Global Warming Solutions, Inc. joins forces with Creative engineers to finalize the last stage of its groundbreaking sodium battery.

Temecula, CA, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet, joins forces with Creative Engineers, a leading process engineering company specializing in alkaline metals.

GWSO is accelerating the progress of its leading-edge sodium battery after its partner AQST signs an agreement with Creative Engineers. Following GWSO’s May 2022 partnership with AQST, a leader in aviation, aerospace, and design implementation, strategically located inside NASA’s: John C. Stennis Space Center, the two companies have jointly worked together to finalize the development design and prototype of the sodium battery. Now Creative Engineers will join the duo as a consultant, leveraging their innovative engineering experience capabilities to design, build, and pilot-scale systems.

Creative Engineers' expertise in alkali metals like sodium potassium (NaK) provides significant advantages in the process engineering of liquid metal sodium potassium handling, transportation, and reaction system. Together the three companies aim to increase the efficiency, safety, and quality of the upcoming sodium battery.

“Our AQST design, development, and leadership teams are very excited to deliver to GWSO in only six weeks the designs and full-scale 3Dprinted modules of the next generation of power source technologies to produce electricity and zero-emission internal combustion fuels. At AQST, we are very excited and fully committed, working round the clock to accelerate the development of this new technology. We are confident this will be the next big transformative technology for the green energy market.”, said Ramon Caldas, Chief Executive Officer of AQST.

For this first phase, the GWSO-AQST team worked together, assigning the best resources and technologies to complete this phase in a very short time. The technical team included recognized scientists, engineers, and professionals with more than 30 years of experience. The technical team leadership consists of Ph.D. in Chemistry Artem Madatov. The inventor and specialist in developing electrochemical power systems with more than 35 years of experience. Ph.D. Anatoly Ghavrish is a Lead Engineer and Designer with 35 years of experience in mechanical engineering, specializing in Dynamics and Strength Devices in Machines and Equipment. Joel Smith is an MBA specialist in advanced manufacturing, 3D printing, and post-processing processes for the Aerospace and Defense industry. And Ramon Caldas, an MBA, and Physicist with 28 years of experience in power systems, renewables, and utilities as a Chief Technology Officer.

And using the advanced 3D printing technology capable of manufacturing the prototypes and each internal component included in the bill of material to validate manufacturability and dimensions and provide an authentic look and feel of the equipment before moving to the manufacturing phase.

We have officially completed phase one of our design process with AQST! It is inspiring to be surrounded by such tenured scientists and physicists. This team is composed of some of the most experienced professionals in their respective fields, and this fact is making things move forward at a rapid pace. This technology couldn’t possibly come at a better time, and I am confident we will surpass all expectations. We are revolutionizing the battery industry, and our technology couldn’t come at a better time with the current shortages, benefiting our company and loyal shareholders; but more significantly, our planet. We are on the right track! Michael Pollastro stated.

