NewLake Capital Partners to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on August 10th at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Additional details are available on the Company’s website: https://ir.newlake.com/.



Event: NewLake Capital Partners Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-888-220-8474 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-646-828-8193 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560784&tp_key=7ac79e19c6

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 5371769.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis, and has provided two loans aggregating $35 million. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Anthony Coniglio

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

aconiglio@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

MMiller@kcsa.com

PH: (212) 896-1254



