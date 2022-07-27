Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 EPS of $0.57

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the three– and six–months ending June 30, 2022.



“We are extremely pleased with our performance during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Record earnings and profitability can be attributed to strong loan growth and the higher interest rate environment which led to a meaningful increase in pre–tax, pre–provision net income,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “This level of organic growth would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication from our team to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We remain committed to driving organic growth through our investments in commercial and consumer loan production, finding strategic opportunities to deploy capital, and leveraging our asset sensitive balance sheet and strong credit quality to achieve long–term shareholder value.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income grew to a record $24.9 million, up 5.5% from the linked quarter and 12.1% from the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.57 was up from $0.54 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.50 for the second quarter of 2021.





Pre–tax, pre–provision net income grew to $29.1 million, up 13.1% from the linked quarter and 18.9% from the prior year period. This non–GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre–tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income” table below.) Horizon recorded a provision expense of $240,000 in the quarter compared to a provision release of $1.4 million in the linked quarter, and a provision release of $1.5 million in the prior year period.





Reported net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.19% and adjusted NIM was 3.12%, with reported NIM increasing by 20 basis points and adjusted NIM increasing by 19 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table below for the definition of this non–GAAP calculation of adjusted NIM.)





Total loans, excluding Federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and sold commercial participation loans, grew by 6.2%, or 25.1% annualized, during the second quarter to $3.89 billion at period end compared to $3.66 billion on March 31, 2022.





Commercial loans, excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, grew by 4.9%, or 19.7% annualized, during the second quarter to a record $2.31 billion from $2.20 billion on March 31, 2022.





Consumer loans grew by 12.6%, or 50.5% annualized, during the second quarter to a record $848.7 million at period end.





Non–interest expense was $36.4 million in the quarter, or 1.95% of average assets on an annualized basis, compared to $36.6 million, or 2.03%, in the first quarter of 2022 and $33.4 million, or 2.18%, in the second quarter of 2021. Non–interest expense was $73.0 million, or 1.99% of average assets on an annualized basis for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $65.6 million, or 2.19% of average assets on an annualized basis for the six months ended June 30, 2021.





The efficiency ratio for the period was 55.57% compared to 58.74% for the first quarter of 2022 and 57.73% for the second quarter of 2021. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.13% compared to 58.74% for the first quarter of 2022 and 57.45% for the second quarter of 2021. (See the “Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” table below.)





As part of the Company’s annual branch performance review of Horizon Bank’s (the “Bank”) retail network, Horizon’s Board of Directors approved the permanent closure of seven branch locations in the second half of 2022. A one–time charge of approximately $380,000 was recorded during the second quarter to record these branch locations’ fixed assets at fair value.





Asset quality remains favorable as evidenced by non–performing loans at 0.51% of total loans at period end and net charge–offs to average loans represented 0.01% for the second quarter of 2022.





The Company was more asset sensitive as of June 30, 2022 compared to the previous quarter end, as deposit BETA’s have lagged rising rates and an increase in adjustable rate assets. Current estimates for parallel rate shocks to the balance sheet, at a 100 basis point shock and 200 basis point shock, increase net interest income by approximately $7.0 million and $12.8 million, respectively.





Since March 31, 2022, deposit betas have significantly lagged our modeled betas at a 3% beta on total deposits over the last three months compared to our model using a beta of 35% for total deposits.





During the second quarter of 2022, the continued steepening of the yield curve resulted in unrealized losses on available for sale investments of $122.0 million compared to unrealized losses of $73.6 million at March 31, 2022. The impact to the tangible capital ratio was a decrease of 46 basis points from 6.94% at March 31, 2022 to 6.48% at June 30, 2022, a 6.63% decrease.





The Bank's capital is still robust with leverage and risk based capital ratios of 9.17% and 14.81%, respectively.



Summary

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 2022 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 53,008 $ 48,171 $ 42,632 Net interest margin 3.19 % 2.99 % 3.14 % Adjusted net interest margin 3.12 % 2.93 % 3.13 %



Mr. Dwight continued, “Net interest margin continues to expand, illustrating the Company’s highly asset sensitive balance sheet position. Both the expected additional rate increases, and loan volume will continue to positively impact net interest income and NIM through 2022. Pressure on deposit pricing so far has been limited and we believe will remain in line with or better than our competitors. This expectation reflects our confidence in the strength of our commercial and retail relationships.”

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Asset Yields and Funding Costs 2022 2022 2021 Interest earning assets 3.46 % 3.22 % 3.48 % Interest bearing liabilities 0.34 % 0.30 % 0.45 %





For the Three Months Ended Non–interest Income and June 30, March 31, June 30, Mortgage Banking Income 2022 2022 2021

Total non–interest income $ 12,434 $ 14,155 $ 15,207 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,501 2,027 5,612 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 319 3,489 1,503





For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Non–interest Expense 2022 2022 2021 Total non–interest expense $ 36,368 $ 36,610 $ 33,388 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.95 % 2.03 % 2.18 %





For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Credit Quality 2022 2022 2021 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.33 % 1.41 % 1.58 % Non–performing loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.54 % 0.63 % Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 %





Allowance for June 30, Net Reserve December 31, Credit Losses 2022 2Q22 1Q22 2021 Commercial $ 34,802 $ (2,987 ) $ (2,986 ) $ 40,775 Retail Mortgage 4,422 71 495 3,856 Warehouse 1,067 12 (4 ) 1,059 Consumer 12,059 2,746 717 8,596 Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) $ 52,350 $ (158 ) $ (1,778 ) $ 54,286 ACL / Total Loans 1.33 % 1.51 % Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”) $ 7,206 $ (1,122 ) $ (769 ) $ 9,097



“Our results this quarter were positively impacted by the significant progress towards achieving our goal of an annualized non–interest expense to average assets ratio of less than 2.00%. For the period ended June 30, 2022, our annualized non–interest expense to average assets ratio was 1.95%,” Mr. Dwight continued. “We remain disciplined with a focus on expense management which is critical given the economic uncertainty and rise in inflation, however; we are confident in our ability to continue to reduce our annualized target to less than 2.00%.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $24.9 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, compared to $23.6 million, or $0.54, for the linked quarter and $22.2 million, or $0.50, for the prior year period. This represents the highest quarterly net income in the Company’s history.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $24.2 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, compared to $23.6 million, or $0.54, for the linked quarter and $22.2 million, or $0.50, for the prior year period. Adjusted net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income” table below.)

The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2022 reflects an increase in net interest income of $4.8 million and a decrease in non–interest expense of $242,000. These items were offset by an increase in credit loss expense of $1.6 million and a decrease in non–interest income of $1.7 million and an increase in income tax expense of $436,000 for the second quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Interest income includes the recognition of PPP loan interest and net loan processing fees totaling $198,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $457,000 in the linked quarter. On June 30, 2022, the Company had $32,000 in net deferred PPP loan processing fees outstanding and $2.3 million in PPP loans outstanding. PPP loan net deferred fees and loans outstanding at March 31, 2021 were $141,000 and $6.7 million, respectively.

Second quarter 2022 income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $2.5 million, up from $2.0 million in the linked quarter and down from $5.6 million in the prior year period.

Certain revenue streams that generated higher income in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, were replaced in the most recent quarter with earning assets that had higher income margins and the increasing margin generated higher net interest income. For the quarter ending June 30, 2021, income from PPP lending, gain on sale of mortgage loans and mortgage servicing income net of impairment totaled $9.8 million. For the quarter ending June 30, 2022, the income from those same revenue streams totaled $3.0 million. The ability to replace this income and increase overall net income in the second quarter was attributed to the strategies management implemented to focus on higher earning assets.

Non–interest expense of $36.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 reflected a $371,000 decrease in net occupancy expenses and a $288,000 decrease in other expenses, offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefit expense of $222,000 and an increase in other losses of $194,000 from the linked quarter.

The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2022 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in net interest income of $10.4 million, offset by an increase in credit loss expense of $1.7 million, a decrease in non–interest income of $2.8 million, an increase in non–interest expense of $3.0 million and an increase in income tax expense of $205,000.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Net income as reported $ 24,859 $ 23,563 $ 21,425 $ 23,071 $ 22,173 $ 48,422 $ 42,595 Acquisition expenses — — 884 799 242 — 242 Tax effect — — (184 ) (166 ) (51 ) — (51 ) Net income excluding acquisition expenses 24,859 23,563 22,125 23,704 22,364 48,422 42,786 Credit loss expense acquired loans — — — 2,034 — — — Tax effect — — — (427 ) — — — Net income excluding credit loss expense acquired loans 24,859 23,563 22,125 25,311 22,364 48,422 42,786 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — — — (2,329 ) — — — Tax effect — — — 489 — — — Net income excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts 24,859 23,563 22,125 23,471 22,364 48,422 42,786 DOL ESOP settlement expenses — — 1,900 — — — — Tax effect — — (315 ) — — — — Net income excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses 24,859 23,563 23,710 23,471 22,364 48,422 42,786 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — — — — (914 ) Tax effect — — — — — — 192 Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 24,859 23,563 23,710 23,471 22,364 48,422 42,064 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) (644 ) — — (517 ) (266 ) (644 ) (266 ) Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 24,215 23,563 23,710 22,954 22,098 47,778 41,798 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — — — 125 — 125 Tax effect — — — — (26 ) — (26 ) Net income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 24,215 23,563 23,710 22,954 22,197 47,778 41,897 Adjusted net income $ 24,215 $ 23,563 $ 23,710 $ 22,954 $ 22,197 $ 47,778 $ 41,897





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported $ 0.57 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 1.11 $ 0.97 Acquisition expenses — — 0.02 0.02 0.01 — 0.01 Tax effect — — — — — — — Diluted EPS excluding acquisition expenses 0.57 0.54 0.51 0.54 0.51 1.11 0.98 Credit loss expense acquired loans — — — 0.05 — — — Tax effect — — — (0.01 ) — — — Diluted EPS excluding credit loss expense acquired loans 0.57 0.54 0.51 0.58 0.51 1.11 0.98 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — — — (0.05 ) — — — Tax effect — — — 0.01 — — — Diluted EPS excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts 0.57 0.54 0.51 0.54 0.51 1.11 0.98 DOL ESOP settlement expenses — — 0.04 — — — — Tax effect — — (0.01 ) — — — — Diluted EPS excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses 0.57 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.51 1.11 0.98 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — — — — (0.02 ) Tax effect — — — — — — — Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 0.57 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.51 1.11 0.96 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) (0.01 ) — — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.56 0.54 0.54 0.52 0.50 1.10 0.95 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — — — — — — Tax effect — — — — — — — Diluted EPS excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 0.56 0.54 0.54 0.52 0.50 1.10 0.95 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 1.10 $ 0.95





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Pre–tax income $ 28,834 $ 27,102 $ 25,505 $ 27,127 $ 25,943 $ 55,936 $ 49,815 Credit loss expense 240 (1,386 ) (2,071 ) 1,112 (1,492 ) (1,146 ) (1,125 ) Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 29,074 $ 25,716 $ 23,434 $ 28,239 $ 24,451 $ 54,790 $ 48,690 Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 29,074 $ 25,716 $ 23,434 $ 28,239 $ 24,451 $ 54,790 $ 48,690 Acquisition expenses — — 884 799 242 — 242 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — — — (2,329 ) — — — DOL ESOP settlement expenses — — 1,900 — — — — (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — — — — (914 ) Death benefit on BOLI (644 ) — — (517 ) (266 ) (644 ) (266 ) Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — — — 125 — 125 Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 28,430 $ 25,716 $ 26,218 $ 26,192 $ 24,552 $ 54,146 $ 47,752



Pre–tax, pre–provision net income grew to $29.1 million, up 13.1% from the linked quarter and 18.9% from the prior year period. This non–GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre–tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense. Horizon recorded a provision expense of $240,000 in the quarter and provision release of $1.4 million in the linked quarter, and a provision release of $1.5 million in the prior year period.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income as reported $ 53,008 $ 48,171 $ 49,976 $ 46,544 $ 42,632 $ 101,179 $ 85,170 Average interest earning assets 6,927,310 6,800,549 6,938,258 6,033,088 5,659,384 6,864,280 5,550,116 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”) 3.19 % 2.99 % 2.97 % 3.17 % 3.14 % 3.03 % 3.21 % Net interest income as reported $ 53,008 $ 48,171 $ 49,976 $ 46,544 $ 42,632 $ 101,179 $ 85,170 Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”) (1,223 ) (916 ) (1,819 ) (875 ) (230 ) (2,139 ) (1,809 ) Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — — — 125 — 125 Adjusted net interest income $ 51,785 $ 47,255 $ 48,157 $ 45,669 $ 42,527 $ 99,040 $ 83,361 Adjusted net interest margin 3.12 % 2.93 % 2.86 % 3.12 % 3.13 % 2.97 % 3.15 %



Horizon’s net interest margin increased to 3.19% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin reflects an increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 24 basis points offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of four basis points. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $307,000 higher during the second quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Horizon’s net interest margin increased to 3.19% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 11 basis points offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of two basis points.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 3.12% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 2.93% for the linked quarter and 3.13% for the second quarter of 2021. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.2 million, $916,000 and $230,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loan balances were $3.94 billion, or $3.89 billion excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, on June 30, 2022. Total loans were $3.72 billion, or $3.66 billion excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, on March 31, 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, commercial loans, excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans, increased $108.0 million, consumer loans increased $94.8 million, mortgage warehouse loans increased $11.4 million, residential mortgage loans increased $15.2 million and sold commercial participation loans increased $1.0 million, offset by decreases in PPP loans of $4.4 million and loans held for sale of $838,000. PPP loan income was $198,000, $457,000 and $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, Amount QTD Annualized 2022 2022 Change % Change % Change Commercial, excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans $ 2,310,605 $ 2,202,568 $ 108,037 4.9% 19.9% PPP loans 2,343 6,705 (4,362 ) (65.1)% (263.8)% Sold commercial participation loans 51,043 50,054 989 2.0% 8.0% Residential mortgage 608,582 593,372 15,210 2.6% 10.4% Consumer 848,749 753,900 94,849 12.6% 51.0% Subtotal 3,821,322 3,606,599 214,723 6.0% 24.1% Loans held for sale 2,943 3,781 (838 ) (22.2)% (89.9)% Mortgage warehouse 116,488 105,118 11,370 10.8% 43.9% Total loans $ 3,940,753 $ 3,715,498 $ 225,255 6.1% 24.6% Total loans, excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans $ 3,887,367 $ 3,658,739 $ 228,628 6.2% 25.3%



Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended June 30, 2022 generated $2.5 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, increasing $474,000 from the first quarter of 2022 and decreasing $3.1 million from the second quarter of 2021. Total mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2022, including loans placed into the portfolio, totaled $115.1 million, representing a decrease of 3.2% from first quarter 2022 levels, and a decrease of 33.5% from the second quarter of 2021. As a percentage of total mortgage loan originations, 17% of the volume was from refinancings and 83% was from loans for new home purchases during the second quarter of 2022. Total origination volume of mortgage loans sold to the secondary market totaled $67.3 million, representing a decrease of 17.2% from the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 40.5% from the second quarter of 2021.

Gain on sale of mortgage loans and mortgage warehousing income was 5.6% of total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 4.7% for the linked quarter and 12.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Deposit Activity

Total deposit balances were $5.85 billion on June 30, 2022 compared to $5.85 billion on March 31, 2022, a decrease of $5.9 million.

Deposit Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Deposits (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, Amount QTD Annualized 2022 2022 Change % Change % Change Non–interest bearing $ 1,328,213 $ 1,325,570 $ 2,643 0.2% 0.8% Interest bearing 3,760,890 3,782,644 (21,754 ) (0.6)% (2.3)% Time deposits 756,482 743,283 13,199 1.8% 7.2% Total deposits $ 5,845,585 $ 5,851,497 $ (5,912 ) (0.1)% (0.4)%



Expense Management

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2022 2022 Non–interest Expense Actual Actual Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 19,957 $ 19,735 $ 222 1.1% Net occupancy expenses 3,190 3,561 (371 ) (10.4)% Data processing 2,607 2,537 70 2.8% Professional fees 283 314 (31 ) (9.9)% Outside services and consultants 2,485 2,525 (40 ) (1.6)% Loan expense 2,497 2,545 (48 ) (1.9)% FDIC insurance expense 775 725 50 6.9% Other losses 362 168 194 115.5% Other expense 4,212 4,500 (288 ) (6.4)% Total non–interest expense $ 36,368 $ 36,610 $ (242 ) (0.7)% Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.95 % 2.03 %



Total non–interest expense was $242,000 lower in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in net occupancy expenses of $371,000 and a decrease in other expense $288,000, offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $222,000.

Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Adjusted Non–interest Expense Actual Acquisition

Expenses Adjusted Actual Acquisition

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 19,957 $ — $ 19,957 $ 17,730 $ — $ 17,730 $ 2,227 12.6% Net occupancy expenses 3,190 — 3,190 3,084 — 3,084 106 3.4% Data processing 2,607 — 2,607 2,388 — 2,388 219 9.2% Professional fees 283 — 283 588 (51 ) 537 (254 ) (47.3)% Outside services and consultants 2,485 — 2,485 2,220 (187 ) 2,033 452 22.2% Loan expense 2,497 — 2,497 3,107 — 3,107 (610 ) (19.6)% FDIC insurance expense 775 — 775 500 — 500 275 55.0% Other losses 362 — 362 6 — 6 356 5933.3% Other expense 4,212 — 4,212 3,765 (4 ) 3,761 451 12.0% Total non–interest expense $ 36,368 $ — $ 36,368 $ 33,388 $ (242 ) $ 33,146 $ 3,222 9.7% Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.95 % 1.95 % 2.18 % 2.16 %



Total non–interest expense was $3.0 million higher in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increases in expenses was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.2 million due to additional employees hired as a result of the 2021 branch acquisition, an increase in other expense of $447,000, an increase in other losses of $356,000, an increase in FDIC insurance expense of $275,000 and an increase in outside services and consultants expense of $265,000, offset by a decrease of $610,000 in loan expense and a decrease of $305,000 in professional fees.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets was 1.95%, 2.03% and 2.18% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding acquisition expenses, as a percent of average assets was 1.95%, 2.03% and 2.16% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” table below for these non–GAAP calculations.)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Adjusted Non–interest Expense Actual Acquisition

Expenses Adjusted Actual Acquisition

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 39,692 $ — $ 39,692 $ 34,601 $ — $ 34,601 $ 5,091 14.7% Net occupancy expenses 6,751 — 6,751 6,402 — 6,402 349 5.5% Data processing 5,144 — 5,144 4,764 — 4,764 380 8.0% Professional fees 597 — 597 1,132 (51 ) 1,081 (484 ) (44.8)% Outside services and consultants 5,010 — 5,010 3,922 (187 ) 3,735 1,275 34.1% Loan expense 5,042 — 5,042 5,929 — 5,929 (887 ) (15.0)% FDIC insurance expense 1,500 — 1,500 1,300 — 1,300 200 15.4% Other losses 530 — 530 289 — 289 241 83.4% Other expense 8,712 — 8,712 7,221 (4 ) 7,217 1,495 20.7% Total non–interest expense $ 72,978 $ — $ 72,978 $ 65,560 $ (242 ) $ 65,318 $ 7,660 11.7% Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.99 % 1.99 % 2.19 % 2.18 %



Total non–interest expense was $7.4 million higher in the first six months of 2022 when compared to the first six months of 2021. The increases in expenses was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $5.1 million primarily due to additional employees hired as a result of the 2021 branch acquisition, an increase in other expense of $1.5 million, an increase in outside services and consultants expense of $1.1 million, offset by a decrease of $887,000 in loan expense and a decrease of $535,000 in professional fees.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets was 1.99% for the first six months of 2022 compared to 2.19% for the first six months of 2021. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding acquisition expenses, as a percent of average assets was 1.99% and 2.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” table below for these non–GAAP calculations.)

Income tax expense totaled $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $436,000 when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of $205,000 when compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense totaled $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $294,000 when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Bank exceeded regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at June 30, 2022. Stockholders’ equity totaled $657.9 million at June 30, 2022 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 9.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Tangible book value per common share (“TBVPS”) declined $0.43 in the first quarter of 2022 to $11.11 at period end, as unrealized net losses on securities available for sale (“AFS”) of $2.37 per common share reduced other comprehensive income (“OCI”) by $103.4 million in the first six months of this year. Fluctuations in the fair market value of AFS are widely expected to be recorded by banks in the first six months of 2022.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of June 30, 2022.

Actual Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes with Capital Buffer Well Capitalized

Under Prompt Corrective Action Provisions Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated $ 749,948 15.83 % $ 379,022 8.00 % $ 497,467 10.50 % N/A N/A Bank 701,422 14.81 % 378,939 8.00 % 497,358 10.50 % $ 473,674 10.00 % Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated 699,552 14.77 % 284,267 6.00 % 402,711 8.50 % N/A N/A Bank 651,026 13.74 % 284,204 6.00 % 402,623 8.50 % 378,939 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated 583,199 12.31 % 213,200 4.50 % 331,645 7.00 % N/A N/A Bank 651,026 13.74 % 213,153 4.50 % 331,572 7.00 % 307,888 6.50 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) Consolidated 699,552 9.83 % 284,722 4.00 % 284,722 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 651,026 9.17 % 284,117 4.00 % 284,117 4.00 % 355,146 5.00 %



Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). At June 30, 2022, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $917.6 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $2.2 billion of unpledged investment securities at June 30, 2022.

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre–tax, pre–provision net income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Total stockholders’ equity $ 657,865 $ 677,450 $ 723,209 $ 708,542 $ 710,374 Less: Intangible assets 173,662 174,588 175,513 183,938 172,398 Total tangible stockholders’ equity $ 484,203 $ 502,862 $ 547,696 $ 524,604 $ 537,976 Common shares outstanding 43,572,796 43,572,796 43,547,942 43,520,694 43,950,720 Book value per common share $ 15.10 $ 15.55 $ 16.61 $ 16.28 $ 16.16 Tangible book value per common share $ 11.11 $ 11.54 $ 12.58 $ 12.05 $ 12.24





Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Non–interest expense as reported $ 36,368 $ 36,610 $ 39,370 $ 34,349 $ 33,388 $ 72,978 $ 65,560 Net interest income as reported 53,008 48,171 49,976 46,544 42,632 101,179 85,170 Non–interest income as reported $ 12,434 $ 14,155 $ 12,828 $ 16,044 $ 15,207 $ 26,589 $ 29,080 Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income)

(“Efficiency Ratio”) 55.57 % 58.74 % 62.69 % 54.88 % 57.73 % 57.12 % 57.38 % Non–interest expense as reported $ 36,368 $ 36,610 $ 39,370 $ 34,349 $ 33,388 $ 72,978 $ 65,560 Acquisition expenses — — (884 ) (799 ) (242 ) — (242 ) DOL ESOP settlement expenses — — (1,900 ) — — — — Non–interest expense excluding acquisition and DOL ESOP settlement expenses 36,368 36,610 36,586 33,550 33,146 72,978 65,318 Net interest income as reported 53,008 48,171 49,976 46,544 42,632 101,179 85,170 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — — — 125 — 125 Net interest income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 53,008 48,171 49,976 46,544 42,757 101,179 85,295 Non–interest income as reported 12,434 14,155 12,828 16,044 15,207 26,589 29,080 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — — — (2,329 ) — — — (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — — — — (914 ) Death benefit on BOLI (644 ) — — (517 ) (266 ) (644 ) (266 ) Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI $ 11,790 $ 14,155 $ 12,828 $ 13,198 $ 14,941 $ 25,945 $ 27,900 Adjusted efficiency ratio 56.13 % 58.74 % 58.25 % 56.16 % 57.45 % 57.41 % 57.70 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Average assets $ 7,476,238 $ 7,319,675 $ 7,461,343 $ 6,507,673 $ 6,142,507 $ 7,391,348 $ 6,039,897 Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported 1.33 % 1.31 % 1.14 % 1.41 % 1.45 % 1.32 % 1.42 % Acquisition expenses — — 0.05 0.05 0.02 — 0.01 Tax effect — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — — ROAA excluding acquisition expenses 1.33 1.31 1.18 1.45 1.47 1.32 1.43 Credit loss expense acquired loans — — — 0.12 — — — Tax effect — — — (0.03 ) — — — ROAA excluding credit loss expense on acquired loans 1.33 1.31 1.18 1.54 1.47 1.32 1.43 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — — — (0.14 ) — — — Tax effect — — — 0.03 — — — ROAA excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts 1.33 1.31 1.18 1.43 1.47 1.32 1.43 DOL ESOP settlement expenses — — 0.10 — — — — Tax effect — — (0.02 ) — — — — ROAA excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses 1.33 1.31 1.26 1.43 1.47 1.32 1.43 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — — — — (0.03 ) Tax effect — — — — — — 0.01 ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 1.33 1.31 1.26 1.43 1.47 1.32 1.41 Death benefit on BOLI (0.03 ) — — (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 1.30 1.31 1.26 1.40 1.45 1.30 1.40 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — — — 0.01 — — Tax effect — — — — — — — ROAA excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 1.30 1.31 1.26 1.40 1.46 1.30 1.40 Adjusted ROAA 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.26 % 1.40 % 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.40 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Average common equity $ 677,299 $ 716,341 $ 719,643 $ 724,412 $ 706,652 $ 697,004 $ 702,052 Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported 14.72 % 13.34 % 11.81 % 12.64 % 12.59 % 14.01 % 12.23 % Acquisition expenses — — 0.49 0.44 0.14 — 0.07 Tax effect — — (0.10 ) (0.09 ) (0.03 ) — (0.01 ) ROACE excluding acquisition expenses 14.72 13.34 12.20 12.99 12.70 14.01 12.29 Credit loss expense acquired loans — — — 1.11 — — — Tax effect — — — (0.23 ) — — — ROACE excluding credit loss expense acquired loans 14.72 13.34 12.20 13.87 12.70 14.01 12.29 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — — — (1.28 ) — — — Tax effect — — — 0.27 — — — ROACE excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts 14.72 13.34 12.20 12.86 12.70 14.01 12.29 DOL ESOP settlement expenses — — 1.05 — — — — Tax effect — — (0.17 ) — — — — ROACE excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses 14.72 13.34 13.08 12.86 12.70 14.01 12.29 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — — — — (0.26 ) Tax effect — — — — — — 0.06 ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 14.72 13.34 13.08 12.86 12.70 14.01 12.09 Death benefit on BOLI (0.38 ) — — (0.28 ) (0.15 ) (0.19 ) (0.08 ) ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI 14.34 13.34 13.08 12.58 12.55 13.82 12.01 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — — — 0.07 — 0.04 Tax effect — — — — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) ROACE excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 14.34 % 13.34 % 13.08 % 12.58 % 12.61 % 13.82 % 12.04 % Adjusted ROACE 14.34 % 13.34 % 13.08 % 12.58 % 12.61 % 13.82 % 12.04 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Average common equity $ 677,299 $ 716,341 $ 719,643 $ 724,412 $ 706,652 $ 697,004 $ 702,052 Less: Average intangible assets 175,321 176,356 179,594 174,920 173,905 175,836 174,343 Average tangible equity $ 501,978 $ 539,985 $ 540,049 $ 549,492 $ 532,747 $ 521,168 $ 527,709 Return on average tangible equity (“ROATE”) as reported 19.86 % 17.70 % 15.74 % 16.66 % 16.69 % 18.74 % 16.28 % Acquisition expenses — — 0.65 0.58 0.18 — 0.09 Tax effect — — (0.14 ) (0.12 ) (0.04 ) — (0.02 ) ROATE excluding acquisition expenses 19.86 17.70 16.25 17.12 16.83 18.74 16.35 Credit loss expense acquired loans — — — 1.47 — — — Tax effect — — — (0.31 ) — — — ROATE excluding credit loss expense acquired loans 19.86 17.70 16.25 18.28 16.83 18.74 16.35 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — — — (1.68 ) — — — Tax effect — — — 0.35 — — — ROATE excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts 19.86 17.70 16.25 16.95 16.83 18.74 16.35 DOL ESOP settlement expenses — — 1.40 — — — — Tax effect — — (0.23 ) — — — — ROATE excluding DOL ESOP settlement expenses 19.86 17.70 17.42 16.95 16.83 18.74 16.35 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — — — — (0.35 ) Tax effect — — — — — — 0.07 ROATE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 19.86 17.70 17.42 16.95 16.83 18.74 16.07 Death benefit on BOLI (0.51 ) — — (0.37 ) (0.20 ) (0.25 ) (0.10 ) ROATE excluding death benefit on BOLI 19.35 17.70 17.42 16.58 16.63 18.49 15.97 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — — — 0.09 — 0.05 Tax effect — — — — (0.02 ) — (0.01 ) ROATE excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 19.35 % 17.70 % 17.42 % 16.58 % 16.70 % 18.49 % 16.01 % Adjusted ROATE 19.35 % 17.70 % 17.42 % 16.58 % 16.70 % 18.49 % 16.01 %



Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 7,640,936 $ 7,420,328 $ 7,374,903 $ 7,534,240 $ 6,109,227 Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold 5,646 20,827 502,364 872,540 209,304 Interest earning time deposits 3,799 4,046 4,782 5,767 6,994 Investment securities 3,093,792 3,118,641 2,713,255 2,438,874 1,844,470 Commercial loans 2,363,991 2,259,327 2,213,945 2,173,200 2,104,627 Mortgage warehouse loans 116,488 105,118 109,031 169,909 205,311 Residential mortgage loans 608,582 593,372 594,382 603,540 559,437 Consumer loans 848,749 753,900 727,259 713,432 650,144 Total loans 3,937,810 3,711,717 3,644,617 3,660,081 3,519,519 Earning assets 7,070,667 6,883,254 6,865,051 7,006,513 5,610,538 Non–interest bearing deposit accounts 1,328,213 1,325,570 1,360,338 1,324,757 1,102,950 Interest bearing transaction accounts 3,760,890 3,782,644 3,711,767 3,875,882 3,105,328 Time deposits 756,482 743,283 730,886 779,260 573,348 Total deposits 5,845,585 5,851,497 5,802,991 5,979,899 4,781,626 Borrowings 959,222 728,664 712,739 670,753 439,094 Subordinated notes 58,823 58,786 58,750 58,713 58,676 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,907 56,850 56,785 56,722 56,662 Total stockholders’ equity 657,865 677,450 723,209 708,542 710,374





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Income statement: Net interest income $ 53,008 $ 48,171 $ 49,976 $ 46,544 $ 42,632 Credit loss expense (recovery) 240 (1,386 ) (2,071 ) 1,112 (1,492 ) Non–interest income 12,434 14,155 12,828 16,044 15,207 Non–interest expense 36,368 36,610 39,370 34,349 33,388 Income tax expense 3,975 3,539 4,080 4,056 3,770 Net income $ 24,859 $ 23,563 $ 21,425 $ 23,071 $ 22,173 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per share 0.57 0.54 0.49 0.52 0.50 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.13 Book value per common share 15.10 15.55 16.61 16.28 16.16 Tangible book value per common share 11.11 11.54 12.58 12.05 12.24 Market value – high 19.21 23.45 21.14 18.47 19.13 Market value – low $ 16.72 $ 18.67 $ 18.01 $ 15.83 $ 16.98 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 43,572,796 43,554,713 43,534,298 43,810,729 43,950,501 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 43,684,691 43,734,556 43,733,416 43,958,870 44,111,103 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.33 % 1.31 % 1.14 % 1.41 % 1.45 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 14.72 13.34 11.81 12.64 12.59 Net interest margin 3.19 2.99 2.97 3.17 3.14 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.33 1.41 1.51 1.55 1.58 Average equity to average assets 9.06 9.79 9.64 11.13 11.50 Efficiency ratio 55.57 58.74 62.69 54.88 57.73 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.95 2.03 2.09 2.09 2.18 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.17 8.83 8.50 8.38 8.79 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.74 13.23 13.69 11.86 12.80 Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.81 14.25 14.72 12.97 14.09





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Income statement: Net interest income $ 101,179 $ 85,170 Credit loss expense (recovery) (1,146 ) (1,125 ) Non–interest income 26,589 29,080 Non–interest expense 72,978 65,560 Income tax expense 7,514 7,220 Net income $ 48,422 $ 42,595 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per share 1.11 0.97 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.31 0.26 Book value per common share 15.10 16.16 Tangible book value per common share 11.11 12.24 Market value – high 23.45 19.94 Market value – low $ 16.72 $ 16.98 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 43,563,804 43,935,111 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 43,711,822 44,092,577 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.42 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 14.01 12.23 Net interest margin 3.03 3.21 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.33 1.58 Average equity to average assets 9.43 11.62 Efficiency ratio 57.12 57.38 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.99 2.19 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.17 8.79 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.74 12.80 Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.81 14.09





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 59,377 $ 57,928 $ 56,968 $ 91,317 $ 82,488 30 to 89 days delinquent 6,739 6,358 8,536 3,997 3,336 Non–performing loans: 90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest 210 107 145 200 — Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest 2,535 2,372 2,391 2,433 1,853 Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual 1,345 1,501 1,521 1,604 2,294 Non–accrual loans 16,116 16,133 14,962 25,137 18,175 Total non–performing loans $ 20,206 $ 20,113 $ 19,019 $ 29,374 $ 22,322 Non–performing loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.80 % 0.63 %





Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Commercial $ 34,802 $ 37,789 $ 40,775 $ 43,121 $ 41,766 Residential mortgage 4,422 4,351 3,856 3,737 4,108 Mortgage warehouse 1,067 1,055 1,059 1,054 1,155 Consumer 12,059 9,313 8,596 8,867 8,620 Total $ 52,350 $ 52,508 $ 54,286 $ 56,779 $ 55,649



