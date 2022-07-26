Aligned Data Centers Expands Presence in Northern Virginia with New Sterling Hyperscale Campus

STERLING, Va., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, announces its continuing expansion in Northern Virginia with the development of a second hyperscale data center campus located in Sterling. Master-planned for two new buildings, the 10-acre campus will enable Aligned to continue meeting the demands of its hyperscale customer for adaptive and rapidly scalable infrastructure in the largest data center market in the world.



Phase one delivery of the campus’ first facility, IAD-03, is targeted for Fall 2023. Once complete, the Build-to-Scale deployment is planned to culminate in a four-story, 72 MW, 430,000 sq. ft. hyperscale data center. Aligned’s delivery timeline is a testament to its reliable supply chain, Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) program, and speed of construction in Northern Virginia as well as across its portfolio of hyperscale campuses. Aligned launched its first NoVA campus with a 6.5-month first-phase delivery of IAD-01 in September of 2019, followed by the construction of a second Ashburn data center just nine months later. During this period, Aligned also expanded its hyperscale campus in West Jordan, Utah, launched a new campus in Chicago, and broke ground on a Build-to-Scale project in the Salt Lake City Metro Area as well as a second data center on its Chicago campus.

“Speed-to-market, scalability and sustainability have long been considered ground zero for hyperscale customers, and Aligned’s unmatched ability to successfully navigate strategic site selection challenges such as power and land constraints, supply chain issues, and energy efficiency and sustainability requirements is critical to meeting these needs,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “Our team is laser-focused on eliminating the risks and cost exposures associated with new builds, and with our advanced supply chain methodology and experienced global partners, Aligned can deliver infrastructure anywhere an organization’s business growth demands, providing incrementally scalable data center capacity — aligned with our customers’ designs or ours — in unprecedented timeframes.”

Aligned’s IAD-03 hyperscale data center campus is carrier-neutral and positioned atop fiber and conduit routes that offer access to one of the highest concentrations of high-capacity dark fiber providers, major long-haul fiber carriers, and international networks in the nation. The campus will provide multi-layer physical access control security, including mantraps and dual-factor authentication, with both security and operations personnel stationed on site 24x7x365.

Aligned’s adaptive data center platform provides the flexibility to accommodate the scale and increasing densification of today’s computing environments. At the same time, reinforced by its solid capital foundation, Aligned employs an advanced supply chain methodology in building data centers, ensuring that high-growth, high-capacity customers are able to achieve speed-to-market, on-time project delivery, and scale with minimal exposure to risk. Energy efficiency and sustainability begin with how Aligned designs, constructs, and operates its scale and build-to-scale data centers, which includes the company’s patented and award-winning Delta3™ cooling technology, which lowers customers’ total cost of ownership while advancing their commitments to sustainability.

