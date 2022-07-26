Winnebago Industries Announces Casey Tubman as Newmar Corporation President

-- Accomplished consumer durable goods executive brings significant leadership experience to continue growth of Newmar premium recreational vehicles--



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, announced today that it has appointed Casey Tubman as President of Newmar Corporation, effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Tubman will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe and will be based in Nappanee, Indiana. Newmar, established in 1968, is a premier manufacturer of motorized recreational vehicles that represent the pinnacle of luxury, comfort, performance, and design. Newmar became a part of the Winnebago Industries family of premium outdoor brands in 2019.



Tubman joins Winnebago Industries after more than 25 years in a variety of leadership and executive roles at Whirlpool Corporation, a multinational manufacturer of home appliances. He most recently served as Vice President and Global Platform Leader – Laundry where he was responsible for product development strategies and execution across five regions and all countries worldwide. Tubman previously ran Whirlpool’s North American laundry and dishwasher businesses where he drove significant revenue and profit growth and improved brand differentiation.

An engineer by training, Tubman earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an Executive M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame, Mendoza College of Business.

Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe noted, “We are extremely pleased to have Casey join our executive leadership team and take the reins at Newmar. Casey is a purposeful leader with a strong record of caring for employees and customers, resulting in consistent delivery of exceptional market and financial results. He will be leading a proven and dedicated management group and employee team at Newmar, and his experience driving operational excellence as well as brand and product innovation will enable Newmar to continue to be an industry leader in premium motorhomes. With Tubman assuming the role of President, the existing Newmar leadership team will continue intact and dealers as well as retail customers can expect the same level of unwavering commitment to quality, service, and innovation they have come to expect from Newmar.

Happe continued, “We are appreciative that the strength of the Newmar management team enabled business stability and allowed us to be thoughtful and deliberate in our search. This brand is one of the true jewels of the outdoor recreation industry. We look forward to the contributions Casey and the entire Newmar organization will drive in the years to come.”

