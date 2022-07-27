Las Vegas, USA, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market is Expected to Reach Approximately USD 6.8 Billion by 2027, Asserts DelveInsight

The rise in the demand for Neurovascular Embolization Devices is predominantly attributed to the increasing prevalence of haemorrhages and the abnormalities in blood vessels present in the brain, increasing brain aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) due to sedentary lifestyles.

DelveInsight's Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Neurovascular Embolization Devices, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market scenario.

Some of the salient features of the Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market during the forecasted period.

Key Neurovascular Embolization Devices companies proactively working in the market include Medtronic, Stryker, MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Penumbra, Inc., Balt, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acandis GmbH, Wallaby Medical., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Spartan Micro, Inc., KANEKA CORPORATION, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, phenox GmbH, Merit Medical Systems., Perflow Medical Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Cerus Endovascular, Rapid Medical, among others.

among others. As per DelveInsight estimates, the global Neurovascular Embolization Devices market was valued at USD 1.29 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, to reach USD 1.59 Billion by 2027.

in 2021, growing at a during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, to reach by 2027. in July 2021, Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd., a neuro- and peripheral-vascular interventional medical device company, raised USD 329 million to support the development and commercialization of its core products which include Neurovascular Embolization coils, a microcatheter for coiling, among others.

a neuro- and peripheral-vascular interventional medical device company, raised USD 329 million to support the development and commercialization of its core products which include Neurovascular Embolization coils, a microcatheter for coiling, among others. In October 2020, Shanghai MicroPort NeuroTech Co., Ltd. (“MicroPort® NeuroTech”) received the registration certificates issued by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its proprietary NUMEN Coil Embolization System and NUMEN FR Coil Detachment System for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms through minimally invasive neurovascular intervention.

received the registration certificates issued by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its proprietary and NUMEN FR Coil Detachment System for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms through minimally invasive neurovascular intervention. In April 2020, Cerus Endovascular received CE Mark approval for its Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter device designed to treat intracranial aneurysms.

received CE Mark approval for its designed to treat intracranial aneurysms. In May 2019, Rapid Medical, a company focused on developing next-generation neurovascular devices, received FDA clearance for the Comaneci device as a temporary coil embolization assist device.

a company focused on developing next-generation neurovascular devices, received FDA clearance for the as a temporary coil embolization assist device. Woven EndoBridge (WEB) Aneurysm Embolization System, an Intrasaccular Flow Disruption Device developed by Terumo Corporation, was approved by the US FDA in the year 2019.

an Intrasaccular Flow Disruption Device developed by was approved by the US FDA in the year 2019. On September 17, 2019, Wallaby Medical received CE Mark approval and FDA 510(k) clearance for its differentiated embolic coil system, the Avenir Coil System intended to use for endovascular embolization of intracranial aneurysms and other neurovascular abnormalities.

Neurovascular Embolization Devices Overview

A Neurovascular Embolization Devices is an intravascular implant intended to permanently occlude blood flow to cerebral aneurysms and cerebral arteriovenous malformations.

Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Regarding revenue share, North America is expected to occupy a major share in the overall Neurovascular Embolization Devices market and is expected to hold its position during the forecasted period. This domination is due to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of the target population in the region. Moreover, the presence of key market players and the recent launch of embolization products in the region is anticipated to propel the Neurovascular Embolization market.

In addition, increasing government initiatives and funding to support research for brain aneurysms in the country would also increase the regional market for Neurovascular Embolization Devices. Moreover, strategic business activities and approval of regional products would also boost the regional market for Neurovascular Embolization Devices. For instance, in the year 2020, Kaneka Corporation received FDA approval for its new brain aneurysm embolization coil, i-ED COIL™.

Hence, the interplay of all the aforementioned factors will bolster the demand for the Neurovascular Embolization market in the region during the forecasted period.

Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the demand for Neurovascular Embolization Devices are the rising cases of haemorrhage stroke, brain aneurysm, and cerebral arteriovenous malformations due to sedentary lifestyles such as excessive consumption of alcohol, serious head injuries, and others. In addition, the rising prevalence of high blood pressure, growing product approval, and increase in the ageing population are also expected to boost the Neurovascular Embolization Devices market. In addition, approval of embolization products would also contribute to Neurovascular Embolization Devices market growth. Furthermore, the ongoing expansion of the geriatric population would also contribute to the Neurovascular Embolization Devices market in the forthcoming years.

However, certain complications associated with the neurovascular embolization procedures, such as procedural aneurysmal perforations by the microcatheter, micro-guidewire, or coil, among others, are likely to impede the Neurovascular Embolization Devices market. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the Neurovascular Embolization Devices market. This is owing to implementing lockdown, social distancing norms, and containment measures in several countries. Moreover, a halt in surgeries, decreased volumes in subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH) hospitalizations, and ruptured aneurysm coiling interventions to prevent the transmission of the virus, among others, also affected the Neurovascular Embolization Devices market.

Scope of the Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019-2027

2019-2027 Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Embolization Coils, Neurovascular Coil Assist Devices [Coil Assist Stents And Coil Assist Balloons], Liquid Embolization Systems, Flow Diversion Stents, Intrasaccular Flow Disruptor, Others

Embolization Coils, Neurovascular Coil Assist Devices [Coil Assist Stents And Coil Assist Balloons], Liquid Embolization Systems, Flow Diversion Stents, Intrasaccular Flow Disruptor, Others Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America) Key Neurovascular Embolization Devices Companies: Medtronic, Stryker, MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Penumbra, Inc., Balt, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acandis GmbH, Wallaby Medical., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Spartan Micro, Inc., KANEKA CORPORATION, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, phenox GmbH, Merit Medical Systems., Perflow Medical Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Cerus Endovascular, Rapid Medical, among others.

Medtronic, Stryker, MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Penumbra, Inc., Balt, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acandis GmbH, Wallaby Medical., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Spartan Micro, Inc., KANEKA CORPORATION, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, phenox GmbH, Merit Medical Systems., Perflow Medical Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Cerus Endovascular, Rapid Medical, among others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market 7 Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Layout 8 Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Neurovascular Embolization Devices Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

