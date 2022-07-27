Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:



Record quarterly net income of $10.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Total assets increased $136.0 million, or 4.8%, to $2.97 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.83 billion at March 31, 2022.

Loan growth of $461.2 million, or 24.0%, excluding PPP loan forgiveness/repayments of $31.1 million and including $60.0 million in loans held for sale, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. CCBX loans increased $288.6 million, or 56.0% Community bank loans increased $112.7 million, or 8.0%, excluding PPP loan forgiveness/repayments PPP loans decreased $31.1 million, or 65.5%, to $16.4 million CCBX loans held for sale of $60.0 million as of June 30, 2022, previously there were no loans held for sale.

Deposit growth of $120.8 million, or 4.7%, to $2.70 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.58 billion at March 31, 2022. CCBX deposit growth of $166.6 million, or 18.5% Additional $269.5 million in CCBX deposits transferred off balance sheet Community bank deposits decreased $45.8 million, or 2.7%, and community bank cost of deposits remained at 0.08%.

Total revenue increased $14.1 million, or 27.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to March 31, 2022. Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements * increased $11.1 million, or 33.0%, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to March 31, 2022.





EVERETT, Wash., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Record quarterly net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $10.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $6.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, and $7.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total assets increased $136.0 million, or 4.8%, during the second quarter of 2022 to $2.97 billion, from $2.83 billion at March 31, 2022. Loan growth for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $461.2 million, or 24.0%, excluding PPP loan forgiveness/repayments of $31.1 million and including $60.0 million in loans held for sale. Loan growth, net of $31.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness and repayments during the quarter was $430.1 million. Solid deposit growth of $120.8 million, or 4.7%, during the three months ended June 30, 2022.

“Our CCBX segment, which provides Banking as a Service (“BaaS”), has grown to $1.1 billion in deposits, or 39.5% of total deposits, and to $804.0 million in loans, or 34.4% of total loans receivable, excluding $60.0 million in loans held for sale, as of June 30, 2022. Our community bank segment continues to grow as we build new relationships within the communities that we are located. Contemporaneously, our CCBX partnerships, enable us to extend our reach and build relationships in diverse communities throughout the country.

“For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we had record quarterly net income of $10.2 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 63.3%, over the quarter ended March 31, 2022. As we continue to grow in the BaaS space, we are choosing to work with larger, more established fintech partners, so the number of new partnerships is not increasing as quickly as in the past, but these newer, larger partners are expected to have a significant impact on our financial growth”, stated Eric Sprink, the CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Results of Operations Overview

The Company has two segments, both of which are included in the Bank: CCBX and the community bank. The CCBX segment includes our BaaS activities and the community bank segment includes all other banking activities. Net interest income was $39.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $10.6 million, or 36.3%, from $29.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and an increase of $21.3 million, or 114.3%, from $18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Yield on loans receivable was 7.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 6.80% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 4.44% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from growth in higher yielding loans, primarily from CCBX. Total average loans receivable for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $2.19 billion, compared to $1.77 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and $1.75 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Interest and fees on loans totaled $40.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $29.6 million and $19.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Loan growth of $461.2 million, or 24.0%, included $60.0 million in loans held for sale and excluded PPP loan forgiveness/repayments of $31.1 million, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Loan growth included $288.6 million increase in CCBX loans; part of that loan growth was in capital call lines, which increased $6.3 million, or 2.9%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. These loans bear a lower rate of interest, but have less credit risk due to the way the loans are structured compared to other commercial loans. The increase in interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, was largely due to growth in higher yielding loans, and a decrease in low yielding PPP loans. As a result of the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) raising rates in mid-March 2022 (0.25%), early May (0.50%) and again in mid-June 2022 (0.75%), interest rates on $460.9 million variable rate loans are affected, the impact of these increases in interest rates will be fully seen in future quarters.

As of June 30, 2022, there were $16.4 million in PPP loans, compared to $47.5 million as of March 31, 2022, and $398.0 million as of June 30, 2021. In the three months ended June 30, 2022, a total of $31.1 million in PPP loans were forgiven or repaid. Net deferred fees recognized on PPP loans contributed $969,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022 97.9% of PPP loans have been paid off or forgiven as of June 30, 2022. The future impact of PPP loans is expected to be minimal with just $16.4 million, or 2.1% of total PPP originated loans remaining, and $396,000 in corresponding net deferred fees left to be recognized, as of June 30, 2022.

PPP loans in rounds 1 and 2 were originated in 2020, and were predominately two year loans, and only $2.2 million, or 0.50%, of these loans remain at June 30, 2022. PPP loans in round 3 were originated in 2021 and are all five-year loans, and $14.2 million, or 4.6%, of these loans remain outstanding at June 30, 2022.

The table below summarizes information about total PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021.

Total PPP Loan Origination Round 1 & 2

2020 Round 3

2021 Total (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Loans Originated $ 452,846 $ 311,012 $ 763,858 Deferred fees, net $ 12,933 $ 13,334 $ 26,267 Outstanding loans and deferred fees as of June 30, 2022 Loans outstanding $ 2,199 $ 14,199 $ 16,398 Deferred fees, net $ - $ 396 $ 396

Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $956,000 at June 30, 2022, an increase of $554,000 due to increased interest rates compared to March 31, 2022, and an increase of $882,000 due to higher balances and an increase in interest rates compared to June 30, 2021. The average balance of interest earning deposits with other banks for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $499.9 million, compared to $843.9 million and $235.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Interest earning deposits with other banks decreased as a result of increased loan demand. Those deposits were used to fund higher yielding loans receivable. Additionally, the yield on these interest earning deposits with other banks increased to 0.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.19% and 0.13% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Interest expense was $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a $1.1 million increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and a $974,000 increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $260,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $321,000 and $331,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Interest expense on borrowed funds decreased $61,000 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily because we paid off $25.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings late in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 without a prepayment penalty for early repayment. The $71,000 decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is the result of a decrease in average Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) borrowings, which were paid off in full as of June 30, 2021, partially offset by an increase in interest expense related to subordinated debt, which is higher as a result of increased subordinated debt outstanding. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as a result of the FOMC increasing rates 0.25% in mid-March 2022, 0.50% in early May and 0.75% in June 2022. In addition, as a result of the Fed Funds rate increases, CCBX deposits that were not earning interest were reclassed to interest bearing deposits from noninterest bearing deposits. Reclassification of $690.4 million, balances as of March 31, 2022, in CCBX deposits from noninterest bearing to interest bearing deposits occurred mid-March 2022 with the 0.25% interest rate increase, and an additional $86.4 million, balances as of June 30, 2022, were reclassified in the second quarter 2022 as a result of the rate increases totaling 1.25% in the second quarter of 2022. The impact of the March 2022 increase in interest rates by the FOMC was fully reflected in the second quarter interest expense. The more recent rate increases in May and June 2022 by the FOMC did not have as significant impact on the second quarter interest expense, but the impact of that change and the change on loan rates is expected to be seen in future quarters. Currently, we do not expect that any additional CCBX deposits will be reclassified as a result of any future rate increases that may be implemented by the FOMC.

Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as a result of increased balances and higher interest rates, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total cost of deposits was 0.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, 0.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 0.14%, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. We anticipate additional rate increases in 2022, which will increase our cost of deposits and result in higher interest expense on interest bearing deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 5.66% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 4.45% and 3.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, was largely a result of an increase in higher rate loans. Loans receivable increased $401.2 million and $1.1 billion, excluding PPP loan forgiveness/repayments, compared to March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Additionally, the Fed Funds rate increases have resulted in existing, variable rate loans repricing at higher interest rates. Interest on loans receivable increased $10.6 million, or 35.5%, to $40.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $29.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and $19.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Also contributing to the increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, was $554,000 and $882,000 increase in interest on interest earning deposits, respectively. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 0.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.19% and 0.13% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Average investment securities of $121.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased $75.5 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, and $96.3 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. Interest on investment securities increased $492,000 and $539,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, as a result of the increase in average outstanding balance coupled with increased yield, which also positively impacted net interest margin. These increases in interest income were partially offset by increases in interest expense on interest bearing deposits, as previously discussed.

Cost of funds was 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 15 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and an increase of nine basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 0.25%, compared to 0.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 0.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increased cost of funds and deposits compared to March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 was largely due to the increase in interest rates compared to the previous periods. Noninterest bearing deposits of $818.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 decreased $20.0 million, or 2.4%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and decreased $69.8 million, or 7.9%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the aforementioned reclassification of CCBX noninterest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits, partially offset by noninterest deposit growth.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total loans receivable increased by $370.1 million, to $2.33 billion, compared to $1.96 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Loans receivable increased $401.2 million, or 20.9%, excluding PPP loan forgiveness/repayments, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase consists of $288.6 million in CCBX loans and $112.7 million in community bank loan growth partially offset by a decrease in PPP loans of $31.1 million as a result of forgiveness and repayments. Total loans receivable, excluding PPP loan forgiveness/repayments, increased $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. CCBX loans increased $700.4 million and community bank loans increased $357.4 million, or 30.9%, excluding PPP loan forgiveness/repayments, as of June 30, 2022, compared June 30, 2021. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $381.6 million in PPP loans as a result of forgiveness/repayments, and ended the quarter with $16.4 million in outstanding PPP loans, compared to $398.0 million as of June 30, 2021. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022 $80.1 million in CCBX loans were transferred to loans held for sale, with $20.1 million in loans sold during the quarter and $60.0 million remaining in loans held for sale as of June 30, 2022; previously we did not have any loans held for sale.

Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 7.34%, compared 6.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 4.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This increase in yield on loans receivable is largely attributed to an increase in higher rate consumer loans from CCBX partners. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, CCBX loans outstanding increased 56.0%, or $288.6 million, with an average CCBX yield of 12.35% and community bank loans increased 5.6%, or $81.6 million, net of $31.1 million in forgiven/repaid PPP loans, with an average yield of 5.04%. CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans outstanding was 5.25% and is impacted by the $224.9 million in capital call lines that are priced at prime minus 0.50%.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits for each segment for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Yield on Cost of Yield on Cost of Yield on Cost of Yield on Cost of Yield on Cost of Loans Deposits Loans Deposits Loans Deposits Loans Deposits Loans Deposits Community Bank 5.04 % 0.08 % 5.16 % 0.11 % 4.52 % 0.16 % 5.10 % 0.09 % 4.56 % 0.17 % CCBX (1) 12.35 % 0.56 % 12.73 % 0.06 % 3.14 % 0.03 % 12.48 % 0.34 % 2.90 % 0.05 % Consolidated 7.34 % 0.25 % 6.80 % 0.09 % 4.44 % 0.14 % 7.10 % 0.18 % 4.47 % 0.16 % (1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following tables illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan interest expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans BaaS loan interest income $ 21,281 12.35 % $ 11,992 12.73 % $ 879 3.14 % Less: BaaS loan expense 12,229 7.10 % 8,290 8.80 % 99 0.35 % Net BaaS loan income* $ 9,052 5.25 % $ 3,702 3.93 % $ 780 2.79 % Average BaaS Loans $ 691,294 $ 382,153 $ 112,210





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans BaaS loan interest income $ 33,273 12.48 % $ 1,290 2.90 % Less: BaaS loan expense 20,519 7.70 % 189 0.43 % Net BaaS loan income* $ 12,754 4.78 % $ 1,101 2.48 % Average BaaS Loans $ 537,577 $ 89,656

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 0.93% and 1.36% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was impacted by increased demand deposits and cash on the balance sheet, which are lower yielding earning assets and produced a lower loan to deposit ratio, and combined with increased costs related to the CCBX segment, which increased expenses, compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated. The table also includes ratios that were adjusted by removing the impact of the PPP loans as described above. The adjusted ratios are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see the end of this earnings release.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Return on average assets (1) 1.41 % 0.93 % 1.14 % 1.21 % 1.36 % 1.18 % 1.32 % Return on average equity (1) 18.86 % 12.12 % 16.80 % 16.77 % 18.60 % 15.57 % 17.75 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 5.94 % 4.58 % 4.09 % 3.63 % 3.89 % 5.28 % 3.94 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 7.34 % 6.80 % 5.92 % 4.57 % 4.44 % 7.10 % 4.47 % Yield on loans receivable,

excluding PPP loans (1)(2) 7.26 % 6.52 % 4.98 % 4.53 % 4.65 % 6.93 % 4.71 % Yield on loans receivable,

excluding earned

fees (1)(2) 7.12 % 6.17 % 4.37 % 3.74 % 3.46 % 6.70 % 3.49 % Yield on loans receivable,

excluding earned fees on

all loans and interest on PPP

loans, as adjusted (1)(2) 7.21 % 6.41 % 4.78 % 4.36 % 4.42 % 6.86 % 4.47 % Cost of funds (1) 0.29 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.22 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.25 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.16 % Net interest margin (1) 5.66 % 4.45 % 3.95 % 3.48 % 3.70 % 5.08 % 3.73 % Noninterest expense to average

assets (1) 5.29 % 4.52 % 3.29 % 2.91 % 2.65 % 4.92 % 2.64 % Efficiency ratio 58.38 % 59.34 % 54.08 % 64.68 % 58.69 % 58.80 % 59.70 % Loans receivable to deposits (3) 86.54 % 76.24 % 73.73 % 76.71 % 92.03 % 86.54 % 92.03 % (1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release. (3) Excluding loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income

The following table details noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Deposit service charges and fees $ 988 $ 884 $ 949 Loan referral fees 208 602 806 Mortgage broker fees 85 123 253 Gain on sale of branch including deposits and loans, net - - 1,263 Gain on sales of loans, net - - 31 Other 311 265 56 Subtotal 1,592 1,874 3,358 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,159 1,169 1,029 Transaction fees 814 493 93 Interchange fees 628 432 110 Reimbursement of expenses 618 372 192 BaaS program income 3,219 2,466 1,424 BaaS credit enhancements 14,207 13,075 - BaaS fraud enhancements 6,474 4,571 - BaaS indemnification income 20,681 17,646 - Total noninterest income $ 25,492 $ 21,986 $ 4,782

Noninterest income was $25.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $3.5 million from $22.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and an increase of $20.7 million from $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $3.8 million in BaaS income partially offset by a $394,000 decrease in loan referral fees. The $3.8 million increase in BaaS income included $1.1 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments, $1.9 million increase in BaaS fraud enhancements, and an increase of $753,000 in BaaS program income (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for loan losses, reserve for unfunded commitments and credit and fraud enhancements). The $20.7 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $22.5 million increase in BaaS income partially offset by a decrease of $598,000 in loan referral fees and the absence of the $1.3 million gain on sale branch which was recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The $22.5 million increase in BaaS income included a $14.2 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements, $6.5 million increase in BaaS fraud enhancements and $1.8 million increase in other BaaS program income.

Our CCBX segment continues to grow, and now has 29 relationships, at varying stages, as of June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, we increased our active relationships to 23, compared to 20 as of March 31, 2022 and 12 as of June 30, 2021. As we continue to grow in the BaaS space, we continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships and are focusing on selecting larger and more established partners, with experienced management teams.

The following table illustrates the activity and growth in CCBX relationships for the periods presented and includes the removal of a smaller partner during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Active 23 20 12 Friends and family / testing 2 1 3 Implementation / onboarding 0 5 7 Signed letters of intent 4 2 2 Total CCBX relationships 29 28 24

Noninterest Expense

The following table details noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,238 $ 11,085 $ 8,913 Software licenses, maintenance and subscriptions 1,108 1,052 543 Occupancy 1,083 1,136 990 Data processing 1,010 809 734 Legal and professional fees 1,002 708 626 FDIC assessments 855 604 225 Excise taxes 564 349 388 Director and staff expenses 377 344 318 Marketing 74 99 132 Other 1,155 1,368 763 Subtotal 19,466 17,554 13,632 BaaS loan expense 12,229 8,290 99 BaaS fraud expense 6,474 4,571 - BaaS expense 18,703 12,861 99 Total noninterest expense $ 38,169 $ 30,415 $ 13,731

Total noninterest expense increased to $38.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $30.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to a $5.8 million increase in BaaS expense ($3.9 million of which is related to partner loan expense and $1.9 million of which is related to partner fraud expense). Partner loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. Partner fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts, a portion of this expense is realized during the quarter, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partner. Also contributing to the increase in noninterest expense compared to March 31, 2022 is a $1.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits which is related to the hiring in CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives. In the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, legal and professional fees increased $294,000 and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments increased $251,000. The increase in legal and professional expenses is due to increased fees related to new hires in data and risk management, and increased regulatory consulting expenses. The increase in FDIC assessments is largely the result of an increase in deposits combined with other factors that impact the FDIC assessment calculation compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The increased noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were largely due to an increase of $18.6 million in BaaS partner expense ($12.1 million of which is related to partner loan expense and $6.5 million of which is related to partner fraud expense), $3.3 million increase in salary and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives, $630,000 increase in FDIC assessments and $565,000 increase in software licenses, maintenance and subscriptions. The increase in FDIC assessments is largely the result of an increase in assets combined with other factors that impact the FDIC assessment calculation compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in software license, maintenance and subscription expenses increased as a result of implementing software that aids in the reporting of CCBX activities and monitoring of transactions that helps to automate and create other efficiencies in reporting.

The provision for income taxes was $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 1.0% for calculating the provision for state taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $136.0 million, or 4.8%, to $2.97 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $2.83 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $370.1 million even after receiving $31.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Loans held for sale increased $60.0 million, with no balance in previous periods. Those increases were partially offset by a $284.5 million decrease in interest earning deposits with other banks, as a result of those deposits being utilized to fund loans. Total assets increased $926.6 million, or 48.0%, at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $676.2 million. Also contributing to the increase is a $113.5 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks, primarily from increased deposits, and an increase of $83.2 million in investment securities, both compared to June 30, 2021.

Loans Receivable

Total loans receivable increased $370.1 million to $2.33 billion at June 30, 2022, from $1.96 billion at March 31, 2022, and increased $676.2 million from $1.66 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was the result of $288.6 million in CCBX loan growth and $112.7 million in community bank loan growth partially offset by $31.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns. Along with an increase in loans receivable as of June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022, unused commitments also increased during the same period, with the unused commitments on capital call lines increasing $151.0 million to $704.5 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $553.5 million at March 31, 2022, which should translate into future loan growth as the commitments are utilized. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended June 30, 2021 includes CCBX loan growth of $700.4 million and $357.4 million in community bank loan growth, partially offset by a $381.6 million decrease in PPP loans as of June 30, 2022.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the period indicated:

As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 16,398 0.7 % $ 47,467 2.4 % $ 398,038 23.8 % Capital call lines 224,930 9.6 218,675 11.1 98,905 5.9 All other commercial &

industrial loans 160,636 6.9 128,181 6.5 102,775 6.1 Real estate loans: Construction, land and

land development loans 225,512 9.6 208,108 10.6 116,733 7.0 Residential real estate loans 326,661 14.0 268,716 13.6 143,574 8.6 Commercial real estate loans 956,320 40.8 889,483 45.1 807,711 48.2 Consumer and other loans 430,083 18.4 210,343 10.7 7,161 0.4 Gross loans receivable 2,340,540 100.0 % 1,970,973 100.0 % 1,674,897 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees -

PPP loans (396 ) (1,365 ) (12,363 ) Net deferred origination fees -

Other loans (5,790 ) (5,399 ) (4,385 ) Loans receivable $ 2,334,354 $ 1,964,209 $ 1,658,149 Loan Yield (1) 7.34 % 6.80 % 4.44 % (1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

The following tables detail the Community Bank and CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 16,398 1.1 % $ 47,467 3.3 % $ 398,038 25.3 % All other commercial &

industrial loans 142,569 9.3 124,160 8.5 102,775 6.5 Real estate loans: Construction, land and

land development loans 225,512 14.7 208,108 14.3 116,733 7.4 Residential real estate loans 193,518 12.6 184,485 12.7 143,574 9.1 Commercial real estate loans 956,320 62.2 889,483 61.1 807,711 51.4 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 2,325 0.2 1,959 0.1 2,590 0.2 Gross Community Bank

loans receivable 1,536,642 100.0 % 1,455,662 100.0 % 1,571,421 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (6,240 ) (6,842 ) (16,790 ) Loans receivable $ 1,530,402 $ 1,448,820 $ 1,554,631 Loan Yield (1) 5.04 % 5.16 % 4.52 % (1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.





CCBX As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 224,930 28.0 % $ 218,675 42.5 % $ 98,905 95.6 % All other commercial &

industrial loans 18,067 2.2 4,021 0.8 - 0.0 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 133,143 16.5 84,231 16.3 - 0.0 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 139,501 17.4 55,090 10.7 1,850 1.8 Other consumer and other loans 288,257 35.9 153,294 29.7 2,721 2.6 Gross CCBX loans receivable 803,898 100.0 % 515,311 100.1 % 103,476 100.0 % Net deferred origination costs 54 78 42 Loans receivable $ 803,952 $ 515,389 $ 103,518 Loan Yield - CCBX (1)(2) 12.35 % 12.73 % 3.14 % (1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. (2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $120.8 million, or 4.7%, to $2.70 billion at June 30, 2022 from $2.58 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase was due to a $123.9 million increase in core deposits, partially offset by a $3.9 million decrease in time deposits. Our increase in deposits is primarily the result of growth in CCBX partners. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $166.6 million, from $899.5 million at March 31, 2022, to $1.07 billion at June 30, 2022 and community bank deposits decreased $45.8 million to $1.63 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.68 billion at March 31, 2022. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts, but a portion of such CCBX deposits may be classified as brokered deposits as a result of the relationship agreement. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $20.0 million, or 2.4%, to $818.1 million from $838.0 million at March 31, 2022, largely due to the reclassification of noninterest bearing CCBX deposits to interest bearing. This reclassification is because the current rate exceeds the minimum interest rate set in their respective program agreements, as a result of the first and second quarter 2022 Fed Funds rate increases. We do not currently expect to have any additional CCBX deposits that will be reclassified as a result of any future Fed Funds rate increases that may be implemented. In the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, NOW and money market accounts increased $143.8 million. That increase includes $57.4 million as a result of growth and $86.4 million as a result of a reclassification from noninterest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits. Savings and BaaS-brokered deposits increased $100,000 and $856,0000, respectively, and time deposits decreased $3.9 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Total deposits increased $895.6 million, or 49.7%, to $2.70 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in deposits is largely the result of growth in CCBX and is also due to expanding and growing banking relationships with community bank customers. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $69.8 million, or 7.9%, to $818.1 million at June 30, 2022 from $887.9 million at June 30, 2021. NOW and money market accounts increased $917.3 million, or 123.5%, to $1.66 billion at June 30, 2022, and savings accounts increased $13.2 million, or 14.2%, and BaaS-brokered deposits increased $48.6 million, or 177.5% while time deposits decreased $13.8 million, or 27.3%, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, as of June 30, 2022 we have access to $269.5 million in CCBX customer deposits that are currently being transferred off the Bank’s balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis. The Bank could retain these deposits for liquidity and funding purposes if needed. If a portion of these deposits are retained, they would be classified as brokered deposits, however if the entire available balance is retained, they would be non-brokered deposits. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio for the periods indicated.

As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 818,052 30.3 % $ 838,044 32.5 % $ 887,896 49.3 % NOW and money market 1,660,315 61.6 1,516,546 58.9 743,014 41.2 Savings 106,464 3.9 106,364 4.1 93,224 5.2 Total core deposits 2,584,831 95.8 2,460,954 95.5 1,724,134 95.7 BaaS-brokered deposits 76,001 2.8 75,145 2.9 27,388 1.5 Time deposits less than $250,000 26,676 1.0 29,200 1.2 34,809 1.9 Time deposits $250,000 and over 9,797 0.4 11,171 0.4 15,347 0.9 Total deposits $ 2,697,305 100.0 % $ 2,576,470 100.0 % $ 1,801,678 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.25 % 0.09 % 0.14 % (1) Cost of deposits is for the three months ended for each period presented.

The following tables detail the Community Bank and CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 729,436 44.7 % $ 724,723 43.2 % $ 657,710 42.9 % NOW and money market 759,704 46.6 805,858 48.1 734,560 47.8 Savings 105,576 6.5 106,050 6.3 91,869 6.0 Total core deposits 1,594,716 97.8 1,636,631 97.6 1,484,139 96.7 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 2 0.0 1 0.0 Time deposits less than $250,000 26,676 1.6 29,200 1.7 34,809 2.3 Time deposits $250,000 and over 9,797 0.6 11,171 0.7 15,347 1.0 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,631,190 100.0 % $ 1,677,004 100.0 % $ 1,534,296 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.16 % (1) Cost of deposits is for the three months ended for each period presented.





CCBX As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 88,616 8.3 % $ 113,321 12.6 % $ 230,186 86.1 % NOW and money market 900,611 84.5 710,688 79.0 8,454 3.2 Savings 888 0.1 314 0.0 1,355 0.5 Total core deposits 990,115 92.9 824,323 91.6 239,995 89.8 BaaS-brokered deposits 76,000 7.1 75,143 8.4 27,387 10.2 Total CCBX deposits $ 1,066,115 100.0 % $ 899,466 100.0 % $ 267,382 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.56 % 0.06 % 0.03 % (1) Cost of deposits is for the three months ended for each period presented.

Shareholders’ Equity

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company contributed $9.0 million in capital to the Bank, bringing the year-to-date capital contribution to $21.0 million. The Company has a cash balance of $2.5 million as of June 30, 2022, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for equity fund commitments.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $9.7 million since March 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $10.2 million in net earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, related to the market adjustment on available for sale securities.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at June 30, 2022, as summarized in the following table.

Capital Ratios: Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Financial Institution Basel III Regulatory Guidelines (unaudited) Tier 1 leverage capital 8.33 % 7.68 % 5.00 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans (*) 8.43 % 7.77 % N/A Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.39 % 8.51 % 6.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.39 % 8.65 % 8.00 % Total risk-based capital 10.65 % 10.88 % 10.00 %

Asset Quality

The total allowance for loan losses was $49.4 million and 2.11% of loans receivable at June 30, 2022 compared to $38.8 million and 1.97% at March 31, 2022 and $20.0 million and 1.20% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $28.6 million and 3.55% of CCBX loans receivable at June 30, 2022, with $20.8 million of allowance for loan loss allocated to the community bank or 1.36% of total community bank loans receivable. At June 30, 2022, there was $16.4 million in PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans* was 2.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for loan loss as of the period indicated:

As of As of As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,530,402 $ 803,952 $ 2,334,354 $ 1,448,820 $ 515,389 $ 1,964,209 $ 1,554,631 $ 103,518 $ 1,658,149 Allowance for loan losses (20,785 ) (28,573 ) (49,358 ) (20,643 ) (18,127 ) (38,770 ) (19,867 ) (99 ) (19,966 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.36 % 3.55 % 2.11 % 1.42 % 3.52 % 1.97 % 1.28 % 0.10 % 1.20 %

Provision for loan losses totaled $14.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, $12.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and $361,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs totaled $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $5,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs are up due to CCBX partner loans and deposits. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and deposits.

The following table details net charge-offs for the core bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 3 $ 3,539 $ 3,542 $ 4 $ 2,804 $ 2,808 $ 8 $ 4 $ 12 Gross recoveries (36 ) - (36 ) (4 ) - (4 ) (3 ) (4 ) (7 ) Net charge-offs $ (33 ) $ 3,539 $ 3,506 $ - $ 2,804 $ 2,804 $ 5 $ - $ 5 Net charge-offs to average loans -0.01 % 2.05 % 0.64 % 0.00 % 2.98 % 0.64 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

The increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, is largely related to the provision for CCBX partner loans. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a $14.0 million provision for loan losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans based on management’s analysis, compared to the $12.6 million provision for loan losses that was recorded for CCBX for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for loan losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for probable losses for these CCBX loans and deposits. When the provision for loan losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a receivable is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Incurred losses are recorded in the allowance for loan losses, and as the credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner, the receivable is relieved. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by absorbing incurred credit and fraud losses, if our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the bank would be exposed to additional loan losses, as a result of this counterparty risk. The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank loan losses indicated that a provision for loan losses of $109,000 and $344,000 was needed for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The economic environment is continuously changing, with increased inflation, global unrest, the war in Ukraine, trade issues and a rise in new COVID-19 variants that have resulted in some economic uncertainty. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and continues to account for the allowance for credit losses under the incurred loss model.

The following table details the provision expense for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Community bank $ 109 $ 344 $ 364 $ 452 $ 685 CCBX 13,985 12,598 (3 ) 26,584 33 Total provision expense $ 14,094 $ 12,942 $ 361 $ 27,036 $ 718

At June 30, 2022, our nonperforming assets were $5.8 million, or 0.20% of total assets, compared to $2.3 million, or 0.08%, of total assets, at March 31, 2022, and $648,000, or 0.03% of total assets, at June 30, 2021. These ratios are impacted by the increase in CCBX loans over 90 days delinquent that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. Under the agreement, the CCBX partner will reimburse the Bank for its loss/charge-off on these loans. Nonperforming assets increased $3.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, due to the addition of $3.4 million in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing combined with $47,000 more in community bank nonaccrual loans. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2022. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.25% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.12% at March 31, 2022, and 0.04% at June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we have not seen a significant change in our credit quality metrics, as demonstrated by the low level of community bank charge-offs and nonperforming loans. The long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, political gridlock, increased inflation, global unrest, the war in Ukraine and trade issues remains unknown; however, the Company remains diligent in its efforts to communicate and proactively work with borrowers to help mitigate potential credit deterioration. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, $3.5 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for loan losses. Agreements with our CCBX loan and deposit partners provide for a credit enhancement against loan and fraud losses.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

As of June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 111 $ 130 $ 482 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 67 - - Residential real estate 53 54 166 Total nonaccrual loans 231 184 648 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 5,580 2,161 - Total nonperforming loans 5,811 2,345 648 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 5,811 $ 2,345 $ 648 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.25 % 0.12 % 0.04 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.08 % 0.03 %

The following tables detail the Community Bank and CCBX nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

Community Bank As of June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 111 $ 130 $ 482 Real estate: - Construction, land and land development 67 - - Residential real estate 53 54 166 Total nonaccrual loans 231 184 648 - Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: - - - Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 231 184 648 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 231 $ 184 $ 648 CCBX As of June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 Nonaccrual loans: $ - $ - $ - Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 5,580 2,161 - Total nonperforming loans 5,580 2,161 - Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 5,580 $ 2,161 $ -





A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $2.97 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers and digital financial service providers through its CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com.

CCB-ER

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Cash and due from banks $ 40,750 $ 32,705 $ 31,473 Interest earning deposits with other banks 364,939 649,404 251,416 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 108,560 134,891 25,341 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,261 1,286 2,101 Other investments 10,379 9,931 6,839 Loans held for sale 60,000 - - Loans receivable 2,334,354 1,964,209 1,658,149 Allowance for loan losses (49,358 ) (38,770 ) (19,966 ) Total loans receivable, net 2,284,996 1,925,439 1,638,183 Premises and equipment, net 18,670 18,135 17,207 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,565 5,836 6,637 Accrued interest receivable 12,430 8,824 8,108 Bank-owned life insurance, net 12,485 12,342 12,056 Deferred tax asset, net 11,709 6,892 3,808 Other assets 37,978 28,065 3,969 Total assets $ 2,969,722 $ 2,833,750 $ 2,007,138 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 2,697,305 $ 2,576,470 $ 1,801,678 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 24,999 Subordinated debt, net 24,324 24,306 10,000 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,587 3,587 3,585 Deferred compensation 680 712 803 Accrued interest payable 330 149 179 Operating lease liabilities 5,786 6,054 6,845 Other liabilities 20,049 14,552 4,949 Total liabilities 2,752,061 2,625,830 1,853,038 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 123,226 122,592 88,699 Retained earnings 95,779 85,603 65,399 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (1,344 ) (275 ) 2 Total shareholders’ equity 217,661 207,920 154,100 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,969,722 $ 2,833,750 $ 2,007,138

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 40,166 $ 29,632 $ 19,365 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 956 402 74 Interest on investment securities 563 71 24 Dividends on other investments 134 37 108 Total interest and dividend income 41,819 30,142 19,571 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,673 553 628 Interest on borrowed funds 260 321 331 Total interest expense 1,933 874 959 Net interest income 39,886 29,268 18,612 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 14,094 12,942 361 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,792 16,326 18,251 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 988 884 949 Loan referral fees 208 602 806 Gain on sales of loans, net - - 31 Mortgage broker fees 85 123 253 Gain on sale of branch, including deposits and loans - - 1,263 Other income 311 265 56 Subtotal 1,592 1,874 3,358 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,159 1,169 1,029 Transaction fees 814 493 93 Interchange fees 628 432 110 Reimbursement of expenses 618 372 192 BaaS program income 3,219 2,466 1,424 BaaS credit enhancements 14,207 13,075 - BaaS fraud enhancements 6,474 4,571 - BaaS indemnification income 20,681 17,646 - Total noninterest income 25,492 21,986 4,782 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 12,238 11,085 8,913 Occupancy 1,083 1,136 990 Software licenses, maintenance and subscriptions 1,108 1,052 543 Legal and professional fees 1,002 708 626 Data processing 1,010 809 734 Excise taxes 564 349 388 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments 855 604 225 Director and staff expenses 377 344 318 Marketing 74 99 132 Other expense 1,155 1,368 763 Subtotal 19,466 17,554 13,632 BaaS loan expense 12,229 8,290 99 BaaS fraud expense 6,474 4,571 - BaaS expense 18,703 12,861 99 Total noninterest expense 38,169 30,415 13,731 Income before provision for income taxes 13,115 7,897 9,302 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,939 1,667 2,289 NET INCOME $ 10,176 $ 6,230 $ 7,013 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.46 $ 0.56 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 12,928,061 12,898,746 11,984,927 Diluted 13,442,013 13,475,337 12,459,467

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 69,798 $ 37,595 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 1,358 144 Interest on investment securities 634 52 Dividends on other investments 171 138 Total interest and dividend income 71,961 37,929 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,226 1,288 Interest on borrowed funds 581 714 Total interest expense 2,807 2,002 Net interest income 69,154 35,927 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 27,036 718 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 42,118 35,209 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 1,872 1,812 Loan referral fees 810 1,403 Gain on sales of loans, net - 161 Mortgage broker fees 208 515 Gain on sale of branch, including deposits and loans - 1,263 Other income 576 240 Subtotal 3,466 5,394 Servicing and other BaaS fees 2,328 1,613 Transaction fees 1,307 239 Interchange fees 1,060 145 Reimbursement of expenses 990 375 BaaS program income 5,685 2,372 BaaS credit enhancements 27,282 - BaaS fraud enhancements 11,045 - BaaS indemnification income 38,327 - Total noninterest income 47,478 7,766 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 23,323 16,599 Occupancy 2,219 2,048 Software licenses, maintenance and subscriptions 2,160 1,027 Legal and professional fees 1,710 1,386 Data processing 1,819 1,431 Excise taxes 913 747 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments 1,459 420 Director and staff expenses 721 538 Marketing 173 214 Other expense 2,523 1,484 Subtotal 37,020 25,894 BaaS loan expense 20,519 189 BaaS fraud expense 11,045 - BaaS expense 31,564 189 Total noninterest expense 68,584 26,083 Income before provision for income taxes 21,012 16,892 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,606 3,861 NET INCOME $ 16,406 $ 13,031 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.27 $ 1.09 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.22 $ 1.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 12,913,485 11,972,916 Diluted 13,458,706 12,423,659

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (1) Balance Dividends Cost (1) Balance Dividends Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 499,918 $ 956 0.77 % $ 843,931 $ 402 0.19 % $ 235,187 $ 74 0.13 % Investment securities (2) 121,255 563 1.86 45,762 71 0.63 25,000 24 0.39 Other investments 10,225 134 5.26 9,227 37 1.63 6,835 108 6.34 Loans receivable (3) 2,194,761 40,166 7.34 1,768,283 29,632 6.80 1,750,825 19,365 4.44 Total interest earning assets 2,826,159 41,819 5.94 2,667,203 30,142 4.58 2,017,847 19,571 3.89 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (46,354 ) (30,668 ) (19,733 ) Other noninterest earning assets 115,788 92,401 76,727 Total assets $ 2,895,593 $ 2,728,936 $ 2,074,841 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 1,792,119 $ 1,673 0.37 % $ 1,131,984 $ 553 0.20 % $ 901,120 $ 628 0.28 % Subordinated debt, net 24,313 231 3.81 24,295 230 3.84 9,998 146 5.86 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,587 29 3.24 3,586 22 2.49 3,585 21 2.35 PPPLF borrowings - - 0.00 - - 0.00 107,047 94 0.35 FHLB advances and other borrowings - - 0.00 24,443 69 1.14 24,999 70 1.12 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,820,019 1,933 0.43 1,184,308 874 0.30 1,046,749 959 0.37 Noninterest bearing deposits 839,562 1,320,144 863,962 Other liabilities 19,550 16,009 12,887 Total shareholders' equity 216,462 208,475 151,243 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,895,593 $ 2,728,936 $ 2,074,841 Net interest income $ 39,886 $ 29,268 $ 18,612 Interest rate spread 5.51 % 4.28 % 3.52 % Net interest margin (4) 5.66 % 4.45 % 3.70 % (1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted

for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (1) Balance Dividends Cost (1) Balance Dividends Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Loans receivable (2) $ 1,503,467 $ 18,885 5.04 % $ 1,386,130 $ 17,640 5.16 % $ 1,638,615 $ 18,486 4.52 % Liabilities Interest bearing deposits 921,499 317 0.14 935,784 435 0.19 873,320 608 0.28 Noninterest bearing deposits 740,575 718,760 658,757 CCBX Assets Loans receivable (2)(3) $ 691,294 $ 21,281 12.35 % $ 382,153 $ 11,992 12.73 % $ 112,210 $ 879 3.14 % Liabilities Interest bearing deposits 870,620 1,356 0.62 196,200 118 0.24 27,800 20 0.29 Noninterest bearing deposits 98,987 601,384 205,205 (1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (3) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (1) Balance Dividends Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 670,974 $ 1,358 0.41 % $ 215,358 $ 144 0.13 % Investment securities (2) 83,717 634 1.53 24,595 52 0.43 Other Investments 9,729 171 3.54 6,460 138 4.31 Loans receivable (3) 1,982,700 69,798 7.10 1,695,772 37,595 4.47 Total interest earning assets $ 2,747,120 $ 71,961 5.28 $ 1,942,185 $ 37,929 3.94 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (38,554 ) (19,563 ) Other noninterest earning assets 104,159 71,349 Total assets $ 2,812,725 $ 1,993,971 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 1,463,875 $ 2,226 0.31 % $ 878,740 $ 1,288 0.30 % Subordinated debt, net 24,304 461 3.83 9,996 291 5.87 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,587 51 2.87 3,585 42 2.36 PPPLF borrowings - - 0.00 138,536 240 0.35 FHLB advances and other borrowings 12,154 69 1.14 24,999 141 1.14 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,503,920 $ 2,807 0.38 $ 1,055,856 $ 2,002 0.38 Noninterest bearing deposits 1,078,525 777,693 Other liabilities 17,790 12,336 Total shareholders' equity 212,490 148,086 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,812,725 $ 1,993,971 Net interest income $ 69,154 $ 35,927 Interest rate spread 4.90 % 3.56 % Net interest margin (4) 5.08 % 3.73 % (1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities

are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT – YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (1) Balance Dividends Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Loans receivable (2) $ 1,445,123 $ 36,525 5.10 % $ 1,606,116 $ 36,305 4.56 % Liabilities Interest bearing deposits 928,602 752 0.16 850,026 1,246 0.30 Noninterest bearing deposits 729,728 642,407 CCBX Assets Loans receivable (2)(3) $ 537,577 $ 33,273 12.48 % $ 89,656 $ 1,290 2.90 % Liabilities Interest bearing deposits 535,273 1,474 0.56 28,714 42 0.29 Noninterest bearing deposits 348,797 135,286 (1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (3) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 41,819 $ 30,142 $ 25,546 $ 19,608 $ 19,571 Interest expense 1,933 874 843 801 959 Net interest income 39,886 29,268 24,703 18,807 18,612 Provision for loan losses 14,094 12,942 8,942 255 361 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,792 16,326 15,761 18,552 18,251 Noninterest income 25,492 21,986 14,220 6,132 4,782 Noninterest expense 38,169 30,415 21,050 16,130 13,731 Provision for income tax 2,939 1,667 1,641 1,870 2,289 Net income 10,176 6,230 7,290 6,684 7,013 As of and for the Three Month Period June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 405,689 $ 682,109 $ 813,161 $ 669,725 $ 282,889 Investment securities 109,821 136,177 36,623 34,924 27,442 Loans held for sale 60,000 - - - - Loans receivable 2,334,354 1,964,209 1,742,735 1,705,682 1,658,149 Allowance for loan losses (49,358 ) (38,770 ) (28,632 ) (20,222 ) (19,966 ) Total assets 2,969,722 2,833,750 2,635,517 2,451,568 2,007,138 Interest bearing deposits 1,879,253 1,738,426 1,007,879 927,097 913,782 Noninterest bearing deposits 818,052 838,044 1,355,908 1,296,443 887,896 Core deposits (1) 2,584,831 2,460,954 2,249,573 2,148,445 1,724,134 Total deposits 2,697,305 2,576,470 2,363,787 2,223,540 1,801,678 Total borrowings 27,911 27,893 52,873 52,854 38,584 Total shareholders’ equity 217,661 207,920 201,222 161,086 154,100 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.46 $ 0.57 $ 0.54 $ 0.56 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (3) $ 16.81 $ 16.08 $ 15.63 $ 13.41 $ 12.83 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 16.81 $ 16.08 $ 15.63 $ 13.41 $ 12.83 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 12,928,061 12,898,746 12,144,452 11,999,899 11,984,927 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 13,442,013 13,475,337 12,701,464 12,456,674 12,459,467 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,948,623 12,928,548 12,875,315 12,012,107 12,007,669 Stock options outstanding at end of period 655,844 666,774 694,519 710,182 714,620 See footnotes on following page As of and for the Three Month Period June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 849.4 % 1653.3 % 1657.9 % 2732.7 % 3081.2 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 2.11 % 1.97 % 1.64 % 1.19 % 1.20 % Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans (6) 2.13 % 2.02 % 1.75 % 1.40 % 1.57 % Gross charge-offs $ 3,542 $ 2,808 $ 579 $ 31 $ 12 Gross recoveries $ 36 $ 4 $ 47 $ 32 $ 7 Net charge-offs to average loans (7) 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Credit enhancement income (8) $ 3,539 $ 2,804 $ 363 $ 18 $ 4 Capital Ratios (9): Tier 1 leverage capital 7.68 % 7.75 % 8.07 % 7.48 % 8.00 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 8.51 % 9.71 % 11.06 % 9.94 % 10.92 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 8.65 % 9.88 % 11.26 % 10.15 % 11.16 % Total risk-based capital 10.88 % 12.30 % 13.89 % 12.95 % 13.12 % (1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits. (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable. (3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of

our common shares at the end of each period. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’

equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our

common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We

had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the

same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest. (6) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release. (7) Annualized calculations. (8) Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for probable losses for these CCBX loans. When the provision for loan losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a receivable is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). This is the amount of CCBX incurred losses that were recorded and are covered by the partner’s credit enhancements. (9) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the

Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP

measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be

comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements on total revenue.

Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements on revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is revenue.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements: Total net interest income $ 39,886 $ 29,268 $ 18,612 $ 69,154 $ 35,927 Total noninterest income 25,492 21,986 4,782 47,478 7,766 Total Revenue $ 65,378 $ 51,254 $ 23,394 $ 116,632 $ 43,693 Less: BaaS credit enhancements (14,207 ) (13,075 ) - (27,282 ) - Less: BaaS fraud enhancements (6,474 ) (4,571 ) - (11,045 ) - Total revenue excluding BaaS credit

enhancements and BaaS fraud

enhancements $ 44,697 $ 33,608 $ 23,394 $ 78,305 $ 43,693

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on CCBX loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: Total average CCBX loans

receivable $ 691,294 $ 382,153 $ 112,210 $ 537,577 $ 89,656 Interest and earned fee

income on CCBX loans 21,281 11,992 879 33,273 1,291 Less: loan expense on CCBX loans (12,229 ) (8,290 ) (99 ) (20,519 ) (189 ) Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 9,052 $ 3,702 $ 780 $ 12,754 $ 1,102 Net BaaS loan income divided by average

CCBX loans 5.25 % 3.93 % 2.79 % 4.78 % 2.48 % CCBX loan yield 12.35 % 12.73 % 3.14 % 12.48 % 2.90 % (1) Non-GAAP measure, see above for more information.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of loan fees on contractual loan yield.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of earned loan fees on the contractual interest rate yield. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees : Total average loans

receivable $ 2,194,761 $ 1,768,283 $ 1,683,310 $ 1,681,069 $ 1,750,825 $ 1,982,700 $ 1,695,772 Interest and earned fee

income on loans 40,166 29,632 25,134 19,383 19,365 69,798 37,595 Less: earned fee income on

all loans (1,227 ) (2,729 ) (6,572 ) (3,533 ) (4,274 ) (3,956 ) (8,248 ) Adjusted interest income

on loans $ 38,939 $ 26,903 $ 18,562 $ 15,850 $ 15,091 $ 65,842 $ 29,347 Yield on loans receivable 7.34 % 6.80 % 5.92 % 4.57 % 4.44 % 7.10 % 4.47 % Yield on loans

receivable, excluding

earned fees: 7.12 % 6.17 % 4.37 % 3.74 % 3.46 % 6.70 % 3.49 % Yield on loans

receivable, excluding

earned fees on all loans

and interest on PPP

loans (1): 7.21 % 6.41 % 4.78 % 4.36 % 4.42 % 6.86 % 4.47 % (1) Non-GAAP measure - see next table of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented to illustrate and identify the impact of PPP loans on loans receivable related measures. By removing these items and showing what the results would have been without them, we are providing investors with the information to better compare results with periods that did not have these items. These measures include the following:

Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is allowance for loan losses to loans receivable.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet and income statement. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees on all loans and interest on PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of earned fees and PPP loans on the balance sheet and income statement. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Tier 1 leverage capital ratio.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June

30,

2022 March

31,

2022 December

31,

2021 September

30,

2021 June

30,

2021 June

30,

2022 June

30,

2021 Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans: Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,334,354 $ 1,964,209 $ 1,742,735 $ 1,705,682 $ 1,658,149 $ 2,334,354 $ 1,658,149 Less: PPP loans (16,398 ) (47,467 ) (111,813 ) (267,278 ) (398,038 ) (16,398 ) (398,038 ) Less: net deferred fees on

PPP loans 396 1,365 3,633 9,417 12,363 396 12,363 Adjusted loans, net of

deferred fees $ 2,318,351 $ 1,918,107 $ 1,634,555 $ 1,447,821 $ 1,272,474 $ 2,318,351 $ 1,272,474 Allowance for loan losses $ (49,358 ) $ (38,770 ) $ (28,632 ) $ (20,222 ) $ (19,966 ) $ (49,358 ) $ (19,966 ) Allowance for loan losses to

loans receivable 2.11 % 1.97 % 1.64 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 2.11 % 1.20 % Adjusted allowance for loan

losses to loans receivable,

excluding PPP loans 2.13 % 2.02 % 1.75 % 1.40 % 1.57 % 2.13 % 1.57 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans: Total average loans receivable $ 2,194,761 $ 1,768,283 $ 1,683,310 $ 1,681,069 $ 1,750,825 $ 1,982,700 $ 1,695,772 Less: average PPP loans (33,653 ) (79,828 ) (186,267 ) (322,595 ) (509,265 ) (56,613 ) (492,695 ) Plus: average deferred fees on

PPP loans 894 2,453 6,370 11,639 14,213 1,669 12,510 Adjusted total average loans

receivable $ 2,162,002 $ 1,690,908 $ 1,503,413 $ 1,370,113 $ 1,255,773 $ 1,927,756 $ 1,215,587 Interest income on loans $ 40,166 $ 29,632 $ 25,134 $ 19,383 $ 19,365 $ 69,798 $ 37,595 Less: interest and deferred fee

income recognized on

PPP loans (1,050 ) (2,460 ) (6,245 ) (3,744 ) (4,821 ) (3,510 ) (9,199 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 39,116 $ 27,172 $ 18,889 $ 15,639 $ 14,544 $ 66,288 $ 28,396 Yield on loans receivable 7.34 % 6.80 % 5.92 % 4.57 % 4.44 % 7.10 % 4.47 % Yield on loans receivable,

excluding PPP loans: 7.26 % 6.52 % 4.98 % 4.53 % 4.65 % 6.93 % 4.71 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees on all loans and interest on PPP loans: Total average loans receivable $ 2,194,761 $ 1,768,283 $ 1,683,310 $ 1,681,069 $ 1,750,825 $ 1,982,700 $ 1,695,772 Less: average PPP loans (33,653 ) (79,828 ) (186,267 ) (322,595 ) (509,265 ) (56,613 ) (492,695 ) Plus: average deferred fees on

PPP loans $ 894 $ 2,453 $ 6,370 $ 11,639 $ 14,213 $ 1,669 $ 12,510 Adjusted total average loans

receivable $ 2,162,002 $ 1,690,908 $ 1,503,413 $ 1,370,113 $ 1,255,773 $ 1,927,756 $ 1,215,587 Interest and earned fee income

on loans $ 40,166 $ 29,632 $ 25,134 $ 19,383 $ 19,365 $ 69,798 $ 37,595 Less: earned fee income on

all loans $ (1,227 ) $ (2,729 ) $ (6,572 ) $ (3,533 ) $ (4,274 ) $ (3,956 ) $ (8,248 ) Less: interest income on

PPP loans (81 ) (192 ) (461 ) (796 ) (1,257 ) (273 ) (2,426 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 38,858 $ 26,711 $ 18,101 $ 15,054 $ 13,834 $ 65,569 $ 26,921 Yield on loans receivable 7.34 % 6.80 % 5.92 % 4.57 % 4.44 % 7.10 % 4.47 % Yield on loans receivable,

excluding earned fees on

all loans (1): 7.12 % 6.17 % 4.37 % 3.74 % 3.46 % 6.70 % 3.49 % Yield on loans receivable,

excluding earned fees on

all loans and interest on

PPP loans: 7.21 % 6.41 % 4.78 % 4.36 % 4.42 % 6.86 % 4.47 % (1) Non-GAAP measure - see previous table of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.





(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of

June 30, 2022 As of

March 31, 2022 As of

June 30, 2021 Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans: Company: Tier 1 capital $ 222,399 $ 211,580 $ 157,450 Average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 2,895,487 $ 2,728,833 $ 1,967,646 Less: Average PPP loans (33,653 ) (79,828 ) (509,265 ) Plus: Average PPPLF borrowings - - 107,047 Adjusted average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 2,861,833 $ 2,649,005 $ 1,565,428 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.68 % 7.75 % 8.00 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans 7.77 % 7.99 % 10.06 % Bank: Tier 1 capital $ 240,870 $ 220,829 $ 161,368 Average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 2,892,173 $ 2,725,606 $ 1,966,528 Less: Average PPP loans (33,653 ) (79,828 ) (509,265 ) Plus: Average PPPLF borrowings - - 107,047 Adjusted average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 2,858,519 $ 2,645,778 $ 1,564,310 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.33 % 8.10 % 8.21 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans 8.43 % 8.35 % 10.32 %

APPENDIX A -

As of June 30, 2022

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Four of our largest categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $2.0 billion in outstanding loan balances, or 85.9% of total gross loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans of $16.4 million. When combined with $1.62 billion in unused commitments the total of these four categories is $3.62 billion, or 82.5% of total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 41.1% of our total balance of outstanding loans excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $33.3 million, and the combined total exposure in commercial real estate loans represents $989.6 million, or 22.6% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2022:

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Apartments $ 188,436 $ 5,390 $ 193,826 4.4 % $ 2,416 78 Hotel/Motel 156,667 2,479 159,146 3.6 5,802 27 Office 100,615 3,930 104,545 2.4 1,027 98 Retail 81,327 2,978 84,305 1.9 904 90 Convenience Store 76,730 6,386 83,116 1.9 1,871 41 Mixed use 78,008 4,332 82,340 1.9 886 88 Warehouse 72,335 102 72,437 1.7 1,418 51 Manufacturing 42,454 1,907 44,361 1.1 1,213 35 Mini Storage 38,872 984 39,856 0.9 2,777 14 Groups < 0.70% of total 120,876 4,806 125,682 2.9 1,389 87 Total $ 956,320 $ 33,294 $ 989,614 22.6 % $ 1,570 609

Consumer loans comprise 18.4% of our total balance of outstanding loans excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $682.1 million, and the combined total exposure in consumer and other loans represents $1.11 billion, or 25.4% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan of just $1,200.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry, excluding PPP loans, for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022:

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX consumer loans Installment loans $ 279,015 $ - $ 279,015 6.4 % $ 1.5 181,602 Credit cards 139,456 680,342 819,798 18.7 1.2 117,870 Lines of credit 6,831 258 7,089 0.2 0.2 34,492 Other loans 2,456 - 2,456 0.1 0.2 12,853 Community bank consumer loans Lines of credit 1,463 1,501 2,964 0.1 20.9 70 Installment loans 423 - 423 0.0 28.2 15 Other loans 439 - 439 0.0 1.2 373 Total $ 430,083 $ 682,101 $ 1,112,184 25.4 % $ 1.2 347,275

Commercial and industrial loans comprise 16.6% of our total balance of outstanding loans excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $777.4 million, and the combined total exposure in commercial and industrial loans represents $1.16 billion, or 26.6% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $224.9 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $704.5 million in available loan commitments, which is provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every line.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry, excluding PPP loans, for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022:

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Capital Call Lines $ 224,930 $ 704,523 $ 929,453 21.2 % $ 1,372 164 Construction/Contractor

Services 19,170 30,891 50,061 1.1 116 165 Financial Institutions 40,149 - 40,149 0.9 4,015 10 Manufacturing 17,269 5,064 22,333 0.5 270 64 Medical / Dental /

Other Care 11,960 4,926 16,886 0.4 260 46 Groups < 0.30% of total 72,088 32,010 104,098 2.5 68 1,058 Total $ 385,566 $ 777,414 $ 1,162,980 26.6 % $ 256 1,507

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 9.7% of our total balance of outstanding loans excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $126.9 million, and the combined total exposure in construction, land and land development loans represents $352.4 million, or 8.0% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

The following table details our exposure for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of June 30, 2022:

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 115,452 $ 76,448 $ 191,900 4.4 % $ 4,276 27 Residential construction 36,192 35,699 71,891 1.6 823 44 Undeveloped land loans 39,684 3,440 43,124 1.0 2,835 14 Developed land loans 20,173 6,664 26,837 0.6 593 34 Land development 14,011 4,629 18,640 0.4 737 19 Total $ 225,512 $ 126,880 $ 352,392 8.0 % $ 1,634 138

APPENDIX B -

As of June 30, 2022

CCBX – BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, $14.2 million was recorded in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans and deposits. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement provided by the partner which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for probable losses for these CCBX loans and deposits. When the provision for loan losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a receivable is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) in recognition of the CCBX partner legal commitment to cover losses. Incurred losses are recorded in the allowance for loan losses, and as the credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner, the receivable is relieved. Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by absorbing incurred fraud losses. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the enhancement received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement. CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by absorbing incurred credit and fraud losses, if our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations beyond their cash reserve account then the bank would be exposed to additional loan and deposit losses, as a result of this counterparty risk.

For CCBX partner loans the Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrower on loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs which are paid or payable to the CCBX partner. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, one takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 BaaS loan interest income $ 21,281 $ 11,992 $ 879 $ 33,273 $ 1,290 Less: BaaS loan expense 12,229 8,290 99 20,519 189 Net BaaS loan income 9,052 3,702 780 12,754 1,101 Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans 5.25 % 3.93 % 2.79 % 4.78 % 2.48 %

The addition of new CCBX partners has resulted in increases in interest, direct fees and expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021. The following tables are a summary of the interest components, direct fees, and expenses of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loan interest income $ 21,281 $ 11,992 $ 879 $ 33,273 $ 1,290 Total BaaS interest income $ 21,281 $ 11,992 $ 879 $ 33,273 $ 1,290 Interest expense Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 BaaS interest expense $ 1,356 $ 118 $ 20 $ 1,474 $ 42 Total BaaS interest expense $ 1,356 $ 118 $ 20 $ 1,474 $ 42





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Program income: Servicing and other BaaS fees $ 1,159 $ 1,169 $ 1,029 $ 2,328 $ 1,613 Transaction fees 814 493 93 1,307 239 Interchange fees 628 432 110 1,060 145 Reimbursement of expenses 618 372 192 990 375 Program income 3,219 2,466 1,424 5,685 2,372 Indemnification income: Credit enhancements 14,207 13,075 - 27,282 - Fraud enhancements 6,474 4,571 - 11,045 - Indemnification income 20,681 17,646 - 38,327 - Total BaaS income $ 23,900 $ 20,112 $ 1,424 $ 44,012 $ 2,372





Noninterest expense Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 BaaS loan expense $ 12,229 $ 8,290 $ 99 $ 20,519 $ 189 BaaS fraud expense 6,474 4,571 - 11,045 - Total BaaS expense $ 18,703 $ 12,861 $ 99 $ 31,564 $ 189



