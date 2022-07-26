Ensemble Health Partners Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

Cincinnati, Ohio, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), the industry leader in revenue cycle management, today announced its flagship facility in Cincinnati, Ohio as well as its patented revenue cycle technology and analytics platform, EIQ, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s headquarters and EIQ platform have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Ensemble in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“As the prevalence of healthcare data breaches continues to increase, Ensemble’s commitment to information security on behalf of our healthcare clients remains a critical focus for our company. It is a top priority for all Ensemble associates and our cyber program to properly protect the significant volume of sensitive data, like protected health information or PHI, that we manage in partnership with our clients,” said Nancy Phillips, Ensemble’s Chief Information Security Officer. “To achieve this HITRUST r2 Certification, we were assessed against more than 470 controls and proudly received high scores in each area, which is a significant achievement and a rarity with a first attempt certification.”

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that Ensemble has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

“This level of information security is non-negotiable. We are committed to delivering exceptional results for our clients and their communities, which means mitigating cybersecurity risks and ensuring all data receives the utmost protection,” said Judson Ivy, Ensemble’s Founder, President and CEO.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. They offer end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing and targeted revenue cycle management solutions to clients across the country. Ensemble’s EIQ platform is a cloud-based revenue cycle management and business intelligence platform designed by revenue cycle operators within Ensemble and driven by advanced machine learning to enable highly efficient workflows, eliminate inefficiency and maximize revenue yield from patient intake to account resolution.