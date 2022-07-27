Steve Madden Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Second Quarter 2022 Review

Revenue increased 34.5% to $535.0 million compared to $397.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 40.7% compared to 42.7% in the same period of 2021. The decline was driven by a shift in revenue mix from the higher-margin direct-to-consumer business to the lower-margin wholesale business.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 28.5% compared to 30.6% in the same period of 2021. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 28.2% compared to 29.9% in the second quarter of 2021.

Income from operations totaled $65.2 million, or 12.2% of revenue, compared to $47.7 million, or 12.0% of revenue, in the same period of 2021. Adjusted income from operations totaled $67.0 million, or 12.5% of revenue, compared to $51.0 million, or 12.8% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $48.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $36.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the same period of 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $49.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $39.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.



Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered strong results in the second quarter, with revenue and earnings growing robustly compared to the prior year and exceeding our expectations. While macro pressures have increased, making the near-term outlook more uncertain, we are confident that our core strengths – our people, brands and business model – leave us well-positioned to drive growth and create significant value for our stakeholders over the long term.”

Second Quarter 2022 Channel Results

Revenue for the wholesale business was $397.1 million, a 51.5% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021, with a 47.1% increase in wholesale footwear and a 65.2% increase in wholesale accessories/apparel. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue increased to 31.6% compared to 30.6% in the second quarter of 2021.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was $135.5 million, a 2.2% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue increased to 66.4% compared to 65.4% in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company ended the quarter with 213 brick-and-mortar retail stores and six e-commerce websites, as well as 19 company-operated concessions in international markets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $180.5 million.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased approximately $34.6 million of the Company’s common stock, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employees’ stock awards.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on September 26, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2022.

Reiterating Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its fiscal 2022 guidance. For fiscal 2022, the Company expects revenue will increase 13% to 16% over fiscal 2021. The Company expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.87 to $2.97. The Company expects Adjusted diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.90 to $3.00.

Conference Call Information

Interested stockholders are invited to listen to the conference call scheduled for today, July 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a discussion of the Company's second quarter 2022 earnings results and fiscal year outlook. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://investor.stevemadden.com . The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may register for the conference call here . A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website or via the following webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/42ck36vz beginning today at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including outerwear, eyewear, sunglasses, hosiery, jewelry, watches, swimwear, fragrance, luggage, bedding and bath products as well as other select product categories. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden boots, booties, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, sandals, slippers and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. As such, investors should not rely upon them. Important risk factors include:

the Company’s ability to navigate shifting macro-economic environments including the potential for recessionary conditions;

the Company’s ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;

the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;

the Company’s ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;

the Company’s dependence on the retention and hiring of key personnel;

the Company’s ability to successfully implement growth strategies and integrate acquired businesses;

the Company’s reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as meet the Company’s quality standards;

changes in trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;

supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company’s ability to properly manage inventory;

the Company’s ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;

the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company’s business operations for an indeterminable period of time;

legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company’s sales in international markets;

changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial results;

additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;

cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company;

the Company’s ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and

other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net sales $ 532,680 $ 394,797 $ 1,090,024 $ 753,698 Commission and licensing fee income 2,309 3,097 4,699 5,221 Total revenue 534,989 397,894 1,094,723 758,919 Cost of sales 317,224 227,839 649,060 449,760 Gross profit 217,765 170,055 445,663 309,159 Operating expenses 152,526 121,860 282,528 232,308 Impairment of fixed assets and lease right-of-use assets — 477 — 1,089 Income from operations 65,239 47,718 163,135 75,762 Interest and other expense – net (1,291 ) (777 ) (1,234 ) (814 ) Income before provision for income taxes 63,948 46,941 161,901 74,948 Provision for income taxes 15,033 9,600 38,393 15,276 Net income 48,915 37,341 123,508 59,672 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 455 489 535 1,623 Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 48,460 $ 36,852 $ 122,973 $ 58,049 Basic net income per share $ 0.63 $ 0.47 $ 1.60 $ 0.74 Diluted net income per share $ 0.62 $ 0.45 $ 1.55 $ 0.71 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 76,556 78,899 76,902 78,968 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 78,714 82,061 79,190 81,981 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.42 $ 0.30

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

As of June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,929 $ 219,499 $ 262,144 Short-term investments 29,569 44,037 40,513 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 31,377 26,546 24,598 Factor accounts receivable 344,716 364,982 254,545 Inventories 306,547 255,213 125,525 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,047 20,845 20,549 Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes 12,225 13,538 15,906 Total current assets 906,410 944,660 743,780 Note receivable – related party 598 794 987 Property and equipment, net 35,004 35,790 38,213 Operating lease right-of-use asset 85,608 85,449 97,222 Deposits and other 4,029 4,180 4,574 Deferred taxes 6,517 4,581 5,415 Goodwill – net 167,959 167,995 168,426 Intangibles – net 107,167 112,093 114,526 Total Assets $ 1,313,292 $ 1,355,542 $ 1,173,143 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 105,130 $ 136,766 $ 91,822 Accrued expenses 219,005 243,163 139,717 Operating leases – current portion 31,074 30,759 33,561 Income taxes payable 14,100 4,522 1,477 Contingent payment liability – current portion 2,000 5,109 3,660 Accrued incentive compensation 8,334 14,871 8,921 Total current liabilities 379,643 435,190 279,158 Contingent payment liability – long term portion — 6,960 4,381 Operating leases – long-term portion 76,023 80,072 92,179 Deferred tax liabilities 3,378 3,378 2,921 Other liabilities 10,930 9,404 11,982 Total Liabilities 469,974 535,004 390,621 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity 833,534 812,098 774,335 Noncontrolling interest 9,784 8,440 8,187 Total stockholders’ equity 843,318 820,538 782,522 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,313,292 $ 1,355,542 $ 1,173,143

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 123,508 $ 59,672 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 12,150 11,019 Depreciation and amortization 10,471 7,993 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 260 303 Impairment of lease right-of-use asset and fixed assets — 1,089 Deferred taxes (1,936 ) 359 Accrued interest on note receivable - related party (8 ) (11 ) Notes receivable - related party 204 204 Change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities (4,960 ) 7,834 Gain on sale of trademark — (8,000 ) Recovery of receivables, related to the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy — (919 ) Changes, net of acquisitions, in: Accounts receivable (4,564 ) 1,365 Factor accounts receivable 20,589 (1,874 ) Inventories (53,222 ) (24,105 ) Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets (7,676 ) (2,125 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (44,197 ) 35,836 Accrued incentive compensation (6,537 ) 5,048 Leases and other liabilities (3,457 ) (1,765 ) Payment of contingent consideration (339 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 40,286 91,923 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (5,263 ) (2,782 ) (Purchase)/sale of a trademark (2,000 ) 8,000 Purchases of short-term investments (38,951 ) (26,574 ) Maturity/sale of short-term investments 53,803 26,460 Net cash provided by investing activities 7,589 5,104 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 415 6,823 Distribution of noncontrolling interest earnings — (2,859 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interest — (19,127 ) Common stock purchased for treasury (77,027 ) (42,794 ) Cash dividends paid on common stock (33,389 ) (24,772 ) Payment of contingent consideration (4,770 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (114,771 ) (82,729 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,674 ) (18 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (68,570 ) 14,280 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 219,499 247,864 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 150,929 $ 262,144

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP operating expenses $ 152,526 $ 121,860 $ 282,528 $ 232,308 Non-GAAP Adjustments (1,713 ) (2,764 ) 1,753 (9,716 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 150,813 $ 119,096 $ 284,281 $ 222,592





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP income from operations $ 65,239 $ 47,718 $ 163,135 $ 75,762 Non-GAAP Adjustments 1,713 3,241 (1,753 ) 10,805 Adjusted income from operations $ 66,952 $ 50,959 $ 161,382 $ 86,567





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP interest and other expense, net to Adjusted interest and other expense, net Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (1,291 ) $ (777 ) $ (1,234 ) $ (814 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments — 500 — 500 Adjusted interest and other expense, net $ (1,291 ) $ (277 ) $ (1,234 ) $ (314 )





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 15,033 $ 9,600 $ 38,393 $ 15,276 Non-GAAP Adjustments 399 898 (1,934 ) 2,708 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 15,432 $ 10,498 $ 36,459 $ 17,984





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 455 $ 489 $ 535 $ 1,623 Non-GAAP Adjustments — — — 24 Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 455 $ 489 $ 535 $ 1,647





Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 48,460 $ 36,852 $ 122,973 $ 58,049 Non-GAAP Adjustments 1,313 2,850 180 8,571 Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 49,773 $ 39,702 $ 123,153 $ 66,620 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.62 $ 0.45 $ 1.55 $ 0.71 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.63 $ 0.48 $ 1.56 $ 0.81 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 78,714 82,061 79,190 81,981





Table 7 - Reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to Adjusted diluted net income per share in fiscal 2022 outlook Fiscal 2022 Outlook Low End High End GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.87 $ 2.97 Non-GAAP Adjustments 0.03 0.03 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 2.90 $ 3.00

Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the second quarter of 2022:

$1.8 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

$0.1 million pre-tax ($0.04 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

For the second quarter of 2021:

$8.0 million pre-tax ($6.1 million after-tax) benefit associated with the sale of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

$7.4 million pre-tax ($5.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

$2.9 million pre-tax ($2.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with payments related to rent restructuring of various leases, included in operating expenses.

$0.5 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with restructuring and related charges, included in operating expenses.

$0.5 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) expense associated with the impairment of fixed assets and lease right-of-use assets.

$0.5 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the write-off of an investment, included in interest and other (expense) / income, net.

For the fiscal year 2022 outlook:

$7.1 million pre-tax ($5.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

$5.0 million pre-tax ($3.8 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

$0.3 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the exit of a lease, included in operating expenses.

$1.5 million tax expense in connection with a deferred tax adjustment.

