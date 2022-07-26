First Bank Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $8.8 Million

Quarterly Results Reflect Strong Organic Loan Growth, Improving Net Interest Margin, and Solid Asset Quality Metrics

HAMILTON, N.J., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022, accentuated by net income of $8.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. Return on average assets, return on average equity, and return on average tangible equityi for the second quarter of 2022 were 1.38%, 12.92% and 13.93%, respectively. In the second quarter of 2021, First Bank reported net income of $8.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, and return on average assets, return on average equity, and return on average tangible equityi of 1.48%, 14.26% and 15.37%, respectively.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Total loans of $2.22 billion on June 30, 2022, reflected growth of $68.5 million, or 3.2%, from the end of the first quarter of 2022 and were up $108.2 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2021. Loan growth, excluding the decline in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaled $84.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 15.8% annualized increase.
  • Total deposits of $2.17 billion on June 30, 2022, were down $12.7 million, or 0.6%, from the end of the linked first quarter and up $50.6 million, or 2.4%, from December 31, 2021.
  • Asset quality metrics remained solid during the quarter, with annualized net charge offs to average loans of 0.07% and nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.57% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.62% on December 31, 2021, and 0.59% on March 31, 2022.
  • Continued focus on managing expenses resulted in the sixth consecutive quarter of an efficiency ratioii below 50%, at 46.81% for the second quarter of 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick L. Ryan, said, “We are pleased with our performance during the second quarter. Our continued focus on developing new and existing customer relationships facilitated another quarter of robust loan growth. Total deposits remained relatively stable as we continued to shift our deposit mix with non-interest bearing deposits representing 27.7% of total deposits at quarter-end. Loan growth, improving asset yields and managing deposit costs contributed to a 19 basis point improvement in our net interest margin which was 3.76% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.57% for the first quarter of 2022. We remain focused on driving organic growth as we continue to manage expenses to achieve greater profitability.”

“Asset quality metrics also remain strong, reflected by our eighth consecutive quarter end with our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio under 65 basis points. Annualized net charge offs were only 0.07% of average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and primarily related to one small business loan.”

“In our continuous effort to drive long-term shareholder value, we are pleased to announce another $0.06 quarterly dividend, reflecting an annualized yield of 1.69% based on our July 22, 2022, closing price of $14.18. We also have an active share repurchase program and from January 1, 2022, through July 22, 2022, we have repurchased 241,284 shares of our common stock at an aggregate cost of $3.4 million, or an average price of $13.99 per share.”

“Overall, we are very pleased with our performance through the first half of the year and our financial performance provides us with the confidence that we are well positioned to continue to generate strong results during the second half of 2022.”

Income Statement

First Bank’s (the “Bank’s”) net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $22.9 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 12.2%, compared to $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $1.8 million, or 8.3%, compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase from the comparable prior year quarter was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $2.0 million coupled with a decline of $444,000 in total interest expense. The increase from the linked first quarter of 2022 was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $2.0 million offset somewhat by an increase in total interest expense of $216,000.

The increase in interest income during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in average loans combined with a 7 basis point and 18 basis point increase, respectively, in the average rate on loans. Interest income increased compared to the year-ago quarter and the linked first quarter despite a decrease in PPP loan fees, as loan growth and the rising rate environment led to improved interest income. Interest income from loans included $493,000 in PPP loan fees in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $860,000 in the linked first quarter of 2022. Also impacting loan interest income in the second quarter of 2022 was loan prepayment income of $682,000, compared to $730,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $459,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. As a result of the Bank’s concerted effort to control deposit costs, the average rate on interest bearing deposits was lower during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and increased only 6 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022, despite the rising rate environment during the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $44.1 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or 8.9%, compared to $40.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in the 2022 year to date net interest income was also driven by solid growth in average loans, which increased by $115.2 million, or 5.6%, from the prior year period, along with a 16 basis point decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing deposits.

The second quarter 2022 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.76%, an increase of 19 basis points compared to the comparable prior year quarter and from the first quarter of 2022. The Bank’s margin continues to benefit from the increase in average non-interest bearing deposits, improving asset yields and actively managing the cost of funds. The year-to-date tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.67%, an increase of 9 basis points compared to the prior year period. The increase in the six-month net interest margin was principally a result of the lower cost of interest bearing deposits, partially offset by lower earning asset yields.

The Bank’s provision for loan losses was $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a $162,000 credit to the provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021 and a provision for loan losses of $642,000 for the linked first quarter 2022. The Bank’s provision for loan losses was $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a credit to the provision for loan losses of $1.2 million for the same period in 2021. The provision for loan losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, reflects consistent organic loan growth and continued strong asset quality. The credit to the provision for loan losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, reflected a reduction in qualitative factors that were increased significantly in 2020 due to the economic uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second quarter 2022 non-interest income of $1.5 million compares to $1.3 million during the second quarter of 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of higher income from service fees from deposit accounts and higher gains on recovery of acquired loans. Non-interest income totaled $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2021. This decrease in non-interest income for the first six months of 2022 was a result of lower gains on sale of loans, lower loan fees and lower gains on recovery of acquired loans. The decrease was primarily the result of a reduction in Small Business Administration loan sales and a decline in loan swap activity, primarily due to the current market conditions.   

Non-interest expense for second quarter 2022 of $11.4 million, increased $1.3 million, or 12.3%, compared to $10.2 million for the prior year quarter. The higher non-interest expense compared to second quarter 2021 was primarily a result of a $768,000, or 13.0%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, along with lesser increases in other professional fees, travel and entertainment, and other expense. These increases were partially offset by lower legal fees, directors’ fees, and marginal declines in certain other non-interest expense categories. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to salary increases and an increase in the number of employees, partially due to the employees added from our acquisition of two branches during the fourth quarter of 2021.

On a linked quarter basis, second quarter 2022 non-interest expense of $11.4 million, increased $287,000, or 2.6%, compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. This increase was also primarily due to salary and employee benefits increases which was primarily due to annual salary increases that occurred at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense for the first six months of 2022 totaled $22.5 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 8.3%, compared to $20.8 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily a result of higher salaries and employee benefits and higher other professional fees, offset somewhat by lower occupancy and equipment expenses.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $2.8 million with an effective tax rate of 24.4%, compared to $2.9 million with an effective tax rate of 24.4% for the second quarter of 2021 and $2.5 million with an effective tax rate of 23.4% for the first quarter of 2022. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $5.3 million with an effective tax rate of 23.9%, compared to $6.0 million for the first six months of 2021 with an effective tax rate of 24.3%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2022, were $2.57 billion, an increase of $57.8 million, or 2.3%, from December 31, 2021. Total loans increased $108.2 million, or 5.1%, to $2.22 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.11 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in loans during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, reflects net non-PPP organic loan growth of $149.3 million, offset somewhat by a decline in PPP loans of $41.0 million, as such loans continue to be forgiven. Total loans as of June 30, 2022, increased $68.5 million, or 3.2%, from $2.15 billion on March 31, 2022, reflecting organic, net non-PPP loan growth of $84.0 million, offset somewhat by a decline in PPP loans of $15.5 million. PPP loans outstanding on June 30, 2022, were $10.0 million.

Total deposits were $2.17 billion on June 30, 2022, an increase of $50.6 million, or 2.4%, from $2.11 billion at December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $600.4 million on June 30, 2022, an increase of $41.6 million, or 7.4%, from December 31, 2021. The Bank continues to focus on enhancing its deposit mix and, as of June 30, 2022, had grown non-interest bearing deposits to 27.7% and lowered time deposits to 14.7% of total deposits. Total deposits declined by $12.7 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2022, with interest bearing deposits declining $15.8 million, offset somewhat by a $3.1 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits.

Stockholders’ equity was $274.7 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $266.7 million on December 31, 2021. The growth of $8.0 million, or 3.0%, was primarily a result of year-to-date net income of $17.0 million, partially offset by a $5.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, $2.7 million in treasury stock purchases and cash dividends paid of $2.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due to an increase in unrealized losses on the Bank’s available for sale investment securities, primarily resulting from the current interest rate environment.

As of June 30, 2022, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.19%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.28%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.28%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.46%.

Asset Quality

First Bank’s asset quality metrics remained stable and favorable during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Net charge offs of $404,000 for the second quarter of 2022 were 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis. This compares to net charge offs of $116,000, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans, for the second quarter of 2021 and net charge offs of $247,000, or an annualized 0.05%, for the first quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans were $12.7 million on June 30, 2022, down from $13.0 million on December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans on June 30, 2022, were 0.57%, compared with 0.62% at December 31, 2021, and 0.59% at March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 197.06% on June 30, 2022, compared with 182.65% at December 31, 2021, and 191.72% on March 31, 2022.

COVID-19 Response

First Bank participated in the PPP, established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), during 2020 and 2021. The PPP was a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the Small Business Administration. The PPP provided borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilized the loan proceeds to cover compensation and other business-related operating costs. The PPP ended on May 31, 2021, but the PPP loan forgiveness process is ongoing. As of June 30, 2022, First Bank had 99 PPP loans with outstanding balances of $10.0 million. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, PPP loans totaling $15.5 million were forgiven and the Bank realized $493,000 in loan fees on these loans as any deferred fees remaining on the forgiven loans were accelerated. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank had $336,000 in remaining unamortized fees associated with outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Cash Dividend Declared

On July 19, 2022, First Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022, payable on August 26, 2022.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.6 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of inflation and declines in housing market values; the impact of disease pandemics, including COVID-19, on First Bank’s operations, customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
    
 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$27,392  $25,076 
Interest bearing deposits with banks 61,186   129,431 
Cash and cash equivalents 88,578   154,507 
Interest bearing time deposits with banks 1,542   2,170 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 97,152   94,584 
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $41,003 at June 30, 2022 and $39,718 at December 31, 2021) 43,426   39,547 
Restricted investment in bank stocks 5,705   5,856 
Other investments 8,095   8,062 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,220,223   2,111,991 
Less: Allowance for loan losses 25,034   23,746 
Net loans 2,195,189   2,088,245 
Premises and equipment, net 10,067   9,883 
Other real estate owned, net 293   772 
Accrued interest receivable 6,028   5,681 
Bank-owned life insurance 57,376   56,633 
Goodwill 17,826   17,826 
Other intangible assets, net 1,942   2,145 
Deferred income taxes 12,680   11,081 
Other assets 22,238   13,306 
Total assets$2,568,137  $2,510,298 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities:   
Non-interest bearing deposits$600,402  $558,775 
Interest bearing deposits 1,564,761   1,555,827 
Total deposits 2,165,163   2,114,602 
Borrowings 74,479   81,835 
Subordinated debentures 29,675   29,620 
Accrued interest payable 308   399 
Other liabilities 23,810   17,176 
Total liabilities 2,293,435   2,243,632 
Stockholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 21,050,594 shares issued and 19,483,415 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 20,851,506 shares issued and 19,472,364 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 104,390   103,704 
Additional paid-in capital 80,039   79,563 
Retained earnings 110,559   95,924 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,280)  (206)
Treasury stock, 1,571,179 shares at June 30, 2022 and 1,379,142 shares at December 31, 2021 (15,006)  (12,319)
Total stockholders' equity 274,702   266,666 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,568,137  $2,510,298 
    


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Interest and Dividend Income       
Investment securities—taxable$689  $550  $1,265  $1,025 
Investment securities—tax-exempt 33   45   70   93 
Interest bearing deposits with banks,       
Federal funds sold and other 260   185   390   356 
Loans, including fees 23,881   22,038   46,024   44,195 
Total interest and dividend income 24,863   22,818   47,749   45,669 
        
Interest Expense       
Deposits 1,262   1,463   2,271   3,313 
Borrowings 250   493   538   1,007 
Subordinated debentures 441   441   881   881 
Total interest expense 1,953   2,397   3,690   5,201 
Net interest income 22,910   20,421   44,059   40,468 
Provision for loan losses 1,298   (162)  1,940   (1,215)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,612   20,583   42,119   41,683 
        
Non-Interest Income       
Service fees on deposit accounts 243   165   495   341 
Loan fees 102   134   347   815 
Income from bank-owned life insurance 370   343   743   672 
Gains on sale of loans 253   315   290   849 
Gains on recovery of acquired loans 210   141   334   511 
Other non-interest income 285   244   521   454 
Total non-interest income 1,463   1,342   2,730   3,642 
        
Non-Interest Expense       
Salaries and employee benefits 6,698   5,930   13,242   11,698 
Occupancy and equipment 1,381   1,299   2,805   3,237 
Legal fees 172   253   314   500 
Other professional fees 692   528   1,379   1,059 
Regulatory fees 233   228   426   496 
Directors' fees 180   219   398   435 
Data processing 589   608   1,185   1,143 
Marketing and advertising 177   187   341   375 
Travel and entertainment 111   24   199   39 
Insurance 186   138   351   292 
Other real estate owned expense, net 114   30   197   81 
Other expense 876   711   1,694   1,450 
Total non-interest expense 11,409   10,155   22,531   20,805 
Income Before Income Taxes 11,666   11,770   22,318   24,520 
Income tax expense 2,843   2,877   5,337   5,966 
Net Income$8,823  $8,893  $16,981  $18,554 
        
Basic earnings per common share$0.45  $0.45  $0.87  $0.94 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.45  $0.45  $0.86  $0.93 
Cash dividends per common share$0.06  $0.03  $0.12  $0.06 
        
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,586,103   19,677,002   19,559,605   19,674,523 
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,794,657   19,883,076   19,780,953   19,859,091 
        


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
 Average    AverageAverage    Average
 Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5)
Interest earning assets           
Investment securities (1) (2)$141,412  $729  2.07% $120,238  $605  2.02%
Loans (3) 2,181,197   23,881  4.39%  2,044,789   22,038  4.32%
Interest bearing deposits with banks,           
Federal funds sold and other 107,903   171  0.64%  117,787   71  0.24%
Restricted investment in bank stocks 5,424   65  4.81%  8,089   98  4.86%
Other investments 8,090   24  1.19%  6,525   16  0.98%
Total interest earning assets (2) 2,444,026   24,870  4.08%  2,297,428   22,828  3.99%
Allowance for loan losses (24,469)      (23,512)    
Non-interest earning assets 148,886       136,437     
Total assets$2,568,443      $2,410,353     
            
Interest bearing liabilities           
Interest bearing demand deposits$329,702  $137  0.17% $210,494  $49  0.09%
Money market deposits 737,041   642  0.35%  602,221   424  0.28%
Savings deposits 181,390   180  0.40%  183,289   192  0.42%
Time deposits 321,378   303  0.38%  482,657   798  0.66%
Total interest bearing deposits 1,569,511   1,262  0.32%  1,478,661   1,463  0.40%
Borrowings 68,024   250  1.47%  130,441   493  1.52%
Subordinated debentures 29,658   441  5.95%  29,547   441  5.97%
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,667,193   1,953  0.47%  1,638,649   2,397  0.59%
Non-interest bearing deposits 606,874       505,912     
Other liabilities 20,547       15,649     
Stockholders' equity 273,829       250,143     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,568,443      $2,410,353     
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)   22,917  3.61%    20,431  3.40%
Net interest margin (2) (4)    3.76%     3.57%
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)   (7)      (10)  
Net interest income  $22,910      $20,421   
            
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.      
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.    
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.          
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.        
(5) Annualized.           
            


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
            
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
 Average    AverageAverage    Average
 Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5)
Interest earning assets           
Investment securities (1) (2)$137,742  $1,350  1.98% $109,058  $1,138  2.10%
Loans (3) 2,156,244   46,024  4.30%  2,041,074   44,195  4.37%
Interest bearing deposits with banks,           
Federal funds sold and other 114,626   221  0.39%  113,315   140  0.25%
Restricted investment in bank stocks 5,519   128  4.68%  8,267   185  4.51%
Other investments 8,081   41  1.02%  6,518   31  0.96%
Total interest earning assets (2) 2,422,212   47,764  3.98%  2,278,232   45,689  4.04%
Allowance for loan losses (24,265)      (24,053)    
Non-interest earning assets 147,788       134,326     
Total assets$2,545,735      $2,388,505     
            
Interest bearing liabilities           
Interest bearing demand deposits$314,074  $198  0.13% $205,896  $114  0.11%
Money market deposits 721,790   1,090  0.30%  597,015   944  0.32%
Savings deposits 185,782   344  0.37%  176,180   396  0.45%
Time deposits 335,721   639  0.38%  495,234   1,859  0.76%
Total interest bearing deposits 1,557,367   2,271  0.29%  1,474,325   3,313  0.45%
Borrowings 72,234   538  1.50%  137,995   1,007  1.47%
Subordinated debentures 29,645   881  5.94%  29,533   881  5.97%
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,659,246   3,690  0.45%  1,641,853   5,201  0.64%
Non-interest bearing deposits 595,273       485,149     
Other liabilities 19,218       15,571     
Stockholders' equity 271,998       245,932     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,545,735      $2,388,505     
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)   44,074  3.53%    40,488  3.40%
Net interest margin (2) (4)    3.67%     3.58%
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)   (15)      (20)  
Net interest income  $44,059      $40,468   
            
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.      
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.    
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.          
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.        
(5) Annualized.           
            


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
           
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
EARNINGS          
Net interest income $22,910  $21,149  $20,641  $20,781  $20,421 
Provision for loan losses  1,298   642   825   158   (162)
Non-interest income  1,463   1,267   2,211   1,901   1,342 
Non-interest expense  11,409   11,122   11,825   10,522   10,155 
Income tax expense  2,843   2,494   2,363   2,966   2,877 
Net income  8,823   8,158   7,839   9,036   8,893 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS           
Return on average assets (1)  1.38%  1.31%  1.27%  1.46%  1.48%
Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2)  1.38%  1.31%  1.33%  1.48%  1.48%
Return on average equity (1)  12.92%  12.25%  11.77%  13.86%  14.26%
Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2)  12.92%  12.25%  12.36%  14.04%  14.26%
Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)  13.93%  13.22%  12.63%  14.90%  15.37%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2)  13.93%  13.22%  13.26%  15.09%  15.37%
Net interest margin (1) (3)  3.76%  3.57%  3.52%  3.54%  3.57%
Total cost of deposits (1)  0.23%  0.19%  0.21%  0.25%  0.30%
Efficiency ratio (2)  46.81%  49.62%  49.57%  45.75%  46.66%
           
SHARE DATA          
Common shares outstanding  19,483,415   19,634,744   19,472,364   19,464,388   19,678,528 
Basic earnings per share $0.45  $0.42  $0.40  $0.46  $0.45 
Diluted earnings per share  0.45   0.41   0.40   0.46   0.45 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2)  0.45   0.41   0.42   0.46   0.45 
Tangible book value per share (2)  13.08   12.79   12.67   12.45   12.02 
Book value per share  14.10   13.81   13.69   13.37   12.94 
           
MARKET DATA          
Market value per share $13.98  $14.22  $14.51  $14.09  $13.54 
Market value / Tangible book value  106.84%  111.14%  114.53%  113.21%  112.61%
Market capitalization $272,378  $279,206  $282,544  $274,253  $266,447 
           
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY          
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2)  10.00%  9.84%  9.91%  10.01%  9.76%
Stockholders' equity / assets  10.70%  10.53%  10.62%  10.67%  10.42%
Loans / deposits  102.54%  98.80%  99.88%  97.96%  100.87%
           
ASSET QUALITY          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $404  $247  $6  $(121) $116 
Nonperforming loans  12,704   12,591   13,001   11,488   9,558 
Nonperforming assets  12,997   12,884   13,773   11,967   10,038 
Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)  0.07%  0.05%  0.00%  (0.02%)  0.02%
Nonperforming loans / total loans  0.57%  0.59%  0.62%  0.57%  0.47%
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.51%  0.50%  0.55%  0.49%  0.41%
Allowance for loan losses / total loans  1.13%  1.12%  1.12%  1.14%  1.10%
Allowance for loan losses / total loans (excluding PPP loans)  1.13%  1.13%  1.15%  1.19%  1.18%
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans  197.06%  191.72%  182.65%  199.57%  236.95%
           
OTHER DATA          
Total assets $2,568,137  $2,573,845  $2,510,298  $2,438,020  $2,443,047 
Total loans  2,220,223   2,151,751   2,111,991   2,004,289   2,053,938 
Total deposits  2,165,163   2,177,895   2,114,602   2,045,966   2,036,228 
Total stockholders' equity  274,702   271,068   266,666   260,179   254,571 
Number of full-time equivalent employees (4)  233   219   217   209   215 
           
(1) Annualized.          
(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition.  See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.          
(4) Includes 8 and 4 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
           


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
           
  As of the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
LOAN COMPOSITION          
Commercial and industrial $321,205  $321,979  $350,103  $308,991  $379,916 
Commercial real estate:          
Owner-occupied  517,791   493,999   470,022   444,635   427,094 
Investor  917,905   888,622   848,021   832,727   814,762 
Construction and development  117,011   96,585   109,292   112,112   127,329 
Multi-family  201,269   193,865   173,728   145,245   142,015 
Total commercial real estate  1,753,976   1,673,071   1,601,063   1,534,719   1,511,200 
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans  98,841   99,992   106,204   103,890   108,842 
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit  30,491   30,485   31,375   29,998   29,422 
Total residential real estate  129,332   130,477   137,579   133,888   138,264 
Consumer and other  19,694   30,096   27,762   31,946   31,584 
Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs  2,224,207   2,155,623   2,116,507   2,009,544   2,060,964 
Net deferred loan fees and costs  (3,984)  (3,872)  (4,516)  (5,255)  (7,026)
Total loans $2,220,223  $2,151,751  $2,111,991  $2,004,289  $2,053,938 
           
LOAN MIX          
Commercial and industrial  14.5%  15.0%  16.6%  15.4%  18.5%
Commercial real estate:          
Owner-occupied  23.3%  23.0%  22.3%  22.2%  20.8%
Investor  41.3%  41.3%  40.1%  41.5%  39.7%
Construction and development  5.3%  4.5%  5.2%  5.6%  6.2%
Multi-family  9.1%  9.0%  8.2%  7.2%  6.9%
Total commercial real estate  79.0%  77.8%  75.8%  76.5%  73.5%
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans  4.4%  4.6%  5.0%  5.2%  5.3%
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit  1.4%  1.4%  1.5%  1.5%  1.4%
Total residential real estate  5.8%  6.0%  6.5%  6.7%  6.7%
Consumer and other  0.9%  1.4%  1.4%  1.7%  1.6%
Net deferred loan fees and costs  (0.2%)  (0.2%)  (0.3%)  (0.3%)  (0.3%)
Total loans  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
           


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
           
  As of the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION          
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $600,402  $597,333  $558,775  $536,905  $534,475 
Interest bearing demand deposits  318,687   314,564   293,647   241,869   211,074 
Money market and savings deposits  929,075   936,848   871,074   845,607   817,424 
Time deposits  316,999   329,150   391,106   421,585   473,255 
Total Deposits $2,165,163  $2,177,895  $2,114,602  $2,045,966  $2,036,228 
           
DEPOSIT MIX          
Non-interest bearing demand deposits  27.7%  27.4%  26.4%  26.3%  26.3%
Interest bearing demand deposits  14.7%  14.5%  13.9%  11.8%  10.4%
Money market and savings deposits  42.9%  43.0%  41.2%  41.3%  40.1%
Time deposits  14.7%  15.1%  18.5%  20.6%  23.2%
Total Deposits  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
           


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
          
 As of or For the Quarter Ended
 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
Return on Average Tangible Equity         
Net income (numerator)$8,823  $8,158  $7,839  $9,036  $8,893 
          
Average stockholders' equity$273,829  $270,147  $264,216  $258,596  $250,143 
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,823   19,916   17,910   17,937   18,001 
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)$254,006  $250,231  $246,306  $240,659  $232,142 
          
Return on Average Tangible equity (1) 13.93%  13.22%  12.63%  14.90%  15.37%
          
Tangible Book Value Per Share         
Stockholders' equity$274,702  $271,068  $266,666  $260,179  $254,571 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,768   19,854   19,971   17,920   17,965 
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)$254,934  $251,214  $246,695  $242,259  $236,606 
          
Common shares outstanding (denominator) 19,483,415   19,634,744   19,472,364   19,464,388   19,678,528 
          
Tangible book value per share$13.08  $12.79  $12.67  $12.45  $12.02 
          
          
Tangible Equity / Assets         
Stockholders' equity$274,702  $271,068  $266,666  $260,179  $254,571 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,768   19,854   19,971   17,920   17,965 
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)$254,934  $251,214  $246,695  $242,259  $236,606 
          
Total assets$2,568,137  $2,573,845  $2,510,298  $2,438,020  $2,443,047 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,768   19,854   19,971   17,920   17,965 
Tangible total assets (denominator)$2,548,369  $2,553,991  $2,490,327  $2,420,100  $2,425,082 
          
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets 10.00%  9.84%  9.91%  10.01%  9.76%
          
          
Efficiency Ratio         
Non-interest expense$11,409  $11,122  $11,825  $10,522  $10,155 
Less: Merger-related expenses -   -   498   145   - 
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)$11,409  $11,122  $11,327  $10,377  $10,155 
          
Net interest income$22,910  $21,149  $20,641  $20,781  $20,421 
Non-interest income 1,463   1,267   2,211   1,901   1,342 
Total revenue$24,373  $22,416  $22,852  $22,682  $21,763 
          
Efficiency ratio 46.81%  49.62%  49.57%  45.75%  46.66%
          
(1) Annualized.         
          


FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
          
          
 For the Quarter Ended
 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share,         
Adjusted return on average assets, and         
Adjusted return on average equity         
          
Net income$8,823  $8,158  $7,839  $9,036  $8,893 
Add: Merger-related expenses (1) -   -   393   115   - 
Adjusted net income$8,823  $8,158  $8,232  $9,151  $8,893 
          
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,794,657   19,768,452   19,725,294   19,842,817   19,883,076 
Average assets$2,568,443  $2,522,775  $2,447,399  $2,456,617  $2,410,353 
Average equity$273,829  $270,147  $264,216  $258,596  $250,143 
Average Tangible Equity$254,006  $250,231  $246,306  $240,659  $232,142 
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.45  $0.41  $0.42  $0.46  $0.45 
Adjusted return on average assets (2) 1.38%  1.31%  1.33%  1.48%  1.48%
Adjusted return on average equity (2) 12.92%  12.25%  12.36%  14.04%  14.26%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2) 13.93%  13.22%  13.26%  15.09%  15.37%
          
(1) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.        
(2) Annualized.         
          

