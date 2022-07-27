English French

GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 27, 2022

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at June 30, 2022:

600 share

€ 2,706,968.00

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,205

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,263

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 118,661 shares for € 11,444,380.82

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 118,061 shares for € 11,405,242.71

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2021:

0 share

€ 2,746,106.00

