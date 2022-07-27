E.C.D. Automotive Design Unleashes Exclusive Special Editions Lineup

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the world’s largest restoration company specializing in revamping Classic Defenders, original Range Rover Classics and vintage E-Types into bespoke luxury builds, today introduces an exciting new offering: Special Editions . Whereas an E.C.D. custom-designed build entails a full design phase where the client selects every aspect of the vehicle from the ground up, Special Editions offer high-quality, pre-selected specifications developed by E.C.D.’s expert craftsmen that are perfect for daily use. Clients are free to choose the exterior paint color, leather color and headliner color from a menu of options. This less involved design process allows E.C.D. to craft luxurious, all-inclusive builds a whole six months faster and at the lower price point of $249,995. Each lineup of Special Editions is uniquely themed and has a strictly limited run of three vehicles per batch.



“With the Special Editions, E.C.D. does the thinking for you, expertly configuring these vehicles for peak performance and luxury design with you in mind. It’s ideal for those who desire a faster, more effortless process with the same excellent product as the end-result,” said Co-Founder of E.C.D. Automotive Design Scott Wallace.

The first of the Special Editions is appropriately dubbed First Edition. Designed by E.C.D. for performance, this restored Defender 110 lineup is powered by an LS3+ engine with 565 horsepower and features custom E.C.D. air suspension, EBC fast brakes and 20-inch black alloy wheels with BFGoodrich tires. The original Defender’s accessories include a full roll cage with ladder, a front light bar and rear work light. The interior has a 2+2+4 seat layout with standard modernizations like E.C.D. custom rear AC and more. Finally, each First Edition will have a special badge to highlight its unique status. Inventory for these custom Defenders is extremely limited with two of three First Editions already sold. Images and a brochure with more details are here .

Those excited to place an order for these popular Special Editions can also look forward to the next batch, currently in development by E.C.D.’s talented team. E.C.D. plans to offer four unique batches of Special Editions a year.

For more information on how to build your own vehicle please visit ecdautodesign.com .

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D.’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 63 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. E.C.D. has a logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

Media Contact

Uproar PR for E.C.D. Automotive Design

Ericka Rivera

erivera@uproarpr.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41592269-712f-4332-85de-deb3b2e14fca