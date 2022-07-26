IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA), a clean technology company based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Throughout the interview, Currie provided an introduction to Hillcrest Energy and discussed its business model.

“We’re a clean tech innovation company. Our mission is to create solutions that unlock efficiencies in electrification and maximize the performance of an integrated electric system, now and in the future,” Currie said. “What we’re finding is that, with some of the technology we have in place or are working on, tomorrow is today. We’re quite excited about some of the things that we have.”

“We’re starting with developing technology for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. The people that we have involved in the company have decades worth of experience in the EV sector, and we think that we’re positively positioned to be able to make a difference there,” he continued. “The technology isn’t just applicable to EV; it’s also applicable to … grid, multi-level, solar, wind and so on. But the first step in the business model is to create the technology and work with co-development partners that are established in the EV sector.”

“The company started about a year ago with a proof of concept on our high efficiency inverter. … We’ve now moved on to the commercial prototype. We moved that up in size from a 10kW/800V to a 250kW/800V unit, which is applicable for the EV sector,” Currie added. “That high efficiency inverter (HEI) is the core component for a system that relates to our patent [application]. … We can’t speak more about it other than to say … it’s a building block approach using the HEI in a system that’s expected to be able to add efficiency and reduce cost and components to an EV. … The system that we’re referring to would effectively eliminate the onboard charger in an EV … [making] the car less expensive and lighter, so the range and efficiency should improve.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA), to learn more about the company’s seasoned management team and its goals for the balance of 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high value, high performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.HillcrestEnergy.tech.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

