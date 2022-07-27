Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global omni-channel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced it has been certified by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, associate experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is based on current associates’ feedback about their experience working at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row. Our welcoming culture is the cornerstone of our company and I am extremely proud of what we’ve achieved together,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Our north star is to be there for our associates on their journey to being and becoming who they are and it’s incredibly humbling to know that they feel supported and appreciated at A&F Co. We continue to evolve our associate experience with additional flexibility, inclusive benefits and an engaging work environment, both in person and virtually, and we remain committed to further enhancing our associate experience across all touchpoints.”

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. continues to add new benefits and initiatives for its associates, including in recent years adding improved workplace flexibility with “work from anywhere” days and weeks, volunteer day off, associate resource groups that aim to foster a greater sense of belonging across various communities, expanded mental wellness and health benefits, engagement activities, and more.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering underwear, loungewear and activewear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

