Aqua Security Introduces New Global Partner Ecosystem Program: Aqua Advantage

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today introduced the Aqua Advantage Ecosystem program and partner portal . The new program is designed to support all partners and their customers through engagement, enablement and execution of Aqua’s cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP), the Aqua Platform.



Aqua’s goal is to help partners accelerate their customers’ digital transformations and support their move into the new era of DevSecOps and cloud native applications. The robust ecosystem of more than 250 industry-leading technology partners, resellers and service providers can take advantage of new program features that bolster ongoing revenue generation and success.

“The Aqua Advantage Ecosystem program enables partners to build long-term relationships with customers,” said Jeannette Lee Heung , Aqua’s Channel Chief. “We invested substantial time in evaluating our many partners to better understand what elements are important to their success. We took that feedback and reimagined our approach. The result is an entirely new program arming partners with the resources they need to help their customers leverage cloud native tools with purpose-built security.”

As part of the newly launched program, Aqua works with partners across various business models to build out a mutually beneficial strategy with meaningful goals while providing ample resources for success. These include a dedicated partner manager, pre-sales and delivery services training, sales and technical alignment, and joint marketing development support. In addition, the partner portal has been enhanced to make updated enablement, marketing and technical content resources more easily accessible.

“As a security solutions integrator, our clients rely on Lightstream’s guidance and hands-on technical experts in planning, building and running risk-centric security programs,” said Joe Vadakkan, EVP, Engineering & Sales. “Our methodologies, coupled with leading technologies like Aqua, proactively give our clients the robust capabilities they require to simplify their digital transformation and optimize their security in cloud-native environments. Additionally, Aqua’s multidimensional approach will deliver meaningful opportunities for consultative and managed digital transformation engagements with client portfolios.”

Delivering competitive advantage through services

Aqua’s key differentiator is its focus on enabling support services, which provides partners with opportunities for meaningful, recurring revenue, even when customers have purchased through a cloud marketplace. By defining clear use cases and the services needed to ensure success in these scenarios, Aqua can make recommendations for partners to take customers through the process of achieving and continually supporting CNAPP maturity. Today, 100% of services are delivered through partners, and Aqua’s most successful partners offer both solutions and services to customers, enjoying a compelling multiple ratio to product.

“In working closely with customers and partners, we’ve seen firsthand the additional support necessary to fully achieve the benefits of CNAPP — support that wasn’t being offered by our competitors,” said Lee Heung. “Aqua Advantage provides development and enablement for partners to deliver this critical support through services offerings, and it’s a powerful solution for all stakeholders.”

Building on a legacy of success

The reimagined program replaces and improves upon the already successful Aqua partner program, which supports many global and regional leaders, such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, IBM, Optiv, Trace3, Lightstream, Benchmark, ACTAR, Yaman, WALTLabs, WM Promus, OSS Group, Contino and AWS.

Over the past six months, Aqua has doubled its channel and ecosystem teams and has grown its supporting cross-functional team members. With an emphasis on building out an experienced education and enablement team, Aqua’s customer success team works with partners to build new certifications focused on each stage of the sales process.

Learn more about the Aqua Advantage Ecosystem .

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks and is the only company with a $1 Million Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), prioritizing risk and automating prevention, detection and response across the lifecycle. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston and Ramat Gan, Israel, with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/ .