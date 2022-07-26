Norton Rose Fulbright adds New York corporate/M&A partner with international focus

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Rajiv Khanna, a corporate, M&A and securities lawyer who practices with emphasis on cross-border transactions, has joined its New York office as a partner.

Joining from Buchanan Ingersoll, Khanna advises on M&A transactions and Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) work, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions. He has decades of experience advising technology, life sciences and other clients in domestic, cross-border and multijurisdictional M&A transactions, securities offerings, corporate finance matters, project finance deals and real estate issues.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Rajiv is a fantastic lawyer with impressive experience advising clients on complex cross-border deals. With more lawyers in New York than any other US office, we are committed to continued growth in this important market, especially in our corporate practice.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, said:

“Global corporations who rely on us for guidance on international transactions will appreciate Rajiv’s knowledge and experience. His global M&A capabilities, and particularly his focus on India, will be instrumental in meeting clients’ evolving business needs.”

Khanna, who has been recognized by The Legal 500 for corporate M&A, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is a leading global firm with a deep bench of talented corporate lawyers. My international corporate practice will greatly benefit from the firm’s global platform, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues around the world.”

Licensed in New York and India, Khanna earned his LLM from University of Miami School of Law, where he graduated first in his class. He earned his LLB and BBA (with honors) from the University of Delhi.

For further information, please contact:

Dan McKenna, US Director and Global Head of PR and Communications

Tel: +1 713 651 3576

dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

Notes for editors:

Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright provides the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. With more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its industry focus across all of the key sectors: financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; transport; technology; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Operating in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world

nortonrosefulbright.com

Attachment