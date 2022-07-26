Investigation Alert HMBL, OKTA, CDNA: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors’ Losses?

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned HUMBL shares before November 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action::

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/humbl-hmbl-block-etx-investigation

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company. According to the lawsuit, the defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by making false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s growth prospects, technological advancements, international partnerships, and financial benefits for HUMBL common stock and digital asset investors, as well as using selectively timed announcements to keep HUMBL stock price high so that Company insiders could sell off their holdings into artificially created volume. The complaint also alleges that the defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by selling its unregistered securities (BLOCK ETX digital assets) to investors.



Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Okta, Inc. ("Okta") (NASDAQ: OKTA) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Okta shares before March 5, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/okta-data-breach-news-investigation

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company. The class action against Okta includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Okta had inadequate cybersecurity controls; (ii) as a result, Okta's systems were vulnerable to data breaches; (iii) Okta ultimately did experience a data breach caused by a hacking group, which potentially affected hundreds of Okta customers; (iv) Okta initially did not disclose and subsequently downplayed the severity of the data breach; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Okta's business, financial condition, and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned CareDx shares before February 24, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/caredx-cdna-remotrac-stock-news

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company. The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service; (2) these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny; (3) these practices rendered the Company’s testing services revenue reported throughout the Class Period artificially inflated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

