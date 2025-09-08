SMX and C3 AI Launch 3-Year Strategic Partnership to Deliver Mission-Critical AI in the Most Secure Environments

HOLLYWOOD, Md., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in mission-focused digital modernization, and C3 AI (NYSE: AI), today announced a three-year Strategic Integration Partnership. The collaboration will leverage the SMX Elevate® platform with the C3 Agentic AI Platform and AI applications within the most demanding, high-security government and commercial environments.

This partnership unites SMX's deep expertise in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission-critical solutions with C3 AI's powerful, scalable Enterprise AI platform. A primary focus of the collaboration will be enabling deployments that build on C3 AI capabilities for customers requiring compliance with FedRAMP High and Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Levels (IL) 4, 5, and 6. This offers a secure, accredited pathway for federal agencies, DoD, and highly regulated industries to harness advanced AI for their most sensitive and strategic operations.

Through this collaboration, SMX's team of certified cloud, security, and AI experts will build and deliver tailored AI applications on the C3 AI Platform. These solutions will be designed to address high-stakes challenges-ranging from defense readiness and intelligence analysis to advanced fraud detection and proactive healthcare. This will drive mission-critical outcomes for the DoD, the broader Federal Government, and leading commercial enterprises in sectors such as finance and healthcare.

“When missions are critical and the environment demands absolute trust, technology alone isn’t enough,” said Peter LaMontagne, CEO of SMX. “By pairing C3 AI’s powerful platform with our Elevate Managed Services, we’re giving our clients more than advanced AI, we’re delivering secure, accredited solutions that meet the highest compliance standards and drive mission impactful outcomes.”

“This partnership accelerates AI adoption by providing a pre-accredited, secure environment that transforms vast data resources into predictive insights and actionable intelligence. This significantly reduces the time and risk associated with achieving an Authority to Operate (ATO) for mission-critical AI solutions,” said Rob Groat, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology at SMX.

“National security depends on turning information into action quickly and reliably,” said Stephen Ehikian, CEO, C3 AI. “Through this partnership with SMX, we’re making it easier for defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to deploy AI securely at scale. By combining the C3 Agentic AI Platform with SMX’s expertise, we can help these organizations cut through complexity, accelerate decisions, and deliver mission outcomes with confidence.”

About SMX

SMX is an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating in close proximity to a vast set of clients across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

