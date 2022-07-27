H&R Block to Honor Henry Bloch’s Legacy of Giving Back for 100th Birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. , July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henry W. Bloch’s 100th birthday would have been July 30, 2022, and H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) associates from around the globe will celebrate their late co-founder’s legacy. Henry was known for giving back to his community and believed in the importance of entrepreneurship, and in recognition of this, the City of Kansas City, Mo., proclaimed July 30, 2022, Make Every Block Better Day.



As H&R Block’s community impact platform, Make Every Block Better has the goal to bring positive change to 500 communities across all 50 states by 2025. In the same spirit of Henry’s generosity, the platform invests in programs supporting small businesses and helping communities thrive and connect, while also helping reduce social isolation and loneliness through community connectedness and impactful partnerships.

“Along with his brother Richard, Henry created H&R Block and invented the tax preparation industry,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. “However, tax is not what we remember about Henry, because he, and the company he built, are much more than that. Henry Bloch helped more people than he’ll ever know, and his legacy of service is one we’re proud to carry on.”

More than 100 teams at H&R Block will volunteer throughout July in honor of Henry’s milestone birthday. The company will invite people across the nation, and especially in Kansas City, to commit to making every block better by volunteering in their community on July 30.

In keeping with Henry’s passion for supporting small business owners, H&R Block is the Premier Track sponsor of the Keystone Sessions Entrepreneurship Track. As part of the Keystone Innovation District, Keystone Sessions were created for all in Kansas City to be a single hub. The events take place every Wednesday, where people interested in new ideas can gather in a casual setting to listen to speakers, engage with panels, and meet one-on-one with leaders in the community. Each event features three 45-minute “sessions” on a wide range of topics. These free programs create impactful and inclusive intersections to strengthen collaboration and collective learning.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

About Keystone Innovation District

The Keystone Innovation District is the front door to innovation in Kansas City. At the intersection of design, infrastructure and innovation, Keystone brings together regional universities, philanthropic leaders, corporations and entrepreneurs with the goal of planning, developing and operating a diverse and thriving innovation community in downtown Kansas City. The Innovation District is run and operated by the Keystone Community Corporation (KCC), an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit created in 2018.

See more at www.keystonedistrict.org