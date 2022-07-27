Norton Rose Fulbright appoints Noam Ayali as Global Co-Head of Energy, Infrastructure and Resources

Washington, DC, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the appointment of Washington, DC partner Noam Ayali as its Global Co-Head of Energy, Infrastructure and Resources. Noam succeeds Houston partner John Mauel and will serve in this leadership role alongside New York and Vancouver senior counsel Doug Buchanan and Paris partner Anne Lapierre.

Gerry Pecht, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive, said:

“Noam is a standout on our world-leading projects team and globally respected for his knowledge in LNG and renewables. His guidance will help our Energy, Infrastructure and Resources practice to build on its standing as a global leader in experience, capabilities and service.”

Noam concentrates his practice on corporate and securities transactions, project development and finance, acquisitions and disposition transactions, and derivative and structured finance transactions across the energy spectrum. He has worked on groundbreaking LNG export projects, as well as other complex natural gas infrastructure and pipeline transportation projects, conventional and renewable power projects, and telecommunications and transportation infrastructure. Noam represents energy companies, project sponsors and developers, as well as a broad range of financing sources, and has experience raising funds from multilateral development banks, export credit agencies and bilateral investment agencies, commercial banks, Term Loan B lenders, equity and capital market investors and institutional private placement investors. He has represented companies throughout their life-cycle, including raising early stage development capital, undertaking an initial public offering and stock exchange listing, executing joint ventures, issuing public and private debt in the capital markets, and raising recourse and non-recourse debt financings, as well as on workouts and debt restructuring transactions.

Recognized for his work in projects, LNG and renewables, Noam is consistently ranked by the leading legal directories, including Chambers Global, Chambers USA, The Legal 500 United States and The Legal 500 Latin America. Chambers Global lists him in Band 1 for Projects: LNG – USA, while The Legal 500 has him in its Hall of Fame for Project Finance.

Noam, who worked at the International Finance Corporation prior to joining Norton Rose Fulbright, said:

“Our global Energy, Infrastructure and Resources practice helps clients with complex transactions and disputes that span the entire sector. I look forward to leading this group, serving as a resource to clients and colleagues while seeking global opportunities for our firm.”

Anne Lapierre, who also serves as the firm’s Global Head of Energy, said:

“Noam’s practice has a truly global reach with him overseeing matters in the US, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. Doug and I look forward to collaborating with him to develop even more cross-border client opportunities.”

