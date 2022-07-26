Xbox is here – experience next-gen 5G gaming at Verizon

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xbox is here! Starting July 28, Verizon once again proves it’s the ultimate network for gamers by teaming up with Microsoft to offer Xbox All Access in select stores and online. With Xbox All Access and Verizon, you get a next-gen Xbox console and hundreds of games, including day one releases with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, all on the network America relies on.



Xbox All Access pairs perfectly with Verizon's fast and reliable mobile and home connections — 5G Ultra Wideband and Verizon Home Internet — both available in select areas. Whether you prefer massive multiplayer online games, fancy yourself a solo RPG purist or just want to jump into the fray with your closest friends, Verizon has you covered.

Get it all with Xbox All Access

Join Xbox All Access and get the option of either an Xbox Series S or Series X and two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — allowing you to play a library of hundreds of high-quality games on your consoles, select Smart TVs, PCs, mobile devices or tablets — for as low as $24.99 a month for 24 months and 0% APR.

Did we mention the games? Because there’s a ton of them. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a massive library of new and existing titles, and you can play new releases from Xbox Game Studios on day one. Enjoy hundreds of high-quality games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, online multiplayer and an EA Play membership.

Thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can also take your favorite console games with you on-the-go. Whether you’re on vacation or commuting to work, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and 5G Ultra Wideband can help you play your favorite Xbox titles from the cloud with ultra low latency and up to 10 times faster download speeds than Verizon 4G LTE, all on Verizon's Mix & Match Unlimited plans. Pair your phone with your favorite controller or play with Xbox touch controls for supported games, and you are ready to jump in with the Xbox Game Pass app!

Verizon + Xbox = The power to win!

Play at home connected to Verizon Home Internet and crush the competition from your couch knowing you’re backed with massive speed and low latency that fiber and 5G can provide. Can’t play on your console because your spouse is monopolizing the TV? You can easily jump on your computer or laptop and log into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to continue playing from the cloud.

Verizon is your home for everything Xbox

Level-up your gaming setup at Verizon with the best Xbox accessories, including the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, stereo headsets, mobile controllers and more.

For a limited time, save big on the following Xbox accessories:

Purchase Xbox All Access and get 50% off an Xbox Elite controller.

Get $40 off the Microsoft Xbox Stereo headset when you buy the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller ($59.99 retail).

Save 25% off Razer Xbox Wolverine V2 controller and Kaira headset bundle.



Today’s announcement that we’re joining forces with Microsoft builds on Verizon’s promise of 5G growth and innovation across multiple platforms, including mobility, nationwide broadband and the most popular consumer offerings.

Visit verizon.com starting July 28 to join Xbox All Access and check out our epic IRL quest live on Twitch. We’ll turn star gamer and streamer, Average Jonas, into a playable character and you get to decide what happens while winning prizes! August 8 at 6 p.m. ET on https://www.twitch.tv/averagejonas .

