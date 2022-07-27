SMX recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

HERNDON, Va., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in Public Cloud IT Transformation, today announced that Gartner® has positioned the company as a Visionary in the 2022 Magic QuadrantTM for Public Cloud IT Transformation. This is the sixth consecutive year SMX has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant and has been recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.



SMX is known for being in cloud modernization, delivering highly secure digital transformations through cloud-enabled solutions across the full life cycle of infrastructure, data, and mission applications with expert architecture, secure managed services, and integrated resale platforms. SMX has established itself as a trusted provider that serves customers with demanding requirements for compliance and security to include the U.S. federal government.

SMX CEO Peter LaMontagne commented, “We continue to be driven by our clients’ call for digital transformation services that are as flexible, scalable, and secure as the cloud platforms on which they are built. In our opinion, traditional labor-based models are disappointing clients, so our next gen delivery model approach is resonating across all markets. We also believe that the recognition from Gartner validates our strategic direction.”

SMX has created the premier next generation Digital Transformation Platform specifically designed for highly regulated industry customers that require mission success at scale. SMX Executive Vice President Robert Groat states, “Our vision, which we feel is validated once again by the recognition from Gartner, is to provide the most flexible, secure, and highly automated set of integrated services that enable our customers to focus on adding value to their offerings.”

SMX has embraced a new model of agile professional service delivery dubbed “Squads and Pods.” This model is based on Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) principles of continuous improvement, increased observability, and hyper automation. Groat adds, “The SMX Digital Platform is the first platform built for SREs. As customers embrace modern cloud native capabilities, our platform and reliability services will accelerate and protect their journey.”

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit https://smxtech.com.

