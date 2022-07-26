Aqua Security Becomes AWS Security Competency Partner

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, announced today that it has been recognized in the Compliance and Privacy category in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency . This designation recognizes that the Aqua Cloud Native Protection Platform (CNAPP) has demonstrated proven technology and deep expertise to help customers achieve their cloud security goals.



Achieving the AWS Security Competency in this category differentiates Aqua as an AWS Partner that provides specialized software designed to help companies, from startups and midsize businesses to the largest global enterprises, to adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Aqua is proud to be among the first APN members to achieve this competency,” said Dror Davidoff, co-founder and CEO of Aqua Security. “Aqua has been the pioneer in cloud workload security (CWPP) and cloud security posture management (CSPM) since our inception, and we have continued to pave the way in cloud native security with our integrated CNAPP platform. Achieving the AWS Security Competency reflects Aqua’s dedication to helping customers achieve their security goals by combining our technology and expertise with the range of powerful security tools AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Aqua is continuously innovating to enhance its offerings to better support AWS and the cloud. Recent innovations include:

Assessing Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) virtual machine for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and embedded secrets with intelligent contextual scanning to better prioritize relative risk of zero-day vulnerability findings.

Expanding options for hybrid architecture adoption through consolidated visibility and consistent enforcement for both Amazon EKS Anywhere and Red Hat OpenShift customers migrating to Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA).

through consolidated visibility and consistent enforcement for both Amazon EKS Anywhere and Red Hat OpenShift customers migrating to Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA). Permitting zero-trust architectures for AWS Fargate with the Aqua Pod Enforcer to enforce assurance policies at runtime.

Expanding the general availability of cloud native security software-as-as-service (SaaS) in the EU and Singapore . Customers in each region can take advantage of the data sovereignty, platform security and flexibility provided by the localized SaaS services to help prevent cloud native attacks before they happen.

and . Customers in each region can take advantage of the data sovereignty, platform security and flexibility provided by the localized SaaS services to help prevent cloud native attacks before they happen. Ensuring consistent security policies before deployment of AWS Lambda containerized functions and serverless workloads, with vulnerability, misconfiguration and permissions scanning integrated into continuous integration (CI) tools. Using Aqua’s NanoEnforcer, which is injected automatically as a Lambda Layer, allows for seamless support of security monitoring and enforcement with no code or operational modification.



For more information, visit the Aqua blog or view Aqua Security in the AWS Marketplace . For more information on the Aqua Platform, visit our website .

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), prioritizing risk and automating prevention, detection and response across the lifecycle. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/ .