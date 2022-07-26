New York, USA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 10 Billion by 2027 | DelveInsight

The ultrasound devices market is anticipated to boost due to the rise in the incidence of severe chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, urology, and others. Moreover, the technological advancements in product design are also likely to propel the global ultrasound devices market.

DelveInsight's Ultrasound Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, ultrasound devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key ultrasound devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Ultrasound Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global ultrasound devices market during the forecast period.

Leading ultrasound devices companies such as General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, Mindray DS USA Inc., DRAMIŃSKI S. A., Konica Minolta Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., TELEMED UAB, MedGyn Products Inc., Quantel Medical, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co. Ltd., Promed Technology Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., SHENNONA Co. Ltd. (COMPAL), Shenzhen Lanmage Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co. Ltd., SonoScape Medical Corp. , and several others are currently dominating the ultrasound devices market.

, and several others are currently dominating the ultrasound devices market. On November 15, 2021, TELEMED Medical Systems presented MicrUs Pro Handheld USB Ultrasound, its latest PC-based ultrasound diagnostic system, at the 2021 edition of MEDICA, the world's largest trade fair for medical technology. TELEMED is the first company in the world to conceive an open architecture ultrasound platform based on a personal computer.

presented MicrUs Pro Handheld USB Ultrasound, its latest PC-based ultrasound diagnostic system, at the 2021 edition of MEDICA, the world's largest trade fair for medical technology. TELEMED is the first company in the world to conceive an open architecture ultrasound platform based on a personal computer. On August 24, 2021, Israel’s DiA received USD 14 Million to expand its AI-driven ultrasound analysis. The latest financing allowed DiA to expand its product range and yield new partnerships with ultrasound vendors, PACS/Healthcare IT companies, resellers, and distributors while continuing to build out its presence across three regional markets.

received to expand its AI-driven ultrasound analysis. The latest financing allowed DiA to expand its product range and yield new partnerships with ultrasound vendors, PACS/Healthcare IT companies, resellers, and distributors while continuing to build out its presence across three regional markets. On October 13, 2020 , the FDA granted premarket approval (PMA) to Delphinus Medical Technologies’ SoftVue 3D Whole Breast Ultrasound Tomography System. It is indicated for use as an adjunct to digital mammography, the system helps to screen asymptomatic women with dense breast tissue for cancer.

, the FDA granted premarket approval (PMA) to Delphinus Medical Technologies’ SoftVue 3D Whole Breast Ultrasound Tomography System. It is indicated for use as an adjunct to digital mammography, the system helps to screen asymptomatic women with dense breast tissue for cancer. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the ultrasound devices market during the given forecast period.

Ultrasound Devices

Ultrasound imaging uses high-frequency sound waves to view and capture images inside the body. The ultrasound images are captured in real-time, owing to which they also show the movement of the body's internal organs as well as blood flowing through the blood vessels. An ultrasound system comprises a transducer and an ultrasonic detector, often known as a probe. This non-invasive diagnostic technology does not employ ionizing radiation to diagnose or treat body diseases.

The ultrasound medical device has numerous diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Ultrasonography has grown in popularity for various therapeutic applications spanning from cardiology to oncology. The increase of ultrasound device applications in 3D imaging, shear wave elastography, wireless transducer development, app-based ultrasound technology, fusion with CT/MR, and laparoscopic ultrasound is expected to keep the industry interested in the coming years.

Ultrasound Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global ultrasound devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global market and is projected to hold its ultrasound devices market position during the study period. Factors such as the rising incidence of severe chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, oncology, urology, and others, growing awareness for early detection, and increasing old age population are expected to aid in the growth of the North American ultrasound devices Market. Moreover, the rising adoption of ultrasound scanning devices in the country would lead to a rise in the demand for ultrasound diagnosis, thus providing a conducive growth environment for the United States ultrasound devices market and, in turn, in the growth of the North American ultrasound devices market.

In addition to the increase in the cases of chronic diseases and cancers, innovative product development activities and the high interest of device manufacturers in accessing local markets further aid the growth of the regional ultrasound devices markets in North America.

Ultrasound Devices Market Dynamics

The global ultrasound devices market is projected to witness considerable growth owing to the rise in the incident cases of severe chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, urology, and others, an increase in technological development activities, growing awareness for early detection, coupled with the rise in geriatric population, rising adoption for ultrasound medical device owing to non-invasiveness, thus expanding the growth of the ultrasound devices market during the forecast period from 2022-2027.

However, stringent regulatory approval and recent product recalls may limit the ultrasound devices market growth.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak had slowed down the overall ultrasound devices market due to the temporary halt in the screening process of various disorders due to the imposing of lockdown restrictions across the globe. The rising COVID-19 cases led to the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency procedures across the world. However, vaccine development of COVID-19 has initiated the process of economic recovery with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape, which has initiated the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as outpatient visits and resumption of healthcare services, thereby bringing the demand for products on track in the ultrasound devices market.

Scope of the Ultrasound Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Technology: 2D,3D & 4D, Doppler Ultrasound Devices, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

2D,3D & 4D, Doppler Ultrasound Devices, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Segmentation By Device Display: Color Ultrasound Scan Device, B/W Ultrasound Scan Device

Color Ultrasound Scan Device, B/W Ultrasound Scan Device Market Segmentation By Portability: Stationary Ultrasound Devices and Portable Ultrasound Devices

Stationary Ultrasound Devices and Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Radiology/General Imaging, Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Orthopedic, Others

Radiology/General Imaging, Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Orthopedic, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, Others

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Ultrasound Devices Companies: General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, Mindray DS USA Inc., DRAMIŃSKI S. A., Konica Minolta Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., TELEMED UAB, MedGyn Products Inc., Quantel Medical, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co. Ltd., Promed Technology Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., SHENNONA Co. Ltd. (COMPAL), Shenzhen Lanmage Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co. Ltd., SonoScape Medical Corp., among others

General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, Mindray DS USA Inc., DRAMIŃSKI S. A., Konica Minolta Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., TELEMED UAB, MedGyn Products Inc., Quantel Medical, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co. Ltd., Promed Technology Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., SHENNONA Co. Ltd. (COMPAL), Shenzhen Lanmage Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co. Ltd., SonoScape Medical Corp., among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Ultrasound Devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% to reach about USD 10.05 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ultrasound Devices Market 7 Ultrasound Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Ultrasound Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

