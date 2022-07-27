French English

Sharp increase in first-half turnover: +11.7%

€m Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change H1 2022 H1 2021 Change



International 420.7 395.0 +6.5% 826.6 738.3 +12.0% France 318.5 291.7 +9.2% 603.2 542.2 +11.2% Total 739.2 686.7 +7.6% 1.429.8 1.280.5 +11.7%

After a sharp increase during the second quarter (+7.6%), SYNERGIE reports first half turnover of €1,429.8 million on a like-for-like basis (+11.7% relative to 2021).

Achieved through the diversification strategy pursued in all countries where the Group operates as well as its ability to cope with tensions in sourcing, the performance was well ahead of the Group’s previous record highs (€1,295.4 million in 2019).

During the period, momentum in turnover was well balanced between France (+11.2%) and International business (+12%), which represents nearly 58% of consolidated turnover. Growth was especially strong in Southern Europe (+17.3%) where Italy still plays a key role, with turnover of €367 million, or more than 25% of Group turnover.

In France, first-half turnover amounted to €603.2 million (€576.1 million excluding digital services). Beyond the diversifications made, the ramp-up in aerospace contributed significantly to performance, with industry, agri-food, construction and retail also remaining strong.

Our specialised digital services subsidiaries achieved turnover of €37.1 million, once again a clear increase over the half-year (+9.1%), confirming SYNERGIE's decision to invest in this sector.

In view of this performance and remaining confident in its ability to adapt to an uncertain international backdrop, SYNERGIE is maintaining its target for €3 billion in turnover over the full-year.

Next event

►Publication of H1 results on Wednesday 21 September 2022 after the market close.

Attachment