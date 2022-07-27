LIZHI Deepens Huawei HarmonyOS Partnership Through Launch on AITO Smart Vehicles

GUANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, has announced that its in-car audio products have been integrated into Huawei’s HarmonyOS ecosystem featured in AITO ’s M5 and M7 smart vehicles - marking the latest milestone in LIZHI’s ongoing partnership with Huawei’s HarmonyOS smart car cockpit operating system.



Since the Huawei Developer Conference in October 2021, LIZHI has already integrated LIZHI Podcast, the company’s flagship vertical podcast platform, into the HarmonyOS ecosystem and the HarmonyOS-powered smart car cockpit operating system.

The start of Huawei and LIZHI’s partnership last year also marked the debut of LIZHI Podcast’s “one-click seamless connectivity” feature, which supports the cross-screen connection and use of LIZHI Podcast between HarmonyOS-equipped devices for an uninterrupted podcast experience. LIZHI Podcast is one of the first HarmonyOS vehicle ecosystem partners in China to achieve two-way seamless connectivity between mobile devices and vehicles, and the first Chinese podcast platform in China to offer this function to users.

LIZHI is committed to satisfying users’ needs for high-quality audio content and providing a diverse range of audio entertainment that can be seamlessly accessed across multiple platforms at the same time. Through LIZHI’s partnership with the HarmonyOS ecosystem and AITO, AITO users will be able to enjoy LIZHI’s extensive content library of premium audio content and an innovative in-car audio entertainment experience.

Leveraging LIZHI’s proprietary real-time communication (RTC) and audio data transmission technology, dubbed ‘DOREME’, Huawei and LIZHI are also collaborating to further advance in-car audio technology and will jointly roll out more in-car audio features boasting enhanced interactivity and multi-device interconnectivity.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and CEO of LIZHI, said, “We are pleased to continuously work with Huawei on the HarmonyOS smart car cockpit operating system, which enables LIZHI to bring our in-car audio apps to a broader audience through AITO vehicles. We also believe that this partnership will ultimately greatly enhance the driving and in-car audio entertainment experience by offering users interactive audio features and an ever-growing podcast content library.

“LIZHI is committed to expanding existing relationships and cementing new partnerships with leading automotive manufacturers and IoV platforms, while also pressing on to improve and optimize our audio apps for a wide variety of usage scenarios.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.

IR Department

Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265

E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com