ 46,572 $ 48,219 $ 107,247 $ 90,711 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,308 53,616 53,660 53,960 54,184 56,516 54,159 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 0.63 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 $ 0.98 $ 1.03 $ 1.54 $ 1.94 Adjustments: PPP loan income (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) (0.15 ) (0.18 ) (0.05 ) (0.35 ) Acquisition-related expenses 0.22 — — — — 0.22 — Acquisition-related provision expense 0.30 — — — — 0.30 — Tax on adjustment (0.13 ) 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.04 (0.12 ) 0.08 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 1.01 $ 0.88 $ 0.84 $ 0.87 $ 0.89 $ 1.89 $ 1.67





For more information, contact:

Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration

765-521-7619

http://www.firstmerchants.com



